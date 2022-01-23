Commercial real estate highlights:

LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- RunSignUp Inc. leased 1,738 square feet of office space at West Shore Office Park, 100, 201, 301 Concourse Blvd., in Henrico.
- Ahart Capital Management LLC renewed its lease of 1,341 square feet of office space at Moorefield I, 812 Moorefield Park Drive, in Chesterfield.
- George Edward Roden renewed a lease of 1,279 square feet of office space at Moorefield I, 812 Moorefield Park Drive, in Chesterfield.
- Trillium Staffing leased 1,207 square feet of office space at the Winchester Building, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.
- Joyner Fine Properties LLC leased 16,219 square feet of office space at Reynolds Office Building, 6641 W. Broad St., in Henrico.
- Clyde L. Charity renewed the lease of 4,800 square feet at 2501 Magnolia Road in Richmond.
- Northside Grille Restaurant Inc. renewed its lease of 2,954 square feet at 1215-1217 Bellevue Ave. in Richmond.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Bruce Landes Surveyors leased 1,932 square feet of office space at 8012 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Freedom Forever Virginia LLC leased 20,583 square feet of office/warehouse space at 4312 Eubank Road in Henrico.
- CoverSafe Automatic Pool Covers leased 3,825 square feet of office/warehouse space at 11159 Air Park Road in Hanover.
- Stems & Sweets LLC, doing business as Cultivate Event Co., leased 2,250 square feet of office/warehouse space in the Turner Business Center.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- The Virginia Center for Policing Innovation leased 5,122 square feet at 413 Stuart Circle in Richmond.
- David Moore leased 1,877 square feet at 127 Richmond Highway in Richmond.
- Midwest Construction Services Inc. leased 1,207 square feet at 10800 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Me By Design leased 1,410 square feet at 318 Libbie Ave. in Richmond.
******
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Adecco Employment Services renewed 1,254 square feet at 7231 Forest Ave. in Henrico.
- Royal Dermatology and Aesthetic Skin Care renewed 3,669 square feet at 7229 Forest Ave. in Henrico.
******
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:
- Premier Audio renewed its lease of 3,600 square feet of retail space in 360 West Shopping Center at 7212 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
- AT&T Prime Communications renewed its lease of 2,500 square feet of retail space in Virginia Center Marketplace at 10110 Brook Road in Henrico.
- Golden Skillet renewed its lease of 1,814 square feet of retail space in 360 West Shopping Center at 7108 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
******
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- Buffalo Firefly LLC leased 3,670 square feet at 4025 MacArthur Ave. in Richmond.
- Green Mobile LLC leased 750 square feet at 6502 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chester.
- Sunny Sun LLC renewed its lease of 850 square feet at 3991 Glenside Drive, Suite C, in Henrico.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- Dr. Daniel Gray purchased about 0.63 acres at U.S. 301 and Rutlandshire Drive in Hanover from HHHunt Communities for $560,000 with plans to build and operate a vision center. David M. Smith handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- Randolph Homes LLC purchased 0.191 acres at 6 S. First St. in Richmond from E.H.K. Associates for $550,000. Eric Hammond and Thomas Lynde represented the seller.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- Staples Mill Center LLC, TVEH LLC and
- Staples Mill Center Family LLC purchased the 22,206-square-foot retail complex at 2121 Staples Mill Road in Henrico from Staples Mill Retail Center LLC for $2.5 million. Cliff Porter and Wilson Flohr represented the seller.