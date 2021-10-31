Commercial real estate highlights:

LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Starbucks Corp. leased 2,500 square feet of retail space in the Winding Brook development on Lakeridge Parkway. in Hanover.
- SGI Builders Inc. leased 2,225 square feet of industrial space at 225-245 Granite Springs Road in Richmond.
- LoanDepot.com LLC leased 1,877 square feet of office space at West Shore III, 301 Concourse Blvd., in Henrico.
- King Tobacco and Vape Inc. leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at Irongate Village Shopping Center, 6401 Iron Bridge Place, in Chesterfield.
- Virginia Indigent Defense Commission leased 9,300 square feet of office space at Ironbridge Commons, 5601 Ironbridge Parkway, in Chesterfield.
******
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Vinson & Elkins expanded and renewed 10,694 square feet at 901 E. Byrd St. in Richmond.
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center leased 3,361 square feet at 8262 Atlee Road in Hanover.
- Yoga Six LLC leased 2,200 square feet at 3810 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following lease:
- BH Inc. leased 2 acres at 121 Midpoint Drive in Goochland County.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- MBS Production Services LLC leased 12,500 square feet at 1800 W. Marshall Street in Richmond.
- All Secured Home Health Services LLC leased 708 square feet at 8001 Franklin Farms Drive in Henrico.
- Ariya Chiropractic Group Inc. leased 1,725 square feet at 5600 Patterson Ave. in Richmond.
******
CBRE reports the following leases:
- The Property Shop RVA renewed 2,040 square feet at 1500 Forest Ave. in Henrico.
- SV&S Group Inc. leased 5,972 square feet at 1407 E. Cary St. in Richmond.
- Neo Tobacco & Vape leased 1,267 square feet at 7721 Brook Road in the Brook Commons Center in Henrico.
******
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following lease:
- RVA Eye Care has renewed its lease on 2,000 square feet of retail space in Short Pump Crossing Shopping Center at 3410 Pump Road in Henrico.
******
Taylor Long Properties report the following leases:
- H&M Store 4 LLC, doing business as Marco’s Pizza, leased 1,207 square feet located at 211 Stonebridge Plaza Ave. in Chesterfield.
- Constant Staffing LLC leased 1,500 square feet located at 10419 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
SALES
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- West Franklin LLC purchased six units at 2918 Idlewood Ave. in Richmond from 2918 Idlewood Avenue LLC and Properties LLC for $910,000. Eugenia Lockett represented the seller. Tom Rosman and Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the purchaser.
- Eagle West 7 LLC purchased 0.0919 acres, or three lots, at 1 E. Main St. in Richmond from Proman LLC and Goodwyn Bros for $330,000. Lory Markham and Tom Rosman represented the seller.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- 8300 Bell Creek LLC purchased the 2,844-square-foot former bank branch on 1.5 acres at 8300 Bell Creek Road in Hanover from Atlantic Union Bank for $1.095 million. Will McGoogan handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller; Nicki Jassy and Pete Waldbauer represented the purchaser.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- MH Innslake LLC purchased 11,903-square-foot building at 4128-4130 Innslake Drive in Henrico from Clarendon Associates LLC for $1.9 million. Morgan Trible and Eliza Izard represented the seller.
******
CBRE reports the following sale:
- 3850 Gaskins LLC purchased 17,000-square-foot space at 3850 Gaskins Road in Henrico from ICC Property LLC for $1.9 million. Chris Wallace and Jason Hetherington represented the seller.