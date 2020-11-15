 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Commercial real estate highlights
0 comments
Commercial Notes

Commercial real estate highlights

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SALES

CBRE reports the following sale:

Washington, D.C.-based

  • Fulton Street Partners acquired Perry Place, a 70-unit, 61,614-square-foot apartment community at 815 Perry St. in Richmond from Capital Square 1031 for $11.4 million. Calvin Griffith, Peyton Cox, Jonathan Greenberg, Robert Dean, Yalda Ghamarian Howell and Thomas Leachman represented the seller in this transaction.

    • ***

    One South Commercial reports the following sales:

    • RVA City Properties LLC purchased a 3,325-square-foot building at 2023 W. Grace St. in Ricond from Nexius LLC for $780,000. Justin Sledd represented the seller.
    • Ward Cabell LLC purchased a 5,276-square-foot building at 408-410 Dobson St. in Richmond from 408-410 Dobson LLC for $1.2 million. Justin Sledd and Tom Rosman represented the seller.
    • CCF Properties LLC purchased a 20,990-square-foot retail building at 9 W. Old St. in Petersburg from Ronald C. and RoxzAnne Meisner for $430,000. Tom Rosman and Clint Greene represented the seller.
    • 2606 W Cary LLC purchased 4,092 square feet of retail at 2606-12 W. Cary St. and 2610 Rear W. Cary St. in Richmond from West Cary Associates LLC for $1.275 million. Tom Rosman, Lory Markham and Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the seller.

    ***

    Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:

    • Hermitage Holdings Brook Road LLC purchased a 3,312-square-foot building at 7430 Brook Road in Henrico from George T. Lee and Angela Y. Lee for $410,000. Ben Bruni and Russell Wyatt represented the purchaser.
    • SR Ellen Road LLC purchased a 34,635-square-foot building on 2.892 acres at 1900 Ellen Road in Richmond from Sampson Coatings Inc. for $2.7 million. Ben Bruni and Ryan Fanelli represented the seller.

    ***

    Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following sale:

    • BRG Scott’s Edge OZ LLC acquired a 15,000-square-foot retail space at 1702 Belleville St. in Richmond from 1702 Belleville LLC for $1.4 million. Read Goode and Cheryle Toy represented the seller.

    ***

    Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:

    • Fiona One LLC bought a 3,248-square-foot medical office at 2040 John Rolfe Parkway in Henrico from Park Place Associates LLC for $765,000. Kevin Cox represented the buyer.

    ***

    Taylor Long Properties reports the following sale:

    • SM Richmond LLC purchased 22.972 acres at 12401 W. Broad St. from Schafstedde Properties Inc. for $10.2 million. Ellen Long, Robert Marshall and Kent Cardwell represented the seller.

    ***

    Greenberg Real Estate Inc. reports the following sale:

    • Batton II LLC purchased a 4,283-square-foot building at 9701 Metropolitan Court in Chesterfield for $1.15 million from FHS LLC. Chuck Greenberg represented the seller.

    LEASES

    Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

    • Revival Explosion Ministries Corp. renewed its lease of 1,250 square feet of office space at Parham East, 2201-2221 E. Parham Road, in Henrico.
    • Revival Home Furnishings renewed its lease of 3,896 square feet of retail space at Gayton Crossing Shopping Center, 9782 Gayton Road, in Henrico.
    • Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority leased 3,500 square feet of retail space at Stony Point Village, 3000-3096 Stony Point Road, in Chesterfield.
    • Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority leased 3,381 square feet of retail space at City View Marketplace at West Sixth and Hull streets in Richmond.
    • Hanover Safe Place renewed its lease of 2,845 square feet of office space at the Gulf Seaboard Building, 629 N. Washington Highway, in Hanover.
    • Nathan’s Roof Repairs Inc. renewed its lease of 2,132 square feet of office space at West Shore III, 301 Concourse Blvd., in Henrico.
    • Erich Bailey leased 1,400 square feet of industrial space at 6800-6840 Atmore Drive in Richmond.

    ***

    Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

    • James River Grounds Management LLC leased 8,250 square feet at 11008 Washington Highway in Hanover.
    • JJG Construction LLC leased 800 square feet at 2714-B Enterprise Parkway in Henrico.
    • Mechanical Source Solutions LLC leased 2,700 square feet at 3907 Deep Rock Road in Henrico.
    • First Title & Escrow Inc. leased 2,555 square feet at 1 Park West Circle in Chesterfield.

    ***

    Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:

    • Bo Xue leased 1,405 square feet of office space in the James River Petroleum Building at 10487 Lakeridge Parkway in Hanover.
    • Lisa Ramsay Dean leased 975 square feet of retail space in South Crater Road Plaza at 2733 S. Crater Road in Petersburg.

    ***

    Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:

    • Richmond Integrative Psychiatric & Nutritional Services LLC leased 2,739 square feet at 5206 Markel Road, Suites 102, 104 and 104-A, in Henrico.
    • M&B Learning LLC leased 942 square feet at 13702 Village Mill Drive, Suite 106, in Chesterfield.
    0 comments

    Tags

    Related to this story

    Most Popular

    Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

    Topics

    Breaking News