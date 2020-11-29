Commercial real estate highlights

LEASES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center leased 12,400 square feet at 2500 Pocoshock Place in Chesterfield.
- Valley Landscaping Inc. leased 3,000 square feet at 2312-B Commerce Center Drive in Goochland.
***
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- Potro’s Mexican Restaurant subleased 2,713 square feet of retail space in Staples Mill Square at 9074 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
- Cain & Valentine Wealth Management Group leased 1,866 square feet of office space at 5701 Patterson Ave., in Richmond.
***
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Todd Ratner PLC renewed 1,630 square feet at 7201 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.
- Eppa Hunton PC leased 906 square feet at 8401 Patterson Ave., in Henrico.
- Balance Gym Richmond West LLC leased 1,937 square feet at 2035 W. Broad St., in Richmond.
***
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Vaughn Belting Co. Inc. leased 6,600 square feet of industrial space at Crescent Business Center I, 10408 Lakeridge Parkway, in Hanover.
- ION Solar LLC leased 6,480 square feet of industrial space at 11132 Progress Road in Hanover.
- Manufacturers and Traders Trust Co. renewed its lease of 5,373 square feet of office space at Westerre I, 3951 Westerre Parkway in Henrico.
- RVA Wash Holdings Inc. leased 4,400 square feet of industrial space at 7620-7628 Whitepine Road in Chesterfield.
- Maebird Consulting and Marketing Management LLC leased 3,855 square feet of office space at 515 Hull St., in Richmond.
- The El Group Inc. renewed its lease of 3,734 square feet of office space in the Innsbrook Corporate Center at The Park Phase III in Henrico.
- Traditionz Wings & Grill LLC renewed its lease of 2,975 square feet of retail space at South Crater Square, 3330 S. Crater Road in Petersburg.
- United Smiles leased 2,694 square feet of retail space at Nuckols Place, 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive in Henrico.
- Bear & Bee Home Staging LLC leased 1,666 square feet of industrial space at 4811 Bethlehem Road in Henrico.
- Toby Chicken leased 1,644 square feet of retail space at The Shoppes at Belvedere, 11400 Robious Road in Chesterfield.
- River Run Law Group PLLC leased 1,570 square feet of office space at 10001 Patterson Ave., in Henrico.
***
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- RVA Construction Inc. leased 2,700 square feet office/warehouse at 11206 Leadbetter Road in Hanover.
- Pathway Technologies Inc. leased 2,520 square feet office/warehouse at 11331 Business Center Drive in Chesterfield.
***
Taylor Long Properties report the following leases:
- R&B Business Group LLC, doing business as Vampire Penguin, leased 1,200 square feet at Twin Hickory Town Center, 11345 Nuckols Road in Henrico.
- Kustom Kreationz LLC leased 3,000 square feet at the Byrd Corporate Park, 5629 S. Laburnum Ave., in Henrico.
SALES
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- D. Latane Sale Jr. and Sherri M Sale purchased 3,847 square feet at 3420-22 Stuart Ave., in Richmond from Isaac I and Nathalie G Silver Trust for $675,000. Justin Sledd and Tom Rosman represented the seller.
- Doswell Ventures LLC purchased 14,444 square-foot office building at 101, 103-105, 107, 109 Berrington Court and 100,102, 104, 106 N. Thompson St., and 3600 and 3602 Floyd Ave., in Richmond for $3.5 million. Tom Rosman, Lory Markham, and Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the seller.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- Nguyen LLC purchased 10,200-square-foot building at 1700 Huguenot Road in Chesterfield from 1700 Huguenot Properties LLC for $1.1 million. Eric Hammond represented the purchaser.
- CIG 6290 RFO LLC purchased 38,900 square feet on 2.25 acres at 6290 Warwick Road in Richmond from Rastek Construction & Development Corp. for $1.85 million. Ryan Fanelli and Colton Konvicka represented the seller.
***
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following sale:
- Diversified Development Investments LLC purchased 0.95 acres at 1210 Koger Center Blvd. in Chesterfield from Woodland Real Estate LLC for $625,000. The land is an outparcel in front of Costco that will be used to develop a Popeye’s fast-food restaurant. Cheryle Toy and Read Goode represented the buyer.
***
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- White Pine Building LLC purchased a 10,920-square-foot office/retail property at 7511 Whitepine Road in Chesterfield from Virginia Credit Union for $1.05 million. Byron Holmes represented the buyer.
***
Joyner Commercial reports the following sale:
***
Colliers International reports the following sale:
- The Boiling Crab Restaurant Group LLC purchased the 10,608-square-foot property at 2053 W. Broad St., in Richmond from CT 2053 W Broad St LLC for $1.975 million. Robby Brownfield, Rob Black and Chris Doyle handled the transaction on behalf of the buyer.