Commercial real estate highlights:

LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Public Consulting Group LLC renewed 2,326 square feet at 4991 Lake Brook Drive in Henrico.
- Fifth Third Bank renewed 10,569 square feet at 2810 N. Parham Road in Henrico.
***
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Global Resale LLC leased 35,252 square feet of industrial space at Enterchange at Northlake, Building B, 11700-11768 N. Lakeridge Parkway, in Hanover.
- Showbest Fixture Corp. renewed its lease of 20,743 square feet of industrial space at Sarellen Road Warehouse, 4200-4222 Sarellen Road, in Henrico.
- WayForth LLC renewed its lease of 16,350 square feet of industrial space at 2107 Loumour Ave. in Henrico.
- Marathon Medical Inc.,
- Junk Goats LLC and
- KM2 LLC leased 2,400 square feet of industrial space at the Dabney Corporate Center, 2028 Dabney Road, in Henrico.
- IvyRehab Midlothian LLC leased 2,081 square feet of retail space at Winterfield Crossing Shopping Center, 14308 Winterview Parkway, in Chesterfield.
- CWI Holdings LLC leased 7,520 square feet of industrial space at the Manchester Industrial Park, 1635 Elmdale Ave., in Richmond.
- Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists P.C. leased 6,714 square feet of office space at the Capitol City Physicians Building, 8002 Discovery Drive, in Henrico.
- Mattress Firm renewed its lease of 6,200 square feet of retail space at Virginia Center Station, 1070 Virginia Center Parkway, in Henrico.
- AMK Services LLC leased 3,745 square feet of office space at the Chesterfield Business Center, Building A, 7361-7419 Whitepine Road, in Chesterfield.
- Probros Plumbing Services LLC leased 1,610 square feet of office space at 1210 Sycamore Square Drive in Chesterfield.
- Imobisa Insurance leased 1,580 square feet of office space at Moorefield II, 808 Moorefield Park Drive, in Chesterfield.
***
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Kala Brand Music Co. leased 29,342 square feet of office/warehouse space at 11223 Leadbetter Road in Hanover.
The
- U.S.
- Postal Service leased 100,000 square feet of warehouse space at 13721 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield.
- Luxury Furniture leased 19,398 square feet of warehouse space at 501 Oliver Hill Way in Richmond.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- EDOS LLC leased 775 square feet at 5300 Hickory Park Drive in Henrico.
- Brandi Walker leased 2,910 square feet at 131 Richmond Highway in Richmond.
- Moser Originals LLC leased 3,410 square feet at 6290 Old Warwick Road in Richmond.
- Belle Cabana leased 2,250 square feet at 1260 Alverser Plaza in Chesterfield.
- IvyRehab Mechanicsville VA LLC, doing business as Spectrum Physical Therapy, leased 6,024 square feet at 7225 Bell Creek Road in Hanover.
***
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:
- Richmond Spine Intervention and Pain Center leased 1,204 square feet of office space at 7489 Right Flank Road in Hanover.
- Genuine You Hair leased 1,000 square feet of retail space at 9219 Midlothian Turnpike in the Arch Village Shopping Center in Chesterfield.
***
Taylor Long Properties reports the following leases:
- Lionberger Construction Inc. leased 1,020 square feet at 2560 Anderson Highway, Suite D, in Powhatan.
The
- Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority leased 4,800 square feet at 3063 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Richmond.
***
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- The Clockshop of Richmond LTD leased 2,520 square feet at 6000-A W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Mekong Restaurant leased 5,950 square feet at 6004 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- IYM Tax Services LLC leased 530 square feet at 6002 W. Broad St., Suite 205, in Henrico.
- Sunny Sun LLC leased 850 square feet at 3391 Glenside Drive, Unit C, in Henrico.