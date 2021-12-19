Commercial real estate highlights:

LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Hands Up Community Center Inc. expanded and renewed 4,950 square feet at 425-439 Belt Blvd. in Richmond.
- Forcke Kaplan & Associates renewed 1,639 square feet at 4435 Waterfront Drive in Henrico.
- L.T. Smith M.D. renewed 2,372 square feet at 1510 N. 28th St. in Richmond.
- Athletico Management leased 2,617 square feet at 2363 Roux St. in Henrico.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Source One Flooring Inc. renewed its lease of 7,138 square feet of office space at 11633 Busy St. in Chesterfield.
- Continental Casualty Insurance Co. renewed its lease of 7,053 square feet of office space at Westerre II, 3957 Westerre Parkway, in Henrico.
- Personal Chef to Go renewed its lease of 6,843 square feet of retail space at Spring Centre, 7124-7156 Mechanicsville Turnpike, in Hanover.
- Ivy Rehab leased 6,024 square feet of retail space at Hanover Square South, 7225 Bell Creek Road, in Hanover.
- Iron Legend LLC leased 5,864 square feet of office space at 3310 Rosedale Ave. in Richmond.
- Maximus Inc. renewed its lease of 4,638 square feet of office space at Moorefield II, 808 Moorefield Park Drive, in Chesterfield.
- Valvoline LLC leased 3,994 square feet of office space at 2909-2923 Polo Parkway in Chesterfield.
- Panera Bread leased 3,641 square feet of retail space at Staples Mill Marketplace, 9000-9120 Staples Mill Road, in Henrico.
- BluFox Mobile Chesterfield leased 2,000 square feet of retail space at The Corner Shops at Chesterfield Towne Center, 11530 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.
- VA Education Advancement Booster leased 1,620 square feet of retail space at Iron Bridge Plaza, 11964-11996 Iron Bridge Road, in Chesterfield.
- Take 5 Oil Change leased 0.43 acres at 7212 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Batzli Stiles Butler PC renewed its lease of 12,656 square feet of office space at Westerre II, 3957 Westerre Parkway, in Henrico.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- InMotion Physical Therapy LLC leased 4,347 square feet at 3001 Hungary Spring Road in Henrico.
- Mosaic Group LLC, doing business as Mosaic Pediatric Therapy, leased 4,087 square feet at 5153 Craig Rath Blvd. in Chesterfield.
- Ogburn Brothers Inc. leased 28,000 square feet at 10987 Richardson Road in Hanover.
- Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics renewed its lease of 2,938 square feet at 8503 Patterson Ave. in Henrico.
- JTWdesign LLC leased 2,020 square feet at 15 S. Auburn Ave. in Richmond.
- Consolidated Planning Inc. leased 732 square feet at 12540 Patterson Ave. in Goochland.
CBRE reports the following leases:
- G2 Orthopedics and Sports Medicine leased 5,006 square feet at 100 Concourse Blvd. in Henrico.
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:
- BWG Field Ops LLC leased 1,801 square feet of commercial space at 1004 N. Sheppard St. in Richmond.
- Jos A. Bank Clothiers renewed its lease of 4,500 square feet of retail space in Sycamore Square Shopping Center at 13270 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- Jose’s Shoe Repair leased 315 square feet at 102 S. Sheppard St. in Richmond.
- Diversity Insurance leased 487 square feet at 6022 W. Broad St., Suite 201, in Henrico.
- North Star Interiors LLC leased 360 square feet at 6002 W. Broad St., Suite 202, in Henrico.
- Distance Medical Staffing LLC leased 1,920 square feet at 209-211 E. Main St. in Richmond.
- Virginia Union University renewed its lease of 5,796 square feet at 1303-1309 Admiral St. in Richmond.
- Designer Deliveries Inc. renewed its lease of 10,000 square feet at 1804 Currie St. in Richmond.
Joyner Commercial reports the following leases:
- Thai Won On leased 1,133 square feet of retail space at The Shops at Wellesley in Henrico.
- Connect the Dots PC leased 540 square feet of office at 9501 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- Cornerz LLC purchased the industrial-zoned 3.8 acres in the Oak Lake Business Park, at 12501 Wilfong Drive in Chesterfield, from Dupont Investment Co. LLC for $505,000 as an investment. Gregg W. Beck handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
- Patrick Taylor purchased the 3,288-square-foot industrial building at 6525 Dickens Place in Henrico from Boose Holding Co. LLC for $575,000 and will occupy the property. Gregg Beck handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- Bellwood Crossing LLC purchased 3.5 acres at 8009, 8011, 8031, 8045 and 8075 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield from The Diamond Group LLC for $1.35 million. Chris Jenkins, Randy Cosby and Michael Good represented the purchaser, and Ben Bruni represented the seller.
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- Jefferson Street Holdings LLC purchased the 34,992-square-foot building at 112-114 N. Sycamore St. in Petersburg from Soo Kap Lee for $395,000. Tom Rosman represented the seller.
- ME Namflow LLC purchased 8,973 square feet of office/warehouse at 5780 Hull St. in Richmond from Parsons & May LLC for $700,000. Tom Rosman, Justin Sledd and Isaac Weintz represented the seller.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:
- Roberts Morris LLC purchased 6,000 square feet of office/warehouse condo space at 1551 Oakbridge Drive in Powhatan from Sanair Technologies Laboratory for $620,000. Wilson Flohr represented the buyer.
- 2240 Oak Lake LLC purchased the 21,159-square-foot office/warehouse building at 2240 Oak Lake Blvd. in Chesterfield from Carns Properties LLC for $1.525 million. Byron Holmes represented the seller.
Joyner Commercial reports the following sale:
- Cava Capital LLC purchased 37,264-square-foot office buildings on 0.79 acre at 2315 and 2317 Westwood Ave. in Henrico from Associated Investors for $887,000. Joyner Commercial represented the buyer.