Commercial real estate highlights

LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- General Dynamics Information Technology Inc. renewed 5,444 square feet at 1526 E. Parham Road in Henrico.
- Schutt Capital Management LLC leased 1,209 square feet at 406 W. Franklin St. in Richmond.
- NCS Pearson Inc. renewed 2,122 square feet at 5640 Cox Road in Henrico.
- Bayada Home Health Care Inc. leased 706 square feet at 1504 Santa Rosa Road in Henrico.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Xclusive Cheer leased 1,250 square feet of retail space at 5936-5948 Brook Road in Henrico.
- Dollar General renewed its lease of 8,200 square feet of retail space at Glen Lea Centre, 3800-3824 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Henrico.
- Rinker Design Associates P.C. expanded its office space with a 8,158-square-foot lease at the Microsoft Building, 4301 Dominion Blvd., in Henrico.
- Future Generation Youth Services renewed its lease of 2,727 square feet of office space at 135 S. Adams St. in Petersburg.
- Edward D. Jones & Co. renewed its lease of 1,400 square feet of office space at the Gulf Seaboard Building, 629 N. Washington Highway in Ashland.
- Trust Learning Center leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at Laburnum Station, 4420 S. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.
- SUEZ Treatment Solutions Inc. leased 25,417 square feet of office space at 4880 Cox Road in the Innsbrook Corporate Center in Henrico.
- Conduent State Healthcare LLC renewed its lease of 16,747 square feet of office space at the Boulders Office Park at 1011 Boulders Spring Drive in Chesterfield.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Luxury Furniture leased a 5,400-square-foot warehouse at 2614 Lancelot Ave. in Richmond.
- CRDN Restoration leased 5,000 square feet office/warehouse at 11152 S. Leadbetter Road in Hanover.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Brandon Cunningham LP leased 2,233 square feet at 725 W. Hundred Road in Chesterfield.
- First Call Environmental LLC leased 12,500 square feet at 11011 Richardson Road in Hanover.
******
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Alliance LLC leased 4,308 square feet at 5925 School Ave. in Henrico.
- World Pediatric Project leased 5,680 square feet at 7201 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.
- Fantastic Sam’s leased 1,470 square feet at 5227 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
******
Taylor Long Properties reports the following leases:
- Richmond Geeks LLC leased 2,890 square feet at 1206 Azalea Ave. in Henrico.
- Urban Farmhouse Holdings LLC leased 1,200 square feet at 11624 Busy St. in Richmond.
- L3T Home Buyer LLC leased 940 square feet at 10 W. Williamsburg Road, Suite C, in Henrico.
******
One South Commercial reports the following leases:
- Psyconaut Smoke Shop leased 4,000 square feet of retail space at 406 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
- Village Bank leased 1,661 square feet at 3117 W. Marshall St. in Richmond.
******
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- MJR & Associates leased 1,000 square feet at 13702 Village Mill Drive in Chesterfield.
- Wright Dunn & Company L.C. leased 2,917 square feet at 5206 Markel Road, Suite 101, in Henrico.
- ProGro Inc. leased 594 square feet at 5206 Markel Road, Suite 103, in Henrico.
******
NewLink Management Group reports the following leases:
- Hacienda Catering Co. leased 1,200 square feet at 11130 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
- Midlothian Tobacco leased 1,200 square feet at 11130 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
******
SugarOak Realty LLC reports the following lease:
- Yummvees LLC leased 1,778 square feet at Rockwood Plaza at 3511 Courthouse Road in Chesterfield.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- Oh Hat LLC purchased a 38,796-square-foot building on 0.852 acres at 501 Oliver Hill Way in Richmond from ROWVA Properties LLC for $1.295 million as an investment. Isaac DeRegibus handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser, and Connie Jordan Nielsen and Reilly Marchant represented the seller.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- Provident2008 LLC purchased the 8,100-square-foot building at 2008 Libbie Ave. in Henrico from LLK & B LLC for $1,174,800. Eric Hammond represented the seller, and Jamie Galanti and Tucker Dowdy represented the purchaser.
******
Colliers International reports the following sale:
- Hill Phoenix WEH LP, an entity tied to The Halle Cos., purchased a 317,319-square-foot plant on 24.17 acres at 1301 Battery Brooke Parkway in Chesterfield from J&P Keegan LP for $21.35 million. Will Bradley, Mark Williford, Matt Anderson and Wood Thornton handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.
******
Taylor Long Properties reports the following sale:
- 11000 Midlothian Turnpike LLC purchased the 15,600-square-foot building at 11000 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield from The Salvation Army for $2.4 million. Brian Glass represented the seller.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- 1607 Highpoint LLC purchased a 4,900-square-foot storage warehouse at 1607 Highpoint Ave. in Richmond from Jeffrey K. Wall for $810,000. Tom Rosman and Justin Sledd represented the seller.
- SNP 24 E Broad LLC purchased an 8,314-square-foot building for a future mixed-use development at 24 E. Broad St. in Richmond from Si Yong Oh and Sun Sook Oh for $630,000. Lory Markham and Tom Rosman represented the seller.
******
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following sale:
- Hayden Enterprises LLC acquired the 18,364-square-foot building at 9204 Center Oak Court, Units 1, 2 and 3, in Hanover from T.L. Hunt LLC for $1.45 million. John Jay Schwartz represented the buyer.
******
Dominion Commercial reports the following sales:
- Temple PG LLC purchased a 1.9-acre Sheetz ground lease at 1900 Colonial Crossings Drive in Prince George from GEMCAP Development LLC for $2.25 million. Joe Pfahler and Nathan Jones handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the buyer.
- S. Lee Robertson purchased a 24,600-square-foot building on 2.05 acres at 1217 Boulevard in Colonial Heights from CFT C Properties LLC for $1.175 million. Nathan Jones handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.