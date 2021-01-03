Commercial real estate highlights

LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority leased 17,313 square feet at 9953 Ironbridge Road in Chesterfield.
- H&R Block Eastern Enterprises Inc. leased 1,734 square feet at 2363 Roux St. in Henrico.
- Darvish Interiors LLC leased 9,000 square feet at 10520 Northlake Park Drive in Hanover.
***
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Jasmine’s Nail & Spa leased 4,204 square feet of retail space at Huguenot Village Shopping Center, 2015 Huguenot Road, in Chesterfield.
- Ozzy & Squish LLC leased 1,687 square feet of retail space at City View Marketplace, at West 6th and Hull streets, in Richmond.
- Minglewood Bake Shop LLC leased 1,400 square feet of retail space at 3335-3337 W. Cary St. in Richmond.
- Maximus Inc. renewed its lease of 43,782 square feet of office at the Boulders Center, 1011 Boulder Spring Drive, in Chesterfield.
- Humana Marketpoint Inc. renewed its lease of 13,286 square feet of office space in the Innsbrook Corporate Center at 4191 Innslake Drive in Henrico.
- Cloth & Paper Company leased 12,756 square feet of industrial space at Staples Mill Business Center, 8217-8221 Hermitage Road, in Henrico.
- Hudson/Blaise Distributing LLC leased 10,000 square feet of industrial space at 7640 Whitepine Road in Chesterfield.
- Fugro USA Land Inc. leased 6,000 square feet of industrial space at 3104 Northside Ave. in Henrico.
***
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- StayGreen GrowMore LLC leased 1,725 square feet of retail at 4500 W. Hundred Road in Chesterfield.
- Chester Optical Xpress leased 1,537 square feet of retail at 4500 W. Hundred Road in Chesterfield.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Lazy Daisy Country Gift Stores LLC leased 9,000 square feet at 4841 Commonwealth Centre Parkway in Chesterfield.
- Derr Flooring leased 20,400 square feet at 10411 Leadbetter Road in Hanover.
***
Sperity Real Estate Ventures reports the following lease:
- Wild Fern Montessori School leased 2,437 square feet of retail space at 7511 Brook Road, Suites A and B, in Henrico.
***
Taylor Long Properties report the following leases:
- Ali Imran and Ali a Bhatti leased 4,350 square feet at 5014-5016 Williamsburg Road in Henrico.
- Reya Beauty Studio leased 2,088 square feet at 8324 Bell Creek Road in Hanover.
***
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- Accurate Solutions Medical Training leased 744 square feet at 4615 W. Broad St., Suite 107, in Richmond.
- Invincive Studios leased 750 square feet at 414 N. 2nd St. in Henrico.
- G-d Projects LLC leased 827 square feet at 2317 Westwood Ave., Suite 106, in Henrico.
- Payne & Gunderson Lumber Co. leased 785 square feet at 1915 Huguenot Road, Suite 200, in Chesterfield.
***
Breeden Realty reports the following leases:
- Plaza Azteca renewed its lease for 6,507 square feet in the Towne Center West Shopping Center in Henrico.
- Couture Eyewear renewed its lease for 1,448 square feet in the Towne Center West Shopping Center in Henrico.