Commercial real estate highlights:

LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Encore Performing Arts Studio LLC renewed its lease of 5,066 square feet of retail space at Westchester Commons, 15786 W. Main St., in Chesterfield.
- Starbucks Corp. leased 2,844 square feet of retail space at 8300 Bell Creek Road in Hanover.
- Shirley Contracting Co. leased 2,535 square feet of office space at 2100-2116 W. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.
- Ivy Rehab leased 2,380 square feet of retail space at Southshore Shops, 12056 Southshore Pointe Drive, in Chesterfield.
- Diptesh Patel leased 2,135 square feet of retail space at Powhatan Plaza, 2105 Academy Road, in Powhatan.
- Lendmark Financial Services leased 1,260 square feet of retail space at 9853 Brook Road in Henrico.
- Cold Stone Creamery leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at Breckenridge Shopping Center in Chesterfield.
- Mo’s Sweet Mini’s renewed its lease of 1,097 square feet of office space at 902 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Pediatric Headache Center of Richmond leased 2,405 square feet at 2819 N. Parham Road in Henrico.
- Aloha Doctora Medical Group LLC leased 3,416 square feet at 1770 N. Parham Road in Henrico.
- Purcell Construction Corp. renewed its 22,000-square-foot lease at 8310 Shell Road in Chesterfield.
- The Sherwin-Williams Co. leased 5,639 square feet at 4918 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
******
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following lease:
- New Virginia Majority leased 3,892 square feet at 9327 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
******
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:
- Festive Creations renewed its lease of 871 square feet of retail space in Sycamore Square Shopping Center at 1318 Sycamore Square in Chesterfield.
- Flexi-Dent renewed its lease of 697 square feet of office space in Sycamore Square Shopping Center at 1256 Sycamore Square in Chesterfield.
******
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- Sogno Corp. renewed its lease of 5,900 square feet at 1223-1225 Bellevue Ave. in Richmond.
- Abigail’s Driver Improvement Clinic LLC renewed its lease of 650 square feet at 6002 W. Broad St., Suite 203, in Henrico.
- Ernesto Sanchez and
- Kenny Sanchez leased 2,850 square feet at 202, 204, 206 E. Grace St. in Richmond.
- Ashley Dorton Photography LLC leased 1,100 square feet at 3700 Genito Road, Suite 1, in Chesterfield.
- Farooq & Company LLC leased 775 square feet at 2755 Hungary Spring Road in Henrico.
- Evelyn’s Hair Salon renewed its lease of 622 square feet at 8426 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
SALES
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- ATB LLC purchased 1.46 acres at 12020 Deerhill Road in Chesterfield from Home Essentials Inc. for $130,000. Kevin Cox represented the seller.
******
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following sale:
- Ray Dunn LLC acquired a 3,200-square-foot building at 7431 W. Broad St. in Henrico from Shama Saiyed LLC for $600,000. Donna Hobbs represented the seller.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sale:
- Commonwealth Retirement Center LLC purchased a 9,180-square-foot retail building at 13706 Boydton Plank Road in Dinwiddie from Wooten Development Co. for $1.25 million. Ann Schweitzer Riley and Ken Campbell represented the purchaser.
******
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following sale:
- DJFA Realty LLC purchased a .63-acre parcel at Rutland Crossing, Pad D, in Hanover from T.L. Hunt LLC for $560,000. Nathan Shor and Zach Hernandez represented the buyer.