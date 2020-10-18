Commercial real estate highlights

LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Motorola Solutions Inc. renewed 5,314 square feet at 1732 E. Parham Road in Henrico.
- Richmond Gastroenterology Associates Inc. renewed 3,361 square feet at 8262 Atlee Road in Hanover.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Capitol Motors of Richmond LLC leased 2,292 square feet of retail space at 7221 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Frazier Insurance Agency Inc. renewed its lease of 2,201 square feet of office space at 1602 Rolling Hills Drive in Henrico.
- BOA BJJ LLC leased 2,000 square feet of office space at 8324 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
- DCSports87 Sports Cards & Live Breaks LLC leased 1,811 square feet of office space at Westerre II, 3957 Westerre Parkway, in Henrico.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Champlin & Associates PLLC leased 1,800 square feet of office at 14343 Sommerville Court in Chesterfield.
- Scobar Services LLC leased 0.50 acre at 5600 Greendale Road in Henrico.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Virginia Press Services Inc. leased 3,573 square feet at 4860 Cox Road in Henrico.
- Richmond Gastroenterology Associates Inc. leased 4,500 square feet at 8415 N. Run Medical Drive in Hanover.
CBRE reports the following lease:
- Consumer Safety Technology leased 1,800 square feet at 6290 Old Warwick Road in Richmond.
Taylor Long Properties reports the following lease:
- C&J Tobacco Inc. leased 900 square feet at Laburnum Park Shopping Center, 4384 S. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following lease:
- LiUNA!
- Mid-Atlantic Regional Organizing Coalition leased 1,450 square feet at 424 N. Second St. in Richmond.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- Greenyard Storage LLC purchased 2.09 acres at 10630 Greenyard Way off Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield from Rebkee Partners Ironbridge LLC for $500,000 and plans future development of a storage facility at this location. Amy Broderick handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- W.A. Martin Properties LLC purchased an 11,200-square-foot building at 105 Sylvia Road in Hanover from TMC Properties LLC for $975,000. Colton Konvicka and Nate Krey represented the purchaser.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- Rolling Frito-Lay Sales LP acquired 5.763 acres at 5491 International Trade Drive in Henrico from DMG Properties LLLP for $350,000. Dick Porter represented the seller.
Colliers International reports the following sale:
- Hill Phoenix WEH LP, an entity tied to The Halle Cos., purchased a 317,319-square-foot plant on 24.17 acres at 1301 Battery Brooke Parkway in Chesterfield from J&P Keegan LP for $21.35 million. Will Bradley, Mark Williford, Matt Anderson and Wood Thornton handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.