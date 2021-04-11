Commercial real estate highlights:

LEASES

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

Bates Orthodontics leased 3,000 square feet of retail space at Branders Bridge Shopping Center, 12101 Branders Creek Drive, in Chesterfield.

Shanco Companies Inc. leased 2,922 square feet of office space at Grove Park I, 11551 Nuckols Road, in Henrico.

Riverside Hospice, part of Riverside Home Health, leased 2,615 square feet of retail space at Creighton Crossing, 8005 Creighton Road, in Hanover.

Read to Them Inc. leased an additional 1,005 square feet of office space at The Bookbindery, 2201 W. Broad St., in Richmond. Mark E. Douglas handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the landlord.

Executive Health Group leased 5,294 square feet of office space at the Medarva building in the West Creek Medical Park, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, in Goochland.

Starbucks Corp. leased a former 3,765-square-foot Steak 'n Shake building at White Oak Village, 4511 S. Laburnum Ave., in Henrico.

’n Shake building at White Oak Village, 4511 S. Laburnum Ave., in Henrico.

ncgCare Inc. renewed its lease of 3,489 square feet of office space at Vistas I, 5540 Falmouth St., in Henrico.