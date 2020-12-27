Commercial real estate highlights

QSR Realty Partners LC purchased 1.27 acres at 14001 Midlothian Turnpike, an outparcel to the Publix at Charter Colony, on Midlothian Turnpike and Charter Colony Parkway in Chesterfield, from Edens Realty Inc. for $635,350 for a new Popeyes restaurant. David Crawford and Richard L. Thalhimer handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller. Connie Jordan Nielsen and Alicia Brown represented the buyer.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:

Richmond Nuckols Group LLC purchased 12,780 square feet at 11529 Nuckols Road in Henrico from Virginia Press Services Inc. for $2.325 million. Eliza Izard and Jamie Galanti represented the seller.

purchased 12,780 square feet at 11529 Nuckols Road in Henrico from Virginia Press Services Inc. for $2.325 million. Eliza Izard and Jamie Galanti represented the seller. B&D Arbor LLC purchased a 5,040-square-foot building at 6401 Irongate Drive in Chesterfield from Lighthouse LLC for $485,000. Eric Hammond and Colton Konvicka represented the purchaser.

******

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:

B&D Arbor LLC bought the 5,040-square-foot office/retail at 6401 Irongate Drive in Chesterfield from Lighthouse LLC for $485,000. Byron Holmes represented the seller.