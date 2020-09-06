Commercial real estate highlights

SALES
NAI Dominion reports the following sale:
- Virginia Physicians for Women bought 4.25 acres at 1212 Koger Center Boulevard in Chesterfield from Woodlands Real Estate LLC for $1,487,500. Virginia Physicians for Women plans to use the site for a new headquarters building that should be completed in August 2021. Chris Rice represented the buyer.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- Capital Area Health Network purchased 1.5 acres at 101 Cowardin Ave. in Richmond from Laburnum Properties Inc. for $775,000. Kit Tyler represented the purchaser.
- Capital Area Health Network purchased 36,983 square foot building at 101 Cowardin Ave. in Richmond from Manchester Realty LC for $1.975 million. Kit Tyler represented the seller.
- Quik Fuel Inc. purchased 1.52 acres on Market Drive in Emporia, VA from Chambliss Properties, LLC for $500,000. Ryan Fanelli and Hank Campbell represented the Seller.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- Balch 2 LLC purchased the 14,042-square-foot building on about 1.4 acres at 516 E. Randolph Road in Hopewell from Hopewell Publishing Co. for $300,000 for its own use. Isaac DeRegibus handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
- Porter Street Holdings LLC purchased the 3,230 square foot property at 3509 Boulevard in Colonial Heights from HHS Real Estate No. 3 LLC for $450,000 as an investment. Care Advantage will continue to operate out of this location. Reilly Marchant handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- Waltz Properties LLC bought a 3,992-square-foot retail/office building at 43-49 E. Williamsburg Road in Henrico from Venable Corp. for $245,000. Byron Holmes represented the seller.
******
Colliers International reports the following sale:
- Top Gun Building Services purchased the 4,246-square-foot property at 13508 E. Boundary Road in Chesterfield from AGA Partnership for $475,000. Gray Bryant handled the transaction on behalf of the buyer.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- Robert Edward D’Eramo Jr and Nasim Hemmatia purchased 1,998-square-foot duplex at 1 N. Mulberry St. in Richmond from Gerald J and Patricia R Gill for $353,000. Justin Sledd and Tom Rosman represented the buyer.
- Stuart and Davis LLC purchased 5,290 square feet (six units) at 2424 Stuart Ave. in Richmond from 2424 Stuart Avenue LLC for $925,000. Justin Sledd and Tom Rosman represented the buyer. Seller=
- SCDHC-High Street LLC purchased 10 units and a development lot at 712-714 High St. in Petersburg from Old Town 2 RA and Canterbury High Street LLC for $690,000. Lory Markham represented the seller.
LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- C&F Mortgage Corp. renewed 2,221 square feet at 10800 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- ITL (Virginia) Inc. renewed 2,755 square feet at 305 Ashcake Road in Ashland.
- CSM Virginia LLC leased 1,891 square feet at 3613 Saunders Ave. in Richmond.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Royal Cup Inc. renewed its lease of 9,000 square feet of industrial space at Airport Center II, 5401 Lewis Road, in Henrico.
- Hurt and Proffitt Inc. leased 1,400 square feet of office space at Moorefield III, 804 Moorefield Park Drive, in Chesterfield.
- Expeditors International of Washington renewed its lease of 1,016 square feet of office space at Moorefield II, 808 Moorefield Park Drive, in Chesterfield.
- WDS Company of VA Inc. renewed its lease of 75,235 square feet of industrial space at 2819-C Bells Road in Richmond.
- Kaleo Inc. renewed its lease of 29,156 square feet of office space at Turning Basin Building, 111 Virginia Street, in Richmond.
- Monarca Packaging LLC leased 2,400 square feet of industrial space at 2930-42 Bells Road in Richmond.
- Koreana leased 2,100 square feet of retail space at Southgate Square, 44-100 Southpark Blvd. in Colonial Heights.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Kraft Heinz Foods Group leased 5,567 square feet at 16021 and 16023 Continental Boulevard in Chesterfield.
- Invested Transition LLC leased 3,300 square feet at 4204-A Eubank Road in Henrico.
******
Taylor Long Properties report the following leases:
- Crab du Jour leased 13,000 square feet at Laburnum Park Shopping Center, 4346 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23231. Ellen Long and Robert Marshall represented the Landlord.
- CNPBH LLC, doing business as Nuevo, leased 4,040 square feet located at Sycamore Square Village Shopping Center, 1300 Sycamore Square, in Chesterfield.
******
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- Wingbox & Co. LLC leased 2,985 square feet at 11463-11465 Robious Rd in Richmond.
- 7 Muffins In A Day LLC leased 880 square feet 10364 Leadbetter Rd in Hanover.
- Noorani Kabab House extended its lease of 4,575 square feet at 2757 Hungary Springs Rd in Henrico.
- State Farm Insurance extended its lease of 1,028 square feet at 6010 W. Broad St., Suite 1, in Henrico.
- MG Consulting Group leased 2,100 square feet at 2307 Westwood Ave in Richmond.