Commercial real estate highlights:
Commercial Notes

Commercial real estate highlights:

LEASES

Colliers International reports the following leases:

  • Bowen Ten PC leased 1,050 square feet at 13224 Hanover Courthouse Road in Hanover.
  • Bowen Ten PC renewed 6,145 square feet at 3957 Westerre Parkway in Henrico.

******

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • USA GSA ATF renewed its lease of 11,059 square feet of office space at Boulders Center, 1011 Boulder Spring Drive, in Chesterfield.
  • DCSports87 Sports Cards and Live Breaks LLC expanded with an additional lease of 5,612 square feet of office space at Westerre II, 3957 Westerre Parkway, in Henrico.
  • Four Seasons Restaurant leased 4,240 square feet of retail space at Winterfield Crossing Shopping Center, 14320-14328 Winterview Parkway, in Chesterfield.

******

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:

  • Complete Care for Kids PLLC leased 2,785 square feet of medical office at 13204 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
  • Professional Moving & Storage Inc. leased 18,000 square feet of office/warehouse at 4271 Carolina Ave.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

  • Cullop’s Import Inc. renewed its lease of 1,186 square feet at 11002 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
  • FreeToM Prosthetics leased 1,552 square feet at 1321 E. Main St. in Richmond.
  • Glass America leased 3,000 square feet at 10199 Maple Leaf Court in Hanover.

***

CBRE reports the following leases:

  • NRI Investments renewed its lease of 1,359 square feet at 7201 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.
  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings renewed its lease of 2,847 square feet at 7229 Forest Ave. in Henrico.

***

Taylor Long Properties reports the following leases:

  • Gorgeous African Braids LLC leased 950 square feet at 10449 Midlothian Turnpike in the Pocono Green Plaza in Chesterfield.
  • Braids By Kiana LLC leased 1,600 square feet at 1276 Concord Ave. in the Hungarybrook Shopping Center in Henrico.

******

Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:

  • East Coast Laser Tattoo Removal leased 724 square feet of office space at 2727 Enterprise Parkway in Henrico.

******

Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:

  • ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation leased 6,069 square feet at 5211 W. Broad St., Suite 100, in Henrico.
  • The READ Center leased 3,013 square feet at 5211 W. Broad St., Suite 102, in Henrico.
  • Selfie Playground LLC, doing business as Selfie Spot Richmond, leased 1,915 square feet at 1301 Admiral St. in Richmond.

SALES

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:

  • 305 W Brookland LLC purchased a 4,200-square-foot, mixed-use building at 305 W. Brookland Park Blvd. in Richmond from Brookland Partners LLC for $755,000 as an investment. The property is home to North Side’s Brookland Park Market. Isaac DeRegibus handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.

******

One South Commercial reports the following sales:

  • Momo’s Rook LLC and
  • Cary Street Investors LLC purchased a 25,842-square-foot building at 1208-1212 E. Cary St. from Shockoe Properties LLC and Sidney and Ann Richmon for $3.25 million. Tom Rosman, Lory Markham and Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the seller.
  • Spa Development LLC bought a 0.119 acre of land at 515-517 E. 29th St. in Richmond from Sandra R. Brooks for $45,500. Lory Markham represented the purchaser.
