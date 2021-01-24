Commercial real estate highlights

LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Fifth Third Bank NA renewed 2,359 square feet at 901 E. Byrd St. in Richmond.
- CHEP USA renewed 54,000 square feet at 12600 Bermuda Triangle Road in Chesterfield.
- MCV Associated Physicians renewed 1,738 square feet at 2200 Pump Road in Henrico.
- American Door & Glass Inc. leased 21,450 square feet at 1951 Reymet Road in Chesterfield.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- 130 Inland View Dr LLC leased 1,400 square feet of industrial space at 6800-6840 Atmore Drive in Richmond.
- Diana Burkholder leased 1,400 square feet of industrial space at 6800-6840 Atmore Drive in Richmond.
- On The Fly Auto Sales leased 1,351 square feet of retail space at 2711 Enterprise Parkway in Henrico.
- Skye Bruce Properties LLC renewed its lease of 1,296 square feet of office space at West Shore I, 100 Concourse Blvd., in Henrico.
- Hanover Nails & Spa LLC leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at The Shoppes at Rutland Place in Hanover.
- Molly Maid of North renewed its lease of 1,200 square feet of office space at 10991 Leadbetter Road in Hanover.
- Dat Boutique leased 1,175 square feet of office space at 904 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
- Take 5 Oil Change leased a 1.07-acre outparcel at The Shoppes at Staples Mill and Glenside at 7101 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
- Coco + Hazel leased 3,660 square feet of retail space at 2733 McRae Road in Richmond.
- Old Dominion Warehouse & Distribution leased 32,000 square feet of industrial space at the Pre Con Building, 3721 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield.
- The Lighting & Sound Company LLC leased 20,694 square feet of industrial space at Sarellen Road Warehouse, 4200-4222 Sarellen Road, in Henrico.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Old Dominion Warehouse & Distribution leased 32,000 square feet of warehouse at 17321 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield.
- Corelink Strategies leased 1,800 square feet of warehouse at 10375 Wood Park Court in Hanover.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Amazing Face LLC leased 550 square feet at 6740 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond.
- Joel Elston Coaching LLC leased 1,326 square feet at 6714 Patterson Ave. in Richmond.
- Renewal Counseling & Consultation Services leased 1,400 square feet at 10100 Iron Bridge Road in Richmond.
******
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- RVA Iron Gym leased 7,500 square feet at 3910 Adams Road in Richmond.
- Sound Control leased 900 square feet of office space at 2320 Oaklawn Blvd. in Hopewell.
******
Taylor Long Properties reports the following lease:
- Crab-Holic LLC leased 4,874 square feet at Stonebridge Plaza, 147-143 Stonebridge Plaza Ave., in Chesterfield.
******
Joyner Commercial reports the following leases:
- 119 N 18th St LLC leased 4,603 square feet of retail space at 119 N. 18th St. in Richmond.
- Hamm Transport LLC leased 4,800 square feet of industrial office/warehouse space at 2101 Decatur St. in Richmond.
******
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following lease:
- Code Blue Technology leased 6,000 square feet for its new headquarters at 9204 Center Oak Court in Hanover.