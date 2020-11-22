Commercial real estate highlights

LEASES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Marcelle Cox leased 800 square feet at 1321½ E. Main St. in Richmond.
- Jaimes Painting S.P. leased 8,250 square feet at 11008 Washington Highway in Hanover.
- RK Trading Corp. leased 1,760 square feet at 3931 Deep Rock Road in Henrico.
******
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- Honey Baked Ham renewed its lease for 2,689 square feet of retail space in Towne Center West at 200 Towne Center West Blvd. in Henrico.
- Kiewit Infrastructure South Co. leased 5,075 square feet of office space in The Park Building located at 4192-4194 Innslake Drive in Henrico.
******
Breeden Realty reports the following lease:
- Honey Baked Ham renewed its lease for 2,689 square feet in the Towne Center West Shopping Center in Henrico.
******
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Reads Moving Systems of Richmond Inc leased 12,000 square feet at 1000-1060 Port Walthall Drive in Colonial Heights.
- Janney Montgomery Scott LLC leased 4,940 square feet at 6601 River Road in Richmond.
- RVA Wash Holdings Inc. leased 4,400 square feet at 7620 Whitepine Road in Richmond.
- The EI Group Inc. renewed 3,734 square feet at 4180 Innslake Drive in Henrico.
- Chandler Eye Care Specialists PC leased 2,920 square feet at 8266 Atlee Road in Hanover.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Professionals Advocate Insurance Co. renewed its lease of 1,400 square feet of office space at Moorefield III, 804 Moorefield Park Drive, in Chesterfield.
- VIP Cleaners renewed its lease of 1,050 square feet of retail space at The Shops at Wellesley, 3400 Lauderdale Drive, in Henrico.
- Community Residences Inc. renewed its lease of 1,023 square feet of office space at Moorefield II, 808 Moorefield Park Drive, in Chesterfield.
- Virginia Physician for Women Ltd. renewed its lease of 30,359 square feet of office space at Fairfax Building, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.
- 360 Mechanical Services leased 3,505 square feet of industrial space at Interair Business Center, 5371-5393 Glen Alden Drive and 2400-2410 Charles City Road, in Henrico.
- True North Advisors LLC leased 1,902 square feet of office space at Innsbrook Centre, 4551 Cox Road, in Henrico.
- Terraforge Communities Inc. leased 1,863 square feet of office space in Innsbrook Corporate Center at 4235 Innslake Drive in Henrico.
- Rotary Corp. renewed its lease of 36,336 square feet of industrial space at Enterchange at Walthall, 1914 Ruffin Mill Road, in Chesterfield.
- Transaxle LLC renewed its lease of 10,500 square feet of industrial space at Manchester Industrial Park, 1615 Elmdale Ave., in Richmond.
- The Beacon Hill Academy LLC leased 8,450 square feet of retail space at Irongate Village Shopping Center, 6401 Iron Bridge Place, in Chesterfield.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- A Pet’s Tale LLC leased 1,975 square feet of retail/office at 4100 West Hundred Road in Chesterfield.
- Ion Solar LLC leased 6,480 square feet of office/warehouse at 11132 Progress Road in Hanover.
******
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- MommaLuna LLC leased 800 square feet at 3991 Glenside Dr., Unit I, in Henrico.
- Brandon May & Alexander Dyer leased 1,700 square feet at 3991 Glenside Drive, Unit D, in Henrico.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- JMJG LLC purchased the 3,900-square-foot office building at 1020 Old Bon Air Rd. in Chesterfield from Rep Plaza LLC for $460,000 and plans to relocate its business to this location. Amy Broderick handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- Maroon Eleven LLC purchased 1,000-square-foot building at 1911 W. Cary St. in Richmond from David B. Robinson CPA for $270,000. Tucker Dowdy represented the seller.
- Marwaha Commercials LLC purchased 1,524-square-foot building at 7520 Brook Road in Henrico from First of Virginia LLC for $235,000. Ryan Fanelli represented the purchaser.
- Stanley Martin Companies LLC purchased 2.27 acres at 1500 W. Moore St. in Richmond from 1500 W. Moore Street L.C. for $4 million. Ben Bruni and Ryan Fanelli represented the seller.
******
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following sale:
- Stanley Martin Companies LLC purchased 98,881 square feet of industrial space at 1500 W. Moore St. in Richmond from 1500 W. Moore Street L.C. for $4 million. Read Goode and Cheryle Toy represented the buyer in the transaction.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- Murray Properties LLC bought 2,480-square-foot office at 8052 Elm Drive in Hanover from Kain Properties LLC for $210,000. Kevin Cox represented the seller.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- Benjamin Waksmunski and James Laird purchased a 3,586-square-foot building at 116 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd. in Richmond from 116 S Boulevard LLC for $587,000. Justin Sledd and Tom Rosman represented the seller.
- 2705 Townhomes LLC purchased 1.24 acres at 2705 Fifth Ave. in Richmond from 2705 5th Avenue LLC for $300,000. Justin Sledd and Tom Rosman represented the seller.