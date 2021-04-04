Commercial real estate highlights:

LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- KALU VA II renewed its lease of 1,666 square feet of office space at CIP Building, 10901 Trade Road, in Chesterfield.
- Pamela Johnson renewed the lease of 1,500 square feet of office space at 1615 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
- Terry Frank Law leased 1,491 square feet of office space at Sydnor & Hundley Building, 108 E. Grace St. in Richmond.
- Jiya Stores LLC leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at Dunn Shopping Center, 3712 Mechanicsville Tnpk., in Henrico.
- Surplus Freight leased 15,000 square feet of retail space at Staples Mill Shopping Center, 4026 Glenside Drive, in Henrico.
- Teresa L. Tatum renewed its lease of 4,000 square feet of office space at 5512 Lakeside Ave. in Henrico.
- Snappy Services LLC leased 3,175 square feet industrial space at 10197-10201 Maple Leaf Court in Ashland.
- Crumbl Cookies leased 1,400 square feet of retail space at Dimmock Square, 723 Southpark Blvd., in Colonial Heights.
- Napa Kitchen & Wine leased 6,778 square feet of retail space at Westchester Commons, 15786 Wc Main Street in Chesterfield.
- The Pit & The Peel Inc. leased 1,766 square feet of retail space at Westhampton Commons, 5800 Patterson Ave., in Richmond.
- Atlantic Union Bank leased 1,350 square feet of retail branch space at Scott’s View, 1406 Roseneath Road, in Richmond.
******
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Riverside Logistics renewed 93,500 square feet at 4020 Eubank Road in Henrico.
- LT Smith renewed 2,372 square feet at 1510 N. 28th St. in Richmond.
- Samson Companies and
- Cardinal Title Group LLC leased 7,622 square feet at 5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard in Henrico.
- Burn Boot Camp leased 3,680 square feet at 9456 Charter Gate Drive in Hanover.
- Mid South Building Supply Inc. renewed 1,800 square feet at 200 Heaths Way Road in Chesterfield.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- KCS Solutions LLC, doing business as 5 Star Bath Solutions, leased 2,100 square feet office/warehouse at 11311 Business Center Drive in Chesterfield.
- Niche Logistics LLC leased 18,000 square feet of office/warehouse at 11080 Air Park Road in Hanover.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- The Eye Care Center of Virginia LLC leased 5,657 square feet at 2924 Emerywood Parkway in Henrico.
- Executive Health Group PC leased 5,294 square feet at 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway in Goochland.
- JD Quality Pouches LLC leased 3,000 square feet at 16404 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield.
- New Media Systems Inc. leased 1,960 square feet at 9830 Mayland Drive in Henrico.
- LA Polvora leased 1,920 square feet at 412 England St. in Hanover.
******
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Susan Osofsky, Helen Rigsby, and Johnna Showers leased 1,178 square feet at 2008 Bremo Road in Henrico.
- Hair Manes leased 1,200 square feet at Creeks at Virginia Center at 9976 Brook Road in Henrico.
- Barnes & Noble leased 23,050 square feet at Creeks at Virginia Center at 9850 Brook Road in Henrico.
- Shoe Carnival leased 12,050 square feet at Creeks at Virginia Center at 9880 Brook Road in Henrico.
- Little Caesars leased 2,200 square feet at Bermuda Square Shopping Center at 11648 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield.
***
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following lease:
- Quality DME Inc. leased 2,149 square feet of space at Fountain Park on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
******
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following lease:
- Surplus Freight Furniture Store has leased 16,361 square feet of retail space at Park South Shopping Center in Colonial Heights.
******
Taylor Long Properties report the following leases:
- Chesterfield Orthodontics PLLC, doing business as Bates Orthodontics, leased 3,000 Square feet at 12125 Branders Creek Drive in the Branders Bridge Shopping Center in Chesterfield.
- Go Bird LLC leased 1,525 square feet at 6801 Forest Hill Ave. in the Granite Hills Shopping Center in Richmond.
******
Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:
- CRA Communications LLC leased 2,642 square feet of office/retail space at 104 Shockoe Slip, Suite A, in Richmond.
******
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- Production Metal Finishers Inc. renewed its lease of 8,563 square feet at 1802 Currie St. in Richmond.
- Abrial Adult Services renewed its lease of 5,028 square feet at 8513 Oakview Ave. in Henrico.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- Restaurant Property Investors II LLC purchased a 1.2-acre parcel at 1330 N. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico from Creighton & Laburnum LLC for $690,000 for plans to develop a Taco Bell restaurant at the site. David Crawford handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
- Richmond OZ LLC purchased a 57,000-square-foot building at 3115 and 3121 Moss Side Ave. in Richmond from Atlee Community Church Trustees for $2 million as an investment. Isaac DeRegibus handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- Atkinson Investment LLC purchased the 4,434-square-foot building at 6039 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Hanover from Nighthawk Properties LLC for $325,000. Eric Hammond and Tucker Dowdy represented the seller.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- B&B Properties LC acquired 2.32 acres on Charles City Road in Henrico from William and Gwendolyn Turner for $275,000. Richard Porter and Kevin Cox represented the buyer.
******
Taylor Long Properties report the following sale:
- B&B Properties LC purchased 2.32 acres on Charles City Road in Henrico from Gwendolyn B. Turner and William C. Turner for $275,000. Ellen Long and Rebecca von Meister represented the seller.
******
Joyner Commercial reports the following sale:
- True Family Services LLC purchased a 2,275-square-foot duplex at 3010 Chamberlayne Ave in Richmond from Andre Small for $245,000. Susan Haas represented the seller.