Commercial real estate highlights

LEASES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- RoundTable Defense LLC leased 1,500 square feet at 11424 Air Park Road in Hanover.
- Gatewood Trailer Empire LLC leased 6,000 square feet at 12152 Washington Highway in Hanover.
- Power Systems and Controls Inc. leased 35,000 square feet at 11011 Richardson Road in Hanover.
- Brown Trucking Inc. leased 1,100 square feet at 7218 Hanover Green Drive in Hanover.
- Murry and Kuhn Family & Cosmetic Dentistry leased 1,808 square feet at 1210 Sycamore Square Drive in Chesterfield.
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- The Early Bird Biscuit Company & Bakery leased 900 square feet at 1221 Bellevue Ave. in Richmond.
- Northside Grill Restaurant leased 2,954 square feet at 1215-1217 Bellevue Ave. in Richmond.
- Nicole’s Florist leased 1,056 square feet at 1219 Bellevue Ave. in Richmond.
- Clyde L. Charity leased 4,800 square feet at 2501 Magnolia Road in Richmond.
- Lakeside Tavern leased 2,000 square feet at 5404
½-5406 Lakeside Ave. in Henrico.
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- The Down’s Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond expanded and renewed 2,452 square feet at 1504 Santa Rosa Road in Henrico.
- DispatchHealth Management LLC expanded and renewed 2,346 square feet at 7200 Glen Forest Drive, Suites 105 & 106, in Henrico.
- Seven Pines Dental Group leased 5,405 square feet at 4501 S. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.
- Panda Express Inc. leased 2,000 square feet at 4521-4571 S. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.
- HandUp Community Center Inc. leased 3,908 square feet at 439 E. Belt Blvd. in Richmond.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority leased 9,758 square feet of retail space at 4118 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Crafty Crab Eastgate Inc. leased 5,967 square feet of retail space at Eastgate Town Center, Nine Mile Road and Laburnum Avenue, in Henrico.
- Hibbett Sporting Goods Inc. leased 5,300 square feet of retail space at Southgate Square, 44-100 Southpark Blvd., in Colonial Heights.
- Chase Bank leased 3,113 square feet of retail space at Carytown Exchange, 3550 W. Cary St., in Richmond.
- Sleep Number leased 2,811 square feet of retail space at Carytown Exchange, 3550 W. Cary St., in Richmond.
- Ellis & Etz Insurance Associates Inc. leased 2,600 square feet of office space at 2909 Polo Parkway in Chesterfield.
- Greater than Sparrows Salon and Medspa LLC renewed its lease of 1,900 square feet of retail space at Westchester Commons, 15786 Wc Main St., in Chesterfield.
- United Counseling Services LLC leased 1,191 square feet of office space at Premier Office Park, 300-310 Turner Road, in Chesterfield.
- Zazoli Sweets LLC renewed its lease of 1,177 square feet of office space at 308-B Libbie Ave. in Henrico.
- Green Clean Holdings LLC leased 36,329 square feet at 8201 Brook Road in Henrico.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Old Dominion Warehouse & Distribution leased 32,000 square feet of warehouse at 17321 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield.
- Corelink Strategies leased 1,800 square feet of warehouse at 10375 Wood Park Court in Hanover.
- Advanta Flooring Inc. leased 13,064 square feet of office/warehouse at 7518 Whitepine Road in Chesterfield.
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- Sound Control LLC leased 900 square feet of office space at 2320 Oaklawn Blvd. in Hopewell.
- Hospital Couriers renewed its lease of 1,114 square feet of office space in Fountain Park at 9327 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 1A, in Chesterfield.
Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:
- iCommand leased 2,012 square feet of retail space at 1307 E. Cary St. in Richmond.
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following leases:
- Atlantic Auto Repair leased 2,000 square feet at 1809 Roane St., Suite A, in Richmond.
- Top Notch Painting LLC leased 2,014 Square feet at 1809 Roane St., Suite C, in Richmond.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- Purple Elephant LLC purchased 2.6 acres of land at Woolridge Road and Charter Park Drive in Chesterfield from BB Hunt LLC for $500,000 for the development of a day care facility. James Ashby IV handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- Hermitage Investment Group purchased a 12,075-square-foot building at 5212 Lewis Road in Henrico from L.A. Benson Co. Inc. for $1 million. Ben Bruni and Russell Wyatt represented the purchaser.