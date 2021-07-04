Commercial real estate highlights:

LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Murry & Kuhn Family Dentistry renewed its lease of 3,600 square feet of office space at Ivymont Shopping Center, 14269 and 14271 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.
- The Train Yard Inc. leased 3,600 square feet of retail space at Ashland Hanover Shopping Center, 203-259 Washington Highway, in Ashland.
- 612 Moto LLC leased 2,850 square feet of industrial space at 718 Grove Road in Chesterfield.
- JuJu Bee’s LLC renewed its lease of 2,500 square feet of retail space at Lakeside Town Center, 6920 Lakeside Ave., in Henrico.
- Zerorez Richmond LLC leased 2,250 square feet of industrial space at 225-245 Granite Springs Road, in Richmond.
- BareSoul Yoga & Wellness LLC leased 2,193 square feet of office space at Powers-Taylor Building, 13 S. 13th St., in Richmond.
- Don Bottoms renewed its lease of 2,000 square feet of retail space at 6925 Lakeside Ave. in Henrico.
- AAA+ Home Health Care LLC renewed its lease of 1,500 square feet of office space at Parham East, 2201-2221 E. Parham Road, in Henrico.
- Bella Lux Nails & Spa leased 1,500 square feet of retail space at Virginia Center Station, 1080 Virginia Center Parkway, in Henrico.
- The Center for Clinical and Forensic Services Inc. leased 1,298 square feet of office space at 681 Hioaks Road in Richmond.
- Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC expanded its lease (into the adjacent former Mango Salon) for a total of 6,021 square feet of retail space at 11114 W. Broad St. in Henrico County.
- Hortenstein & McCown CPA PC renewed its lease of 4,285 square feet of office space at Moorefield II, 808 Moorefield Park Drive, in Chesterfield.
- Southern Community Bank leased 3,871 square feet of office space within Innsbrook Corporate Center at Center Park IV, 4421 Cox Road, in Henrico.
- Lineage Goods leased 3,484 square feet of retail space at 3106-3108 W. Cary St. in Carytown in Richmond.
- Gino’s Pizza expanded its space with an additional lease of 3,190 square feet of office space at 14740 Village Square Place in Chesterfield.
- America Remembers renewed its lease of 2,879 square feet of office space at 10195 Maple Leaf Court in Hanover.
- Pirtek-Westend renewed its lease of 2,875 square feet of industrial space at 2103-19 Dabney Road in Henrico.
- OVME leased 2,500 square feet of retail space at River Road Shopping Center, 6201 River Road, in Henrico.
- Opus Group leased 1,620 square feet of office space at 1127 W. Main St. in Richmond.
- Indoor Golf RVA leased 1,490 square feet of retail space at Devil’s Triangle, 600-714 N. Sheppard St., in Richmond.
- Essential Acupuncture PLLC and
- Gray MD Psychiatry LLC renewed its lease of 1,200 square feet of office space at Westhampton Professional Building, 5318 Patterson Ave., in Richmond.
- Fruit Fixed LLC renewed its lease of 1,200 square feet of retail space at Westchester Commons, 15786 Wc Main Street, in Chesterfield.
- LT Nails renewed its lease of 1,200 square feet of retail space at Westchester Commons, 15786 Wc Main Street, in Chesterfield.
***
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Nation Motors LLC leased 1,687 square feet of office/retail at 9310 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Kala Brand Music Co. leased 7,200 square feet of warehouse space at 10375 Wood Park Court in Hanover.
- Super Bee Holdings LLC, doing business as ’58 Foundations, leased 6,751 square feet of office/warehouse space at 11256 Air Park Road in Hanover.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Riverside Logistic Services leased 40,000 square feet at 402 E. Randolph Road in Hopewell.
- Green Leaf Medical LLC leased 5,636 square feet at 3100 W. Cary St. in Richmond.
- Saiia Construction Company LLC leased 1,600 square feet at 1808 Coyote Drive in Chesterfield.
- Professional Moving and Storage leased 0.25 acres at 4300 Vawter Ave. in Henrico.
***
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Home Depot leased 77,500 square feet of warehouse space at 11115 Johnson Road in Hanover.
- Health At Home Central leased 2,704 square feet at 6802 Paragon Place in Henrico.
- His & Her Luxe Impressions leased 1,180 square feet at 2000 Bremo Road in Henrico.
***
Taylor Long Properties report the following lease:
- Fadel Shaibi
- Beauty Supply leased 23,000 square feet located at 3101 Mechanicsville Turnpike in the Oak Hill Plaza shopping center in Henrico.
***
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following lease:
- Frame of Mind renewed its lease of 1,050 square feet at 4818 Grove Ave. in Richmond.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- Life Lessons Family Services LLC purchased the 7,032-square-foot office building at 3800 Meadowdale Blvd. in Chesterfield from The Leo House LLC for $850,000 and will occupy the property. Amy J. Broderick and Baker Lynn of handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
***
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:
- US Stainless Sales LLC and
- Supernal LLC acquired a 6,093-square-foot office/warehouse at 3593 Mayland Court in Henrico from Street Properties LLC for $940,000. Robert Porter III represented the buyer.
- Virginia Union University acquired a 23,350-square-foot office/warehouse building at 1221 Admiral Street in Richmond from Lovette Partners LLC for $2.5 million. Wilson Flohr and Bob Porter represented the seller.
***
Taylor Long Properties report the following sale:
- C&O Real Estate purchased 2,576-square-foot building on 0.394-acre lot at 7255 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Hanover from Norwood Family II LLC for $375,000. Coleman Stewart represented the seller.
***
One South Commercial reports the following sale:
- Marwaha Satwant LLC purchased 2.36 acres with 30 condos at 1005-1007 W. Nine Mile Road in Henrico from Highland Pointe LLC for $3.1 million. Tom Rosman, Justin Sledd, and Isaac Weintz represented the seller.
***
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following sale:
- Shakenator Properties LLC purchased a 1,204-square-foot office condo at 7489 Right Flank Road in Hanover from Virginia Trade Association for $225,000. David T. Kalman represented the buyer.