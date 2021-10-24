Commercial real estate highlights:

SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- CFT NV Developments LLC purchased a 6,250-square-foot retail building, situated on 2.5 acres at 809 England St. in Ashland, from RWC Investments LLC for $1.005 million as an investment with plans to develop a Panda Express fast-casual Chinese restaurant with a drive-thru. Connie Jordan Nielsen and Alicia Brown handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- SLA Construction LLC, trustee of the 5141 Springfield Road Land Trust, purchased 2 acres at 5141 Springfield Road in Henrico from Ferramosca Properties LLC for $425,000. Ryan Fanelli represented the seller.
******
Joyner Commercial reports the following sale:
- Shadi Alshalada purchased a 1,320-square-foot retail property on 0.23 acre at 4800 River Road in Chesterfield for $117,000. Todd Buttner represented the seller.
******
Taylor Long Properties reports the following sale:
- T. Long Properties purchased a 2,831-square-foot space at 10312 W. Broad St. in Henrico from David L. Carlson Revocable Trust for $587,500. Ellen Long represented the buyer/owner.
******
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following sale:
- T. Long Properties purchased a 2,831-square-foot space at 10312 W. Broad St. in Henrico from David L. Carlson Revocable Trust for $587,500. John Jay Schwartz represented the seller.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sale:
- Cava Capital LLC purchased a 3,000-square-foot quad at 2413 Lamb Ave. in Richmond from 2413 Lamb Ave LLC for $475,000. Justin Sledd and Isaac Weintz represented the seller.
LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- River City Veterinary Hospital Inc. leased 11,102 square feet of retail space at Willow Place, 5220 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- L.F. Jennings Inc. leased 4,281 square feet of office space in The Sauer Center at 2000 W. Marshall St. in Richmond.
- Siemens Energy Inc. renewed its lease of 2,712 square feet of office space at Winchester Building, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following lease:
- STX Inc. leased 2,125 square feet of office/warehouse space at 11147 Air Park Road in Hanover.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following lease:
- Riverfront Investment Group LLC leased 3,500 square feet at 1208-1212 E. Cary St. in Richmond.
******
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- All Secured Home Health leased 708 square feet at 8001 Franklin Farms Drive in Henrico.
- MAFCO Worldwide LLC leased 24,174 square feet at 1120 Gordon Ave. in Richmond.
******
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Virginia Arrhythmia Consultants leased 1,429 square feet at 7605 Forest Ave. in Henrico.
- BAYADA Home Health Care leased 1,363 square feet at 5516 Falmouth St. in Henrico.
- The Property Shop RVA renewed 2,040 square feet at 1500 Forest Ave. in Henrico.
******
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following lease:
- Boost Mobile renewed its lease on 2,361 square feet of retail space in 360 West Shopping Center at 7102 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
******
Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:
- Sunstone Counseling leased 3,137 square feet of office space at 4112 Innslake Drive in Henrico.
******
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following lease:
- Chesterfield County Chamber of Commerce leased 1,576 square feet at 301 Southlake Blvd. in Chesterfield.