Commercial real estate highlights

SALES
CBRE reports the following sale:
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- RVA City Properties LLC purchased a 3,325-square-foot building at 2023 W. Grace St. in Ricond from Nexius LLC for $780,000. Justin Sledd represented the seller.
- Ward Cabell LLC purchased a 5,276-square-foot building at 408-410 Dobson St. in Richmond from 408-410 Dobson LLC for $1.2 million. Justin Sledd and Tom Rosman represented the seller.
- CCF Properties LLC purchased a 20,990-square-foot retail building at 9 W. Old St. in Petersburg from Ronald C. and RoxzAnne Meisner for $430,000. Tom Rosman and Clint Greene represented the seller.
- 2606 W Cary LLC purchased 4,092 square feet of retail at 2606-12 W. Cary St. and 2610 Rear W. Cary St. in Richmond from West Cary Associates LLC for $1.275 million. Tom Rosman, Lory Markham and Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the seller.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- Hermitage Holdings Brook Road LLC purchased a 3,312-square-foot building at 7430 Brook Road in Henrico from George T. Lee and Angela Y. Lee for $410,000. Ben Bruni and Russell Wyatt represented the purchaser.
- SR Ellen Road LLC purchased a 34,635-square-foot building on 2.892 acres at 1900 Ellen Road in Richmond from Sampson Coatings Inc. for $2.7 million. Ben Bruni and Ryan Fanelli represented the seller.
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following sale:
- BRG Scott’s Edge OZ LLC acquired a 15,000-square-foot retail space at 1702 Belleville St. in Richmond from 1702 Belleville LLC for $1.4 million. Read Goode and Cheryle Toy represented the seller.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- Fiona One LLC bought a 3,248-square-foot medical office at 2040 John Rolfe Parkway in Henrico from Park Place Associates LLC for $765,000. Kevin Cox represented the buyer.
Taylor Long Properties reports the following sale:
- SM Richmond LLC purchased 22.972 acres at 12401 W. Broad St. from Schafstedde Properties Inc. for $10.2 million. Ellen Long, Robert Marshall and Kent Cardwell represented the seller.
Greenberg Real Estate Inc. reports the following sale:
- Batton II LLC purchased a 4,283-square-foot building at 9701 Metropolitan Court in Chesterfield for $1.15 million from FHS LLC. Chuck Greenberg represented the seller.
LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Revival Explosion Ministries Corp. renewed its lease of 1,250 square feet of office space at Parham East, 2201-2221 E. Parham Road, in Henrico.
- Revival Home Furnishings renewed its lease of 3,896 square feet of retail space at Gayton Crossing Shopping Center, 9782 Gayton Road, in Henrico.
- Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority leased 3,500 square feet of retail space at Stony Point Village, 3000-3096 Stony Point Road, in Chesterfield.
- Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority leased 3,381 square feet of retail space at City View Marketplace at West Sixth and Hull streets in Richmond.
- Hanover Safe Place renewed its lease of 2,845 square feet of office space at the Gulf Seaboard Building, 629 N. Washington Highway, in Hanover.
- Nathan’s Roof Repairs Inc. renewed its lease of 2,132 square feet of office space at West Shore III, 301 Concourse Blvd., in Henrico.
- Erich Bailey leased 1,400 square feet of industrial space at 6800-6840 Atmore Drive in Richmond.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- James River Grounds Management LLC leased 8,250 square feet at 11008 Washington Highway in Hanover.
- JJG Construction LLC leased 800 square feet at 2714-B Enterprise Parkway in Henrico.
- Mechanical Source Solutions LLC leased 2,700 square feet at 3907 Deep Rock Road in Henrico.
- First Title & Escrow Inc. leased 2,555 square feet at 1 Park West Circle in Chesterfield.
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- Bo Xue leased 1,405 square feet of office space in the James River Petroleum Building at 10487 Lakeridge Parkway in Hanover.
- Lisa Ramsay Dean leased 975 square feet of retail space in South Crater Road Plaza at 2733 S. Crater Road in Petersburg.
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- Richmond Integrative Psychiatric & Nutritional Services LLC leased 2,739 square feet at 5206 Markel Road, Suites 102, 104 and 104-A, in Henrico.
- M&B Learning LLC leased 942 square feet at 13702 Village Mill Drive, Suite 106, in Chesterfield.