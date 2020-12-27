 Skip to main content
Commercial real estate highlights
Commercial Notes

Commercial real estate highlights

SALES

Colliers International reports the following sales:

  • Libbie Associates LLC, an entity associated with Vascular Surgery Associates, purchased a 9,997-square-foot medical/office building located in the Waterford Office Park at 13440 Tredegar Lake Parkway in Chesterfield from Sarre Waterford LLC for $1.825 million. John Carpin and Malcolm Randolph with Colliers International represented the buyer.
  • Heart of Virginia Council, Boy Scouts of America acquired the 26,290-square-foot office building on 4.99 acres at 8090 Villa Park Drive in Henrico from Swag Partners LLC for $2.875 million for its new headquarters. Wood Thornton and Jimmy Martin represented the seller. Rebecca Barricklow and Joe Marchetti represented the buyer.

******

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:

  • QSR Realty Partners LC purchased 1.27 acres at 14001 Midlothian Turnpike, an outparcel to the Publix at Charter Colony, on Midlothian Turnpike and Charter Colony Parkway in Chesterfield, from Edens Realty Inc. for $635,350 for a new Popeyes restaurant. David Crawford and Richard L. Thalhimer handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller. Connie Jordan Nielsen and Alicia Brown represented the buyer.

    • ******

    Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:

    • Richmond Nuckols Group LLC purchased 12,780 square feet at 11529 Nuckols Road in Henrico from Virginia Press Services Inc. for $2.325 million. Eliza Izard and Jamie Galanti represented the seller.
    • B&D Arbor LLC purchased a 5,040-square-foot building at 6401 Irongate Drive in Chesterfield from Lighthouse LLC for $485,000. Eric Hammond and Colton Konvicka represented the purchaser.

    ******

    Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:

    ******

    One South Commercial reports the following sale:

    • Eagle West 7 LLC purchased vacant land/development at 433, 437, 445, 449, 453, 457 W. Seventh St. in Richmond from John W. Pearsall III, Patricia R. Pearsall, E. Frank Pearsall II and Donna N. Pearsall for $908,656. Lory Markham and Tom Rosman represented the seller.

    ***

    Sperity Real Estate Ventures reports the following sale:

    • 13224 Hanover Courthouse LLC purchased a 12,960-square-foot office building at 13224 Hanover Courthouse Road in Hanover from Hanover Courthouse Business Center LC for $825,000. Veronica Wiles, Nathan Hughes and Robert Hensley represented the seller, along with Becky Peters of Nestiny Realty.

    ******

    Dominion Commercial reports the following sale:

    • PB Petersburg Owner LLC purchased 62 acres at 2557 N. Stedman Drive in Petersburg from Larry, Keith & Ken Henshaw for $395,000. Nathan Jones handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.

    LEASES

    Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

    • Danielle Ridley Dance leased 968 square feet at 2825 S. Crater Road in Chesterfield.
    • Perkinson Homes Inc. leased 2,333 square feet at 3736 Winterfield Road in Chesterfield.
    • KC Transport Services LLC leased 1,194 square feet at 9401 Courthouse Road in Chesterfield.
    • Upside to Youth Development LLC leased 3,184 square feet at 9401 Courthouse Road in Chesterfield.

    Taylor Long Properties report the following leases:

    • VMARK Cars leased 1,351 square feet at 2711 Enterprise Parkway in Henrico.
    • Monterrey Burrito Co. leased 1,800 square feet at 2544 Anderson Highway in Powhatan.

    ******

    Colliers International reports the following leases:

    • Iron Mountain Information Management LLC renewed 33,555 square feet at 6601 S. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.

    ******

    Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

    • Therapeutic Application Practice LLC leased 3,004 square feet of office space at Commonwealth Center I, at 5309 Commonwealth Centre Parkway, in Chesterfield.
    • Roberts Home Medical LLC leased 5,000 square feet of industrial space at Chippenham Business Center, 201-255 E. German School Road in Richmond.
    • The Cato Corp. renewed its lease of 4,500 square feet of retail space at South Crater Square, 3330 S. Crater Road, in Petersburg.
    • Cameo Cakery and Café LLC leased 2,100 square feet of retail space at 306 Libbie Ave. in Richmond.
    • Epic Partners LLC leased 2,228 square feet of office space at Premier Office Park, 300-310 Turner Road, in Chesterfield.

    ******

    Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:

    • VGM of Virginia LLC leased 3,600 square feet of office/warehouse at 16037 Continental Blvd. in Chesterfield.
    • Game On Foods Inc. leased 18,038 square feet of office/warehouse at 2263 Dabney Road in Henrico.
