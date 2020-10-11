 Skip to main content
Commercial real estate highlights
Commercial Notes

Commercial real estate highlights

Creatas

LEASES

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • Spirit Halloween Superstores leased 8,300 square feet of retail space at Westchester Commons, 15786 Wc Main St. in Chesterfield.
  • Richmond Capital Management renewed its lease of 6,873 square feet of office space at the Winchester Building, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
  • Amazing Grace Childcare Center LLC leased 4,000 square feet of retail space at 54 Cedar Fork Road in Henrico.
  • RJ Holmes Automotive LLC leased 3,834 square feet of industrial space at Park Place of Hanover, 10403 S. Leadbetter Road, in Hanover.
  • The Ultimate Sewing Place renewed its lease of 2,800 square feet of retail space at Huguenot Trade Center, 1101-1135 Alverser Drive, in Chesterfield.
  • Luxury Pool & Spa renewed its lease of 2,500 square feet of retail space at Westchester Commons, 15786 Wc Main Street, in Chesterfield.

Colliers International reports the following leases:

  • Signature Consultants LLC renewed 1,765 square feet at 4198 Cox Road in Henrico.
  • CSL Plasma Inc. leased 10,627 square feet at 5724 Hopkins Road in Richmond.
  • Kokonut Box LLC leased 2,200 square feet at 10921 W. Broad St., Unit F, in Henrico.

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

  • Vermillion Inc. leased 4,800 square feet at 2350 Lanier Road in Goochland.
  • Reapers for Christ Ministries leased 615 square feet at 591 Southlake Blvd. in Chesterfield.
  • Youth & Family Counseling Service LLC leased 1,152 square feet at 2825 S. Crater Road in Chesterfield.

CBRE reports the following leases:

  • Ernst & Young leased 15,779 square feet at 2100 E. Cary St. in Richmond.
  • Health Information Resources Inc. leased 2,189 square feet at 1500 Forest Ave. in Henrico.

Taylor Long Properties reports the following leases:

  • TMH Home Health Services LLC, doing business as Prestique Angels Home Care, leased 325 square feet at 10 W. Williamsburg Road, Suite A, in Henrico.
  • Your Town Treasures LLC and Watch, Pen & Pencil LLC leased 9,100 square feet at 11114 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.

Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:

  • Alliance Rehabilitation LLC leased 4,638 square feet at 5211 W. Broad St., Suite 101, in Henrico.
  • M&B Learning LLC leased 942 square feet at 13702 Village Mill Drive, Suite 106, in Chesterfield.

NewLink Management Group reports the following lease:

  • Tobacco Land & Vape leased 1,494 square feet at 7506 W. Broad St. in Henrico.

SugarOak Realty LLC reports the following lease:

  • Yummvees LLC leased 1,778 square feet at Rockwood Plaza at 3511 Courthouse Road in Chesterfield.
