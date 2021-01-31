 Skip to main content
Commercial real estate highlights
Commercial Notes

Commercial real estate highlights

LEASES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

  • RoundTable Defense LLC leased 1,500 square feet at 11424 Air Park Road in Hanover.
  • Gatewood Trailer Empire LLC leased 6,000 square feet at 12152 Washington Highway in Hanover.
  • Power Systems and Controls Inc. leased 35,000 square feet at 11011 Richardson Road in Hanover.
  • Brown Trucking Inc. leased 1,100 square feet at 7218 Hanover Green Drive in Hanover.
  • Murry and Kuhn Family & Cosmetic Dentistry leased 1,808 square feet at 1210 Sycamore Square Drive in Chesterfield.

******

Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:

  • The Early Bird Biscuit Company & Bakery leased 900 square feet at 1221 Bellevue Ave. in Richmond.
  • Northside Grill Restaurant leased 2,954 square feet at 1215-1217 Bellevue Ave. in Richmond.
  • Nicole’s Florist leased 1,056 square feet at 1219 Bellevue Ave. in Richmond.
  • Clyde L. Charity leased 4,800 square feet at 2501 Magnolia Road in Richmond.
  • Lakeside Tavern leased 2,000 square feet at 5404

½-5406 Lakeside Ave. in Henrico.

******

Colliers International reports the following leases:

  • The Down’s Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond expanded and renewed 2,452 square feet at 1504 Santa Rosa Road in Henrico.
  • DispatchHealth Management LLC expanded and renewed 2,346 square feet at 7200 Glen Forest Drive, Suites 105 & 106, in Henrico.
  • Seven Pines Dental Group leased 5,405 square feet at 4501 S. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.
  • Panda Express Inc. leased 2,000 square feet at 4521-4571 S. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.
  • HandUp Community Center Inc. leased 3,908 square feet at 439 E. Belt Blvd. in Richmond.

******

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority leased 9,758 square feet of retail space at 4118 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
  • Crafty Crab Eastgate Inc. leased 5,967 square feet of retail space at Eastgate Town Center, Nine Mile Road and Laburnum Avenue, in Henrico.
  • Hibbett Sporting Goods Inc. leased 5,300 square feet of retail space at Southgate Square, 44-100 Southpark Blvd., in Colonial Heights.
  • Chase Bank leased 3,113 square feet of retail space at Carytown Exchange, 3550 W. Cary St., in Richmond.
  • Sleep Number leased 2,811 square feet of retail space at Carytown Exchange, 3550 W. Cary St., in Richmond.
  • Ellis & Etz Insurance Associates Inc. leased 2,600 square feet of office space at 2909 Polo Parkway in Chesterfield.
  • Greater than Sparrows Salon and Medspa LLC renewed its lease of 1,900 square feet of retail space at Westchester Commons, 15786 Wc Main St., in Chesterfield.
  • United Counseling Services LLC leased 1,191 square feet of office space at Premier Office Park, 300-310 Turner Road, in Chesterfield.
  • Zazoli Sweets LLC renewed its lease of 1,177 square feet of office space at 308-B Libbie Ave. in Henrico.
  • Green Clean Holdings LLC leased 36,329 square feet at 8201 Brook Road in Henrico.

******

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:

  • Old Dominion Warehouse & Distribution leased 32,000 square feet of warehouse at 17321 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield.
  • Corelink Strategies leased 1,800 square feet of warehouse at 10375 Wood Park Court in Hanover.
  • Advanta Flooring Inc. leased 13,064 square feet of office/warehouse at 7518 Whitepine Road in Chesterfield.

******

Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:

  • Sound Control LLC leased 900 square feet of office space at 2320 Oaklawn Blvd. in Hopewell.
  • Hospital Couriers renewed its lease of 1,114 square feet of office space in Fountain Park at 9327 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 1A, in Chesterfield.

******

Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:

  • iCommand leased 2,012 square feet of retail space at 1307 E. Cary St. in Richmond.

******

Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following leases:

  • Atlantic Auto Repair leased 2,000 square feet at 1809 Roane St., Suite A, in Richmond.
  • Top Notch Painting LLC leased 2,014 Square feet at 1809 Roane St., Suite C, in Richmond.

SALES

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:

  • Purple Elephant LLC purchased 2.6 acres of land at Woolridge Road and Charter Park Drive in Chesterfield from BB Hunt LLC for $500,000 for the development of a day care facility. James Ashby IV handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:

  • Hermitage Investment Group purchased a 12,075-square-foot building at 5212 Lewis Road in Henrico from L.A. Benson Co. Inc. for $1 million. Ben Bruni and Russell Wyatt represented the purchaser.
