Commercial real estate highlights:

LEASES

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

Encore Performing Arts Studio LLC renewed its lease of 5,066 square feet of retail space at Westchester Commons, 15786 W. Main St., in Chesterfield.

renewed its lease of 5,066 square feet of retail space at Westchester Commons, 15786 W. Main St., in Chesterfield. Starbucks Corp. leased 2,844 square feet of retail space at 8300 Bell Creek Road in Hanover.

leased 2,844 square feet of retail space at 8300 Bell Creek Road in Hanover. Shirley Contracting Co. leased 2,535 square feet of office space at 2100-2116 W. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.

leased 2,535 square feet of office space at 2100-2116 W. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico. Ivy Rehab leased 2,380 square feet of retail space at Southshore Shops, 12056 Southshore Pointe Drive, in Chesterfield.

leased 2,380 square feet of retail space at Southshore Shops, 12056 Southshore Pointe Drive, in Chesterfield. Diptesh Patel leased 2,135 square feet of retail space at Powhatan Plaza, 2105 Academy Road, in Powhatan.

leased 2,135 square feet of retail space at Powhatan Plaza, 2105 Academy Road, in Powhatan. Lendmark Financial Services leased 1,260 square feet of retail space at 9853 Brook Road in Henrico.

leased 1,260 square feet of retail space at 9853 Brook Road in Henrico. Cold Stone Creamery leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at Breckenridge Shopping Center in Chesterfield.

leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at Breckenridge Shopping Center in Chesterfield. Mo’s Sweet Mini’s renewed its lease of 1,097 square feet of office space at 902 W. Broad St. in Richmond.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

Pediatric Headache Center of Richmond leased 2,405 square feet at 2819 N. Parham Road in Henrico.

leased 2,405 square feet at 2819 N. Parham Road in Henrico. Aloha Doctora Medical Group LLC leased 3,416 square feet at 1770 N. Parham Road in Henrico.

leased 3,416 square feet at 1770 N. Parham Road in Henrico. Purcell Construction Corp. renewed its 22,000-square-foot lease at 8310 Shell Road in Chesterfield.

renewed its 22,000-square-foot lease at 8310 Shell Road in Chesterfield. The Sherwin-Williams Co. leased 5,639 square feet at 4918 W. Broad St. in Richmond.

******

Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following lease:

New Virginia Majority leased 3,892 square feet at 9327 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.

******

S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:

Festive Creations renewed its lease of 871 square feet of retail space in Sycamore Square Shopping Center at 1318 Sycamore Square in Chesterfield.

renewed its lease of 871 square feet of retail space in Sycamore Square Shopping Center at 1318 Sycamore Square in Chesterfield. Flexi-Dent renewed its lease of 697 square feet of office space in Sycamore Square Shopping Center at 1256 Sycamore Square in Chesterfield.

******

Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:

Sogno Corp. renewed its lease of 5,900 square feet at 1223-1225 Bellevue Ave. in Richmond.

renewed its lease of 5,900 square feet at 1223-1225 Bellevue Ave. in Richmond. Abigail’s Driver Improvement Clinic LLC renewed its lease of 650 square feet at 6002 W. Broad St., Suite 203, in Henrico.

renewed its lease of 650 square feet at 6002 W. Broad St., Suite 203, in Henrico. Ernesto Sanchez and

and Kenny Sanchez leased 2,850 square feet at 202, 204, 206 E. Grace St. in Richmond.

leased 2,850 square feet at 202, 204, 206 E. Grace St. in Richmond. Ashley Dorton Photography LLC leased 1,100 square feet at 3700 Genito Road, Suite 1, in Chesterfield.

leased 1,100 square feet at 3700 Genito Road, Suite 1, in Chesterfield. Farooq & Company LLC leased 775 square feet at 2755 Hungary Spring Road in Henrico.

leased 775 square feet at 2755 Hungary Spring Road in Henrico. Evelyn’s Hair Salon renewed its lease of 622 square feet at 8426 W. Broad St. in Henrico.

SALES

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:

ATB LLC purchased 1.46 acres at 12020 Deerhill Road in Chesterfield from Home Essentials Inc. for $130,000. Kevin Cox represented the seller.

******

Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following sale:

Ray Dunn LLC acquired a 3,200-square-foot building at 7431 W. Broad St. in Henrico from Shama Saiyed LLC for $600,000. Donna Hobbs represented the seller.

******

One South Commercial reports the following sale:

Commonwealth Retirement Center LLC purchased a 9,180-square-foot retail building at 13706 Boydton Plank Road in Dinwiddie from Wooten Development Co. for $1.25 million. Ann Schweitzer Riley and Ken Campbell represented the purchaser.

******

S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following sale: