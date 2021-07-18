 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Commercial real estate highlights
0 Comments
Commercial Notes

Commercial real estate highlights

  • 0
for Commercial Notes
Creatas

LEASES

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • RLH Plumbing Service LLC leased 2,068 square feet of industrial space at 13531 E. Boundary Road in Chesterfield.
  • Lucks Cleaners renewed its lease of 1,920 square feet of retail space at The Shops at Lucks Lane, 1100-1108 Courthouse Road, in Chesterfield.
  • Francisco Garcia — Universal Builders expanded its space with an additional lease of 1,500 square feet of industrial space at 2701 Goodes Bridge Road in Chesterfield.
  • Pop Up Suites LLC leased 2,105 square feet of retail space at The Centennial Terrace, 507 E. Main St., in Richmond.
  • CorVel Healthcare Corp. expanded its lease for a total of 11,246 square feet of office space at East Shore II, 120 Eastshore Drive, in Henrico.
  • Pamunkey Regional Library leased 6,666 square feet of office space at Brandy Hill Clocktower Office Building, 7443 Lee Davis Road, in Hanover.
  • RS&H Inc. leased 4,322 square feet of office space within Innsbrook Corporate Center at North Park, 4701 Cox Road, in Henrico.
  • FRNGE Inc. leased 3,406 square feet of office space at 1717-19 Summit Ave. in Richmond.

******

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following lease:

  • Patriot Aluminum Products LLC leased 52,875 square feet of office/warehouse space at 13721 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

  • 1600 West Broad Street LLC leased 1,620 square feet at 1127 W. Main St. in Richmond.
  • Amurcon Realty Co. leased 6,170 square feet at 919 E. Main St. in Richmond.
  • Connor’s Heroes Foundation leased 1,489 square feet at 1840 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
  • Oh Yeah Inc., doing business as Bell Café, leased 2,730 square feet at 8319 Bell Creek Road in Hanover.

***

CBRE reports the following leases:

  • American Health Associates renewed 552 square feet and expanded by 644 square feet at 2008 Bremo Road in Henrico.
  • Onward Richmond leased 1,254 square feet at 8115 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.

******

S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:

  • Garrett’s Automotive LLC renewed its lease of 4,700 square feet of industrial space on 0.471 acre at 707 Research Road in Chesterfield.
  • Zest Labs renewed its lease of 2,468 square feet of office space at 1801 E. Broad St. in Richmond.
  • Tee It Up renewed its lease of 2,346 square feet of retail space in The Shoppes at Bellgrade at 11400 W. Huguenot Road in Chesterfield.

******

Taylor Long Properties reports the following lease:

  • World Mission Agency Inc., doing business as Winners’ Chapel of Richmond, leased 4,352 square feet at 10445 Midlothian Turnpike, Pocono Green Shopping Center, in Chesterfield.

******

Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:

  • WerkitRVA Selfie Museum leased 1,100 square feet of retail space at 4915 W. Broad St. in Henrico.

******

One South Commercial reports the following lease:

  • 3 North PLLC leased 13,722 square feet of office at 4015 Fitzhugh Ave. in Richmond.

******

Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following lease:

  • Teresa Cherry and
  • Amena Burton renewed their lease of 1,216 square feet at 6010 W. Broad St., Suite 6, in Henrico.

SALES

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:

  • Dominion Realty Partners purchased about 26 acres within Boulders office park at 1001 Boulders Spring Drive in Chesterfield from Principal Global Investors for $1.5 million for an apartment complex development. David M. Smith handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:

  • Stratford Professional Offices LLC purchased an 8,030-square-foot office building at 6740 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond from Stratford Professional Building Inc. for $815,000. Eric Hammond and Tucker Dowdy represented the seller, and Ben Bruni represented the purchaser.

******

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:

  • Forest Hill Apartments LLC acquired the 27,898-square-foot multifamily complex at 4509 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond from Maple Hill Apartments for $2.25 million. Byron Holmes represented the seller.
  • Saunders Family Trust acquired the 11,800-square-foot office/warehouse building at 2211-2215 Tazewell St. in Richmond from Aronson Investments LLC for $1.5 million. Kevin Cox represented the buyer.

******

Joyner Commercial reports the following sale:

  • Assembly of God Hope & Life purchased 3.54 acres of undeveloped land at 4230 E. Parham Road in Henrico for $300,000. Newton Carroll represented the seller.

******

One South Commercial reports the following sale:

  • BCP Times Dispatch LLC purchased 2.3234 acres on Times-Dispatch Boulevard in Hanover from Nexstar Media LLC for $1 million. Ken Campbell and Tom Rosman represented the seller.

******

Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following sale:

  • Farm Credit Mall LLC bought the 11,172-square-foot Farm Credit Mall office complex at 13905-13915 Boydton Plank Road in Dinwiddie from Perrotti Management LLC for $900,000. John Jay Schwartz represented both parties.

******

S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following sale:

  • Brian Scrimpsher purchased a 15,327-square-foot retail property on 1.10 acres at 7494 W. Broad St. in Henrico from Ross Square LLC for $2.225 million. Doug Tice represented the buyer.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Need to save more money? Try these simple tips

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News