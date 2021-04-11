Commercial real estate highlights:

SALES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- Lingerfelt CommonWealthPartners LLC acquired a 223,479-square-foot industrial warehouse at 4300 Carolina Ave. in Henrico from Richmond International Raceway Inc. for $7.8 million.
- Weisleder LLC purchased the 1,800-square-foot building at 1004 N. Sheppard St. in Richmond from Linda Wegscheider for $365,000. Ryan Fanelli represented the purchaser.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- Tazewell Air Park Properties LLC acquired an 11,700-square-foot office/warehouse at 10968-10972 Richardson Road in Hanover from M.L. Bell Properties II LLC for $2.2 million. Kevin Cox represented the seller.
Joyner Commercial reports the following sale:
- True Family Services LLC purchased a 2,275-square-foot duplex at 3010 Chamberlayne Ave. in Richmond from Andre Small for $245,000. Susan Haas represented the seller.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- West End Properties LLC purchased the 2,052-square-foot retail building at 320 Brook Road in Richmond from 320 Brook Road LLC for $425,000 and will occupy the property. Reilly Marchant handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following sale:
- West End Properties LLC purchased a building at 320 Brook Road in Richmond from 320 Brook Road LLC for $425,000. Tony Rolando handled the transaction on behalf of the buyer.
One South Commercial reports the following sale:
- PJK Investment Group LLC purchased 12,194 square feet of space at 27-31 S. Sycamore St. and 8 Rose Alley in Petersburg from Christina Lynn Moody Simpson for $79,950. Tom Rosman and Clint Greene represented the seller.
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following sale:
- Weisleder LLC purchased a 1,801-square-foot industrial property on 0.042 acre at 1004 N. Sheppard St. in Richmond from Linda O. Wegscheider for $365,000. Elliot Warsof and Reid Cardon represented the seller.
LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Bates Orthodontics leased 3,000 square feet of retail space at Branders Bridge Shopping Center, 12101 Branders Creek Drive, in Chesterfield.
- Shanco Companies Inc. leased 2,922 square feet of office space at Grove Park I, 11551 Nuckols Road, in Henrico.
- Riverside Hospice, part of Riverside Home Health, leased 2,615 square feet of retail space at Creighton Crossing, 8005 Creighton Road, in Hanover.
- Read to Them Inc. leased an additional 1,005 square feet of office space at The Bookbindery, 2201 W. Broad St., in Richmond. Mark E. Douglas handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
- Executive Health Group leased 5,294 square feet of office space at the Medarva building in the West Creek Medical Park, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, in Goochland.
- Starbucks Corp. leased a former 3,765-square-foot Steak
’n Shake building at White Oak Village, 4511 S. Laburnum Ave., in Henrico.
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Tidewater Physical Therapy Inc. renewed 1,659 square feet at 6055 Harbour Park Drive in Midlothian. Megan Sullivan handled the transaction on behalf of the landlord.
- Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists PC renewed 2,390 square feet at 5875 Bremo Road in Henrico.
- Office Interiors of Virginia LLC renewed 28,800 square feet at 5401 Lewis Road in Henrico.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Care Advantage Inc. leased 2,165 square feet of office at 10045 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Irie Vibes Caribbean Restaurant LLC leased 1,815 square feet of retail at 201 Town Center West Boulevard in Henrico.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Christopher Consultants Ltd. leased 1,980 square feet at 11551 Nuckols Road in Henrico.
- LaQuita McCrae leased 1,156 square feet at 2825 S. Crater Road in Petersburg.
- Mid South Building Supply Inc. leased 1,800 square feet at 200 Heaths Way Road in Chesterfield.
- Virginia Financial Center leased 1,724 square feet at 9401 Courthouse Road in Chesterfield.
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Integrated Health Associates leased 998 square feet at 2000 Bremo Road in Henrico.
- FT BHWC LLC leased 2,446 square feet at 2002 Bremo Road in Henrico.
- Riverside Tappahannock Home Health & Hospice leased 2,615 square feet at 8005 Creighton Parkway in Hanover.
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:
- Oceano Restaurant leased 4,651 square feet of restaurant space at 1352 Sycamore Square in Chesterfield.
- Dustin Owen LLC leased 3,684 square feet of retail space at 4058 E. Grace St. in Richmond.
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following lease:
- Boojie Boutique renewed its lease of 643 square feet at 511 N. Harrison St. in Richmond.