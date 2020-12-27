Commercial real estate highlights

SALES
Colliers International reports the following sales:
- Libbie Associates LLC, an entity associated with Vascular Surgery Associates, purchased a 9,997-square-foot medical/office building located in the Waterford Office Park at 13440 Tredegar Lake Parkway in Chesterfield from Sarre Waterford LLC for $1.825 million. John Carpin and Malcolm Randolph with Colliers International represented the buyer.
- Heart of Virginia Council, Boy Scouts of America acquired the 26,290-square-foot office building on 4.99 acres at 8090 Villa Park Drive in Henrico from Swag Partners LLC for $2.875 million for its new headquarters. Wood Thornton and Jimmy Martin represented the seller. Rebecca Barricklow and Joe Marchetti represented the buyer.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- Richmond Nuckols Group LLC purchased 12,780 square feet at 11529 Nuckols Road in Henrico from Virginia Press Services Inc. for $2.325 million. Eliza Izard and Jamie Galanti represented the seller.
- B&D Arbor LLC purchased a 5,040-square-foot building at 6401 Irongate Drive in Chesterfield from Lighthouse LLC for $485,000. Eric Hammond and Colton Konvicka represented the purchaser.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
******
One South Commercial reports the following sale:
- Eagle West 7 LLC purchased vacant land/development at 433, 437, 445, 449, 453, 457 W. Seventh St. in Richmond from John W. Pearsall III, Patricia R. Pearsall, E. Frank Pearsall II and Donna N. Pearsall for $908,656. Lory Markham and Tom Rosman represented the seller.
***
Sperity Real Estate Ventures reports the following sale:
- 13224 Hanover Courthouse LLC purchased a 12,960-square-foot office building at 13224 Hanover Courthouse Road in Hanover from Hanover Courthouse Business Center LC for $825,000. Veronica Wiles, Nathan Hughes and Robert Hensley represented the seller, along with Becky Peters of Nestiny Realty.
******
Dominion Commercial reports the following sale:
- PB Petersburg Owner LLC purchased 62 acres at 2557 N. Stedman Drive in Petersburg from Larry, Keith & Ken Henshaw for $395,000. Nathan Jones handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
LEASES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Danielle Ridley Dance leased 968 square feet at 2825 S. Crater Road in Chesterfield.
- Perkinson Homes Inc. leased 2,333 square feet at 3736 Winterfield Road in Chesterfield.
- KC Transport Services LLC leased 1,194 square feet at 9401 Courthouse Road in Chesterfield.
- Upside to Youth Development LLC leased 3,184 square feet at 9401 Courthouse Road in Chesterfield.
Taylor Long Properties report the following leases:
- VMARK Cars leased 1,351 square feet at 2711 Enterprise Parkway in Henrico.
- Monterrey Burrito Co. leased 1,800 square feet at 2544 Anderson Highway in Powhatan.
******
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Iron Mountain Information Management LLC renewed 33,555 square feet at 6601 S. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Therapeutic Application Practice LLC leased 3,004 square feet of office space at Commonwealth Center I, at 5309 Commonwealth Centre Parkway, in Chesterfield.
- Roberts Home Medical LLC leased 5,000 square feet of industrial space at Chippenham Business Center, 201-255 E. German School Road in Richmond.
- The Cato Corp. renewed its lease of 4,500 square feet of retail space at South Crater Square, 3330 S. Crater Road, in Petersburg.
- Cameo Cakery and Café LLC leased 2,100 square feet of retail space at 306 Libbie Ave. in Richmond.
- Epic Partners LLC leased 2,228 square feet of office space at Premier Office Park, 300-310 Turner Road, in Chesterfield.