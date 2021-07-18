Commercial real estate highlights

LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- RLH Plumbing Service LLC leased 2,068 square feet of industrial space at 13531 E. Boundary Road in Chesterfield.
- Lucks Cleaners renewed its lease of 1,920 square feet of retail space at The Shops at Lucks Lane, 1100-1108 Courthouse Road, in Chesterfield.
- Francisco Garcia — Universal Builders expanded its space with an additional lease of 1,500 square feet of industrial space at 2701 Goodes Bridge Road in Chesterfield.
- Pop Up Suites LLC leased 2,105 square feet of retail space at The Centennial Terrace, 507 E. Main St., in Richmond.
- CorVel Healthcare Corp. expanded its lease for a total of 11,246 square feet of office space at East Shore II, 120 Eastshore Drive, in Henrico.
- Pamunkey Regional Library leased 6,666 square feet of office space at Brandy Hill Clocktower Office Building, 7443 Lee Davis Road, in Hanover.
- RS&H Inc. leased 4,322 square feet of office space within Innsbrook Corporate Center at North Park, 4701 Cox Road, in Henrico.
- FRNGE Inc. leased 3,406 square feet of office space at 1717-19 Summit Ave. in Richmond.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following lease:
- Patriot Aluminum Products LLC leased 52,875 square feet of office/warehouse space at 13721 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- 1600 West Broad Street LLC leased 1,620 square feet at 1127 W. Main St. in Richmond.
- Amurcon Realty Co. leased 6,170 square feet at 919 E. Main St. in Richmond.
- Connor’s Heroes Foundation leased 1,489 square feet at 1840 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
- Oh Yeah Inc., doing business as Bell Café, leased 2,730 square feet at 8319 Bell Creek Road in Hanover.
CBRE reports the following leases:
- American Health Associates renewed 552 square feet and expanded by 644 square feet at 2008 Bremo Road in Henrico.
- Onward Richmond leased 1,254 square feet at 8115 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:
- Garrett’s Automotive LLC renewed its lease of 4,700 square feet of industrial space on 0.471 acre at 707 Research Road in Chesterfield.
- Zest Labs renewed its lease of 2,468 square feet of office space at 1801 E. Broad St. in Richmond.
- Tee It Up renewed its lease of 2,346 square feet of retail space in The Shoppes at Bellgrade at 11400 W. Huguenot Road in Chesterfield.
Taylor Long Properties reports the following lease:
- World Mission Agency Inc., doing business as Winners’ Chapel of Richmond, leased 4,352 square feet at 10445 Midlothian Turnpike, Pocono Green Shopping Center, in Chesterfield.
Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:
- WerkitRVA Selfie Museum leased 1,100 square feet of retail space at 4915 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
One South Commercial reports the following lease:
- 3 North PLLC leased 13,722 square feet of office at 4015 Fitzhugh Ave. in Richmond.
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following lease:
- Teresa Cherry and
- Amena Burton renewed their lease of 1,216 square feet at 6010 W. Broad St., Suite 6, in Henrico.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- Dominion Realty Partners purchased about 26 acres within Boulders office park at 1001 Boulders Spring Drive in Chesterfield from Principal Global Investors for $1.5 million for an apartment complex development. David M. Smith handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- Stratford Professional Offices LLC purchased an 8,030-square-foot office building at 6740 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond from Stratford Professional Building Inc. for $815,000. Eric Hammond and Tucker Dowdy represented the seller, and Ben Bruni represented the purchaser.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:
- Forest Hill Apartments LLC acquired the 27,898-square-foot multifamily complex at 4509 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond from Maple Hill Apartments for $2.25 million. Byron Holmes represented the seller.
- Saunders Family Trust acquired the 11,800-square-foot office/warehouse building at 2211-2215 Tazewell St. in Richmond from Aronson Investments LLC for $1.5 million. Kevin Cox represented the buyer.
Joyner Commercial reports the following sale:
- Assembly of God Hope & Life purchased 3.54 acres of undeveloped land at 4230 E. Parham Road in Henrico for $300,000. Newton Carroll represented the seller.
One South Commercial reports the following sale:
- BCP Times Dispatch LLC purchased 2.3234 acres on Times-Dispatch Boulevard in Hanover from Nexstar Media LLC for $1 million. Ken Campbell and Tom Rosman represented the seller.
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following sale:
- Farm Credit Mall LLC bought the 11,172-square-foot Farm Credit Mall office complex at 13905-13915 Boydton Plank Road in Dinwiddie from Perrotti Management LLC for $900,000. John Jay Schwartz represented both parties.
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following sale:
- Brian Scrimpsher purchased a 15,327-square-foot retail property on 1.10 acres at 7494 W. Broad St. in Henrico from Ross Square LLC for $2.225 million. Doug Tice represented the buyer.