Commercial real estate highlights:

LEASES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Wild Card Services Inc. leased 1,500 square feet at 11424 Air Park Road in Hanover.
- The Davey Tree Expert Co. leased 393 square feet at 201 N. Washington Highway in Hanover.
- Caza Jalisco Inc. leased 3,100 square feet at 13547 Waterford Place in Chesterfield.
- Blackhawk Advisors LLC renewed its lease of 1,200 square feet at 210 S. Railroad Ave. in Hanover.
- Chippenham Ambulatory Surgery Centers leased 15,518 square feet at 1115 Boulders Parkway in Chesterfield.
******
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Bowen Ten PC leased 1,050 square feet at 13224 Hanover Courthouse Road in Hanover.
- Bowen Ten PC renewed 6,145 square feet at 3957 Westerre Parkway in Henrico.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Lindberg LLC leased 3,500 square feet of industrial space at 12701 Oak Lake Trail in Chesterfield.
- Itron Inc. renewed its lease of 3,300 square feet of industrial space at Brandy Centre, 7422-7440 Brandy Creek Drive in Hanover.
- Select Physical Therapy leased 1,596 square feet of retail space at Stonehenge Village on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Interbakery Products leased 1,575 square feet of retail space at Starling Plaza, 1412 Starling Drive, in Henrico.
- Starbucks Corp. leased 1,248 square feet of retail space at 1115 W. Main St. in Richmond.
- Brink’s renewed its lease of 13,914 square feet of office space at 2412 Grenoble Road in Henrico.
- Redi Carpet Inc. renewed its lease of 12,800 square feet of industrial space at Crescent Business Center II, 10404 Lakeridge Parkway, in Hanover.
- CorVel Healthcare Corp. leased 6,157 square feet of office space at East Shore II, 120 Eastshore Drive, in Henrico.
- R.G. Brinkmann Co. leased 3,632 square feet of office space at Liberty Plaza I, 4801 Cox Road in Innsbrook Corporate Center, in Henrico.
- Carter Packaging LLC renewed its lease of 2,825 square feet of industrial space at Manchester Industrial Park, 1615 Elmdale Ave., in Richmond.
- Carytown Tobacco Inc. leased 1,900 square feet of retail space at Ashland Hanover Shopping Center, 203-259 Washington Highway, in Hanover.
- Intelisent leased 1,521 square feet of office space at Scott’s View, 1400 Roseneath Road, in Richmond.
- BAD — Braids and Dreds Inc. leased 1,197 square feet of office space at Fox Chase Square, 13700 Genito Road, in Chesterfield.
- Pitney Bowes Presort Services LLC renewed its lease of 32,160 square feet of industrial space at Enterchange at Northlake, Building B, 11700-11768 N. Lakeridge Parkway, in Hanover.
- Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits LLC renewed its lease of 17,000 square feet of industrial space at Windsor Business Park II, 8570 Magellan Pkwy., in Henrico.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- QuibcaAMF Worldwide LLC leased 12,000 square feet of office/warehouse at 2541-2555 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Richmond.
- Chanthy Ngon leased 3,960 square feet of office/warehouse at 11201 Hopson Road in Hanover.
******
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Homegrown VA leased 3,200 square feet at 1704 Arlington Ave. in Richmond.
- Computer Upgrade King leased 5,800 square feet at 1578 Oakbridge Drive in Powhatan.
***
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:
- Pro Builder renewed its lease of 495 square feet of retail space in the 360 West Shopping Center at 7206 Hull Street Road, Suite 110, in Chesterfield.
- Prime Staffing in VA renewed its lease of 426 square feet of retail space in the 360 West Shopping Center at 7206 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
******
Taylor Long Properties reports the following leases:
- Acorn Health Of Virginia II LLC renewed its 4,420-square-foot lease at 9351 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Zhiyan Wang leased 1,200 square feet at 13973 Raised Antler Circle in Chesterfield.
- Family Life Services I LLC leased 3,000 square feet at 1264 Concord Ave. in the Hungarybrook Shopping Center in Henrico.
******
Joyner Commercial reports the following leases:
- West Broad Investments leased 661 square feet of office space at 2727 Enterprise Parkway in Henrico.
- Pinnacle Cabinetry & Design LLC leased 1,250 square feet of retail space at 2083 Dabney Road in Henrico.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- Venture Investments LLC purchased a 3,600-square-foot office building at 3509 Boulevard in Colonial Heights from Porter Street Holdings LLC for $532,000 as an investment. The building is leased to Care Advantage. Bo McKown handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller, with assistance from Reilly Marchant.
- Sprouses Corner LLC purchased a 12,000-square-foot industrial building at 12927 Plaza Drive in Goochland from G.T. Properties LLC for $1.25 million as an investment. Gregg W. Beck handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- Manakin Holdings LLC purchased a 246,615-square-foot building at 3001 Cofer Road in Richmond from Cofer Road Properties LLC for $9.3 million. Ben Bruni and Russell Wyatt represented the seller, and Ryan Fanelli represented the purchaser.
- David A. Trebour Jr. Family Investment Trust purchased a 9,750-square-foot building at 1901 Huguenot Road in Chesterfield from Hemingway Properties Inc. for $1.06 million. Eric Hammond and Colton Konvicka represented the seller.
***
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- Roseneath Associates LLC bought 1.079 acres at 2601 Magnolia St. in Richmond from William C. Ellen for $245,000. Robert Porter III represented the seller.
******
Taylor Long Properties reports the following sale:
- Main Street Homes of VA Inc. purchased 47.5 acres at 15230 and 15300 Cosby Road in Chesterfield from Oasis Sports Complex LLC for $7 million. Ellen Long of Taylor Long Properties and Phil Blythe of Realty Investments LLC represented the seller.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sale:
- Momo’s Rook LLC and
- Cary Street Investors LLC purchased a 25,842-square-foot building at 1208-1212 E. Cary St. from Shockoe Properties LLC and Sidney and Ann Richmon for $3.25 million. Tom Rosman, Lory Markham and Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the seller.