Commercial real estate highlights:

LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- American Spirit Institute renewed 3,595 square feet at 1624 E. Parham Road in Henrico.
- ED&F Man Services Inc. leased 1,572 square feet at 5701 Patterson Ave. in Richmond.
- JPMorgan Chase Bank leased 2,160 square feet at 9101 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Wheeler Advertising Inc. renewed its lease of 2,057 square feet of office space at Moorefield I, 812 Moorefield Park Drive, in Chesterfield.
- GameStop Inc. renewed its lease of 1,880 square feet of retail space at Westchester Commons, 15786 Wc Main Street, in Chesterfield.
- Vicky Lee Acupuncture leased 1,744 square feet of office space at the Tuckahoe Building, 8921 Three Chopt Road, in Henrico.
- Faith Printing renewed its lease of 1,350 square feet of office space at 7814 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Southern Change Behavioral Health Services LLC leased 1,230 square feet of retail space at 3407 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
- Plaza Azteca renewed its lease of 5,907 square feet of retail space at Westchester Commons, 15786 Wc Main St., in Chesterfield.
- Arco DB Companies Inc. leased 4,348 square feet of office space at Scott’s View, 1400 Roseneath Road, in Richmond.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Creative Flooring Solutions of Virginia LLC leased 32,600 square feet of office/warehouse at 5701 Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond.
- Dominion Packaging Inc. leased 144,606 square feet of office/warehouse at the Airport Logistics Center in Henrico.
- Bluebird Cabinetry LLC leased 4,720 square feet of office/warehouse at 7605 Compton Road in Henrico.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Aptive Environmental Inc. leased 1,784 square feet at 6290 Old Warwick Road in Richmond.
- Wildfire Technologies LLC leased 700 square feet at 2819 N. Parham Road in Henrico.
- Chesterfield County Police Department leased 11,908 square feet at 7800 Whitepine Road in Chesterfield.
CBRE reports the following leases:
- CapTech Ventures Inc. renewed 21,358 square feet at 7100 Forest Ave. in Henrico.
- Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. renewed 4,270 square feet at 7275 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:
- Hometown Sales & Leasing leased 5,828 square feet of retail space in Ashland Hanover Shopping Center, 241 N. Washington Highway, in Hanover.
- Tobacco & More leased 4,000 square feet at Bowles Farm Plaza Shopping Center, 7500 Jackson Arch Drive, in Hanover.
- Muse Hooka leased 3,600 square feet of retail space at Southpark Square Shopping Center, 2550 Southpark Blvd., in Colonial Heights.
Taylor Long Properties reports the following leases:
- Darren S. Wieder and Tim Banazek leased a 9.207-acre lot at 17100-17200 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
- A&K Appraisal Inc leased 1,020 square feet at 2560 Anderson Highway, Suite E, in Powhatan.
- Oak Creek Trading Co. LLC leased 1,000 square feet at 9614 Newbys Bridge Road in the Five Forks Shopping Center in Chesterfield.
Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:
- Collective RVA LLC leased 3,408 square feet of office space at 318 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following lease:
- Dominion Roofing Solutions LLC leased 9,600 square feet at 2407 Ownby Lane in Richmond.
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- Studio 804 Group renewed its lease of 618 square feet at 4611 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
- Nolef Turns Inc. leased 800 square feet at 2317 Westwood Ave., Suite 115, in Henrico.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- Ya Hua Zheng and
- Jianwei Tang purchased the former 3rd Street Diner building, a 3,928-square-foot retail building at 218 E. Main St., in Richmond from 3rd Street LLC for $550,000. Reilly Marchant handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- Madjesty LLC purchased a 1,500-square-foot building at 112 Midpoint Drive in Goochland from Crozier Land Co. LLC for $92,000. Ben Bruni represented the seller.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:
- TP Leadbetter LLC bought 22,871 square feet of office/warehouse space at 11046 Leadbetter Road in Hanover from South Atlantic Properties Inc. for $2 million. Kevin Cox represented the seller.
- 23025 Airpark Drive LLC bought 11,120 square feet of office/warehouse space at 23025 Airpark Drive in Dinwiddie from THB Co. for $624,000. Cliff Porter and Robert Porter III represented the seller.
One South Commercial reports the following sale:
- Eagle West 7 LLC purchased three vacant lots on 3 acres at 1 E. Main St. in Richmond from Proman LLC and Goodwyn Bros. for $330,000. Tom Rosman and Lory Markham represented the seller.
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following sales:
- 10160 Crossridge LLC bought an 8,916-square-foot office condo at 10160 Staples Mill Road in Henrico from CrossRidge Ventures LLC for $1.77 million. David T. Kalman represented the buyer.
- AKS Ventures VA LLC purchased a 1,056-square-foot convenience store on 0.643 acre at 2935 Chamberlayne Ave. in Richmond from Shakenator Properties LLC for $1.244 million. David T. Kalman represented the seller.