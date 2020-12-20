Commercial real estate highlights

SALES
Taylor Long Properties reports the following sale:
- Virginia Commonwealth University acquired 4.05 acres at 2601 Hermitage Road in Richmond from the Salvation Army for $4.253 million. Brian Glass represented the seller.
***
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- GMWTG Chesterfield LLC purchased a 13,000-square-foot industrial/flex building at 12724 Oaklake Court in the Oaklake Business Park in Chesterfield from JBW Warehouses LLC for $1.144 million. Gregg W. Beck handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
- 3001 Cutshaw LLC purchased the 9,492-square-foot office/retail building at 3013-3015 Cutshaw Ave. in Richmond from 3015 Cutshaw Ave LLC for $2.125 million. The owner/occupant will convert the building into an event center by Mosaic. Connie Jordan Nielsen handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser. Alex T. Wotring and Nicki Jassy represented the seller.
- Grace James LLC purchased the 1,499-square-foot office condominium at 5402-E Glenside Drive in Henrico from Alexander Realty for $305,000 as the new home of Kim Chandler with the Chandler Law Firm. Mark E. Douglas handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchasers.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- 2350 Greystone LLC purchased 6.687 acres at 2350 Greystone Court in Goochland from Rockville Commerce Center LLC for $802,440. Ben Bruni and Joe Buhrman represented the purchaser.
- Carter Lumber of Virginia Inc. purchased 4.8 acres at 2801 Sprouse Drive in Henrico from BB&T Investors for $445,000. Ben Bruni and Joe Buhrman represented the seller.
- The McDowell Company LLC purchased 5,240 square feet at 3801 Jefferson Davis Highway and 2524 Bells Road in Richmond from Keystone Mountain Lakes Regional Council of Carpenters for $267,000. Ryan Fanelli and Colton Konvicka represented the seller.
***
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following sale:
- Diversified Development Investments LLC purchased 0.95 acres at 1210 Koger Center Blvd. in Chesterfield from Woodland Real Estate LLC for $625,000. The land is an outparcel in front of Costco that will be used to develop a Popeye’s fast-food restaurant. Cheryle Toy and Read Goode represented the buyer.
***
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- Cebelle Holdings Corp. bought a 49,413-square-foot office/warehouse complex at 11126 and 11138 Air Park Road in Hanover from Accu Associates LLC for $3.15 million. Kevin Cox represented the seller.
***
Joyner Commercial reports the following sale:
- Ninety Three LLC purchased a 13,500-square-foot mixed-use property at 520 N. 25th St. in Richmond from Richmond Association of Masonic Lodges for $950,000. Susan Haas represented the seller.
***
Colliers International reports the following sale:
- The Boiling Crab Restaurant Group LLC purchased the 10,608-square-foot property at 2053 W. Broad St. in Richmond from CT 2053 W Broad St LLC for $1.975 million. Robby Brownfield, Rob Black and Chris Doyle handled the transaction on behalf of the buyer.
***
One South Commercial reports the following sale:
- East Main Realty LLC and
- 901-909 East Main Realty LLC purchased a 152,423-square-foot building at 909 E. Main St. in Richmond for $12.8 million. Tom Rosman and Justin Sledd represented the purchaser.
***
Dominion Commercial reports the following sale:
- PB Petersburg Owner LLC purchased 62 acres at 2557 N. Stedman Drive in Petersburg from Larry, Keith and Ken Henshaw for $395,000. Nathan Jones handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Darvish Interiors LLC leased 9,000 square feet at 10520 Northlake Park Drive in Hanover.
- The Virginia Chamber of Commerce expanded and renewed 6,651 square feet at 919 E. Main St. in Richmond.
- McLeod Belting Co. Inc. renewed 4,680 square feet at 7415 and 7417 Whitepine Road in Chesterfield.
***
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Meadows Urquhart Acree & Cook LLP renewed its lease of 11,050 square feet of office space at The Arrington Building, 1802 Bayberry Court, in Henrico.
- Central Virginia Realty and
- LeGault Homes subleased 5,535 square feet of office space at Concourse Commons, 11520 Nuckols Road, in Henrico.
- Hibbett Sporting Goods Inc. leased 4,966 square feet of retail space at South Crater Square, 3330 S. Crater Road, in Petersburg.
- Sleepy’s renewed its lease of 5,200 square feet of retail space at Westchester Commons, 15786 Wc Main St., in Chesterfield.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
