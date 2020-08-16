Commercial real estate highlights

SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- Gordon Investments LLC purchased a 5,600-square-foot industrial building on 10 acres at 1800 Ruffin Mill Circle in Chesterfield from Resun ModSpace Inc. for $1.1 million as an investment. Isaac DeRegibus handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
- Gaskins Properties LLC purchased the 1,368-square-foot retail property at 3901 Gaskins Road in Henrico from Doswell Properties Inc. for $650,000 as an investment. Connie Jordan Nielsen handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- Bickerstaff Cross VA LLC purchased 5.069 acres on Bickerstaff Road in Henrico from Dennis F. Harrup III for $225,000. Sam Worley and Ryan Fanelli represented the seller.
- Japanese Classics LLC purchased a 41,554-square-foot building on 2.77 acres at 2602 Deepwater Terminal Road in Richmond from DT 2017 LLC for $2.138 million. Ben Bruni and Russell Wyatt represented the seller.
***
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:
- MC Properties LLC bought a 52,500-square-foot office/warehouse at 11250 Hopson Road in Hanover from Gloria Sydnor for $2.765 million. Kevin Cox represented the seller.
- The Westhampton Group LLC bought a 8,942-square-foot retail building at 3300 Old Courthouse Road in Chesterfield from Bishop Ireton Center $700,000. Byron Holmes represented the seller.
***
Colliers International reports the following sale:
- Six Points LLC purchased the 14-unit site at 3117 Meadowbridge Road in Henrico from TJC Realty Meadowbridge LLC for $850,000.
***
Taylor Long Properties reports the following sale:
- Gaskins Properties LLC purchased 0.656 acres at 3901 Gaskins Road in Henrico from Doswell Properties and Woodfin Heating Inc. for $650,000. Robert Marshall represented the buyer.
***
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- Westover Townhomes LLC purchased a 64-unit town-home apartment complex at 900 E. Westover Ave. in Colonial Heights from Colonial Court Partners LLC for $3.2 million. Tom Rosman and Ryan Rilee represented the seller.
- Short Pump Flooring LLC purchased a 6,560-square-foot office at 910 N. Parham Road in Henrico from 1635 West Broad LLC for $645,000. Tom Rosman and Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the seller.
LEASES
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Hilldrup leased 21,175 square feet of office/warehouse at 2501-2509 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Henrico.
- Silver Lion Richmond LLC leased 15,000 square feet of office/warehouse at 3909 Carolina Ave. in Henrico.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Day Makers Salon LLC leased 965 square feet at 8801 Three Chopt Road in Henrico.
- Achilles Foot and Ankle Center Inc. leased 3,500 square feet at 7493 Right Flank Road in Hanover.
- Speech-Language Connection LLC leased 950 square feet at 6740 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond.
***
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- East Vet Clinic leased 1,450 square feet of retail space at Charter Colony in Chesterfield.
- Sweet Disaster Dance leased 1,400 square feet of retail space at Walnut Hill Shopping Center, 2120 S. Crater Road, in Petersburg.
- CBD Store-Richmond leased 1,300 square feet of office space at The Shops at Wellesley, 3400 Lauderdale Drive, in Henrico.
- Roof Services Corp. renewed its lease of 11,520 square feet of industrial space at 2621 Cogbill Road in Richmond.
- United Rentals Realty LLC leased 11,250 square feet at 16620 Happy Hill Road in Chesterfield.
***
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following lease:
- Advanced Technicians leased 400 square feet in the American Heritage Apartments at 9 S. 10th St. in Richmond.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Iron Built Gym LLC leased 6,000 square feet at 10975 Richardson Road in Hanover.
- Body By Kee leased 1,784 square feet at 6290 Old Warwick Road in Richmond.
- Tesla Inc. leased 3,672 square feet at 9201 Arboretum Parkway in Chesterfield.
***
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following lease:
- Vaughan and Co. Inc. Realtors renewed its lease of 2,708 square feet at 9701 Gayton Road, Suite 1, in Henrico.