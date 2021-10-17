 Skip to main content
Commercial real estate highlights:
LEASES

Colliers International reports the following leases:

  • City Electric Supply Co. renewed 8,150 square feet at 1277 Mountain Road in Henrico.
  • Jason B. Johnson leased 1,250 square feet at 2081 Dabney Road in Henrico.

***

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • Tropical Smoothie renewed its lease of 1,302 square feet of retail space at Parc Place, 11736 W. Broad St., in Henrico.
  • GWBG RLLP leased 3,600 square feet of retail space at 203 N. Lombardy St. in Richmond.
  • Kung Fu Tea leased 1,400 square feet of retail space at Short Pump Corner, 11577 W. Broad St., in Henrico.
  • Fe Y Esperanza leased 1,290 square feet of office space at Premier Office Park, 300-310 Turner Road, in Chesterfield.
  • Carl Jones leased 1,025 square feet of office space at Parham East, 2201-2221 E. Parham Road, in Henrico.
  • Central National-Gottesman Inc. expanded its lease for a total of 60,855 square feet of industrial space at Enterchange @ Walthall, Building B, 1900-34 Ruffin Mill Road, in Chesterfield.
  • The WDS Company of VA Inc. leased 131,906 square feet of industrial space at 2904 Transport St. in Richmond.

***

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:

  • AMBL-IEM LLC, doing business as Ashbritt I IEM Health, leased 34,694 square feet of office/warehouse space at 1301 North Enon Church Road in Chesterfield.
  • The Frontier Project LLC leased 1,800 square feet of office/retail space at 313 N. 24th St. in Richmond.

***

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

  • Elite Clubs National League Inc. leased 7,188 square feet at 9830 Mayland Drive in Henrico.
  • L.F. Jennings Inc. leased 4,281 square feet at 2000 W. Marshall St. in Richmond.

***

CBRE reports the following leases:

  • Pups N Suds leased 1,200 square feet at 8005 Creighton Parkway in Hanover.
  • Red Maverick Media leased 1,680 square feet at 8501 Mayland Drive in Henrico.

***

S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:

  • First Home Mortgage has leased 1,000 square feet of office space at 3751-A Westerre Parkway in Henrico.
  • Rituals Salon and Spa has renewed its lease on 5,500 square feet of retail space in The Shoppes at Bellgrade at 11400 W. Huguenot Road in Chesterfield.

***

Taylor Long Properties report the following lease:

  • Payton Wilson, doing business as Apex Jiu Jitsu leased 7,680 square feet at 13691 Deer Run Village Circle, in Chesterfield.

***

Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:

  • The Workbench LLC leased 4,230 square feet of retail space at 1105 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

***

Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:

  • Ten Fifteen Driving School LLC leased 506 square feet at 5809 Lakeside Ave. in Henrico.
  • Shannon Loy LLC leased 1,532 square feet at 301 Southlake Blvd in Chesterfield.
