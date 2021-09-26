Commercial real estate highlights:

LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Blue Line Concrete Products LLC renewed 24,400 square feet at 1120 Gordon Ave. in Richmond.
- Chemtreat Inc. renewed 49,548 square feet at 5640 Cox Road in Henrico.
- M. Bruce Stokes PC renewed 1,188 square feet at 8401 Patterson Ave. in Henrico.
- The Sheltering Arms Hospital renewed 4,070 square feet at 12220 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Convergint Technologies LLC renewed its lease of 9,332 square feet of industrial space at Parham Forest, 2800-2852 E. Parham Road in Henrico.
- Robert W. Bigelow DDS PLLC leased 3,250 square feet of office space at 4910 Caskie St. in Henrico.
- Chopt Salad leased 2,800 square feet of retail space at Stonehenge Village in Chesterfield.
- Little Tikes Family Care II LLC leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at 3619 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Hanover.
- Redemption BBQ LLC leased 1,124 square feet of retail space at The Shops at Wellesley, 3400 Lauderdale Drive, in Henrico.
- Spirit Halloween Superstores LLC leased 8,300 square feet of retail space at Westchester Commons, 15786 Wc Main St., in Chesterfield.
- Q BBQ renewed its lease of 4,000 square feet of retail space at Virginia Center Station, 1070 Virginia Center Parkway, in Henrico.
- Newbridge Coin Laundry renewed its lease of 3,380 square feet of retail space at 6021 Nine Mile Road in Henrico.
- Dominic’s Italian Grill leased 2,936 square feet of retail space at Westchester Commons, 15786 Wc Main St., in Chesterfield.
- Lisa’s House of Beauty leased 1,604 square feet of retail space at 4420 S. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.
- Crumbl Cookies leased 1,500 square feet of retail space at Harbour Pointe Village Shopping Center, 13700 Hull Street Road, in Chesterfield.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- W and J LLC leased 850 square feet of warehouse space at 708 Dawn St. in Richmond.
- N&S Construction Inc. leased a 0.32-acre site at 210 Arcadia St. in Richmond.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Wandering Not Lost LLC leased 1,574 square feet at 16 S. Second St. in Richmond.
- Atlantic Constructors Inc. leased 30,000 square feet at 1306 Richmond Highway in Richmond.
- CrossCountry Mortgage LLC leased 3,500 square feet at 14405 Justice Road in Chesterfield.
- Amazing Dental LLC leased 803 square feet at 5700 Old Richmond Ave. in Henrico.
CBRE reports the following leases:
- ZenBusiness leased 706 square feet at 2008 Bremo Road in Henrico.
- Orenduff and Associates renewed 717 square feet at 1500 Forest Ave. in Henrico.
- Viva Life renewed 2,898 square feet at 4198 Cox Road in Henrico.
Taylor Long Properties reports the following leases:
- BB BHF Stores, doing business as Buddy’s Home Furnishings, leased 4,800 square feet at 3099 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Henrico.
- Kate Bowers MD, doing business as Firefly Pediatrics, renewed 2,200 square feet at 2933 and 2937 Fox Chase Lane in Chesterfield.
Joyner Commercial reports the following leases:
- Community Real Estate Group leased 862 square feet of office space at 203 Twinridge Lane in Chesterfield.
- Art of Recovery & Life Skills LLC leased 1,100 square feet of office space at 577-B Southlake Blvd. in Chesterfield.
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- Lawrence, Rhonda and
- Ilse Lindberg leased 1188 square feet at 3001 W. Cary St. in Richmond.
- Cloud Managed Services Group Inc. leased 4,522 square feet at 3119 W. Moore St. in Richmond.
- Gifted NGO leased 1,484 square feet at 4904 Augusta Ave. in Henrico.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- JCM III LLC purchased the 12,000-square-foot industrial building at 1560 Standing Ridge Road in Chesterfield from Renfrow Properties LLC for $1.515 million as an investment. Gregg W. Beck handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
- 115 Browns Way LLC acquired The Shops at Railey Hill, a 14,528-square-foot neighborhood center at 115 Browns Way Road in Chesterfield, from Silver Spruce LLC for $2.25 million. Sale negotiations were handled by Catharine Spangler and Bo McKown.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- Pettus Gilman purchased the 3,461-square-foot office building at 8500 Mayland Drive in Henrico from Mayland Law Associates LLC for $575,000. Wilson Flohr represented the seller.
Joyner Commercial reports the following sale:
- Hungary Spring LLC purchased a 3,365-square-foot office/retail building on 0.60 acre at 4900 Millridge Parkway in Chesterfield for $479,000. Bill Phillips represented the seller.
Colliers International reports the following sale:
- KLBL South Inc. purchased the 32,000-square-foot building at 10441 Washington Highway in Hanover from G&G Motorcycles Inc. for $2.9 million. Peter Vick and Harrison Hall handled the transaction on behalf of the buyer.
CBRE reports the following sale:
- 1st & Goal Chester Properties LLC purchased a 3,581-square-foot building on 1.01 acres at 2520 W. Hundred Road in Chesterfield from Northern 1031 Exchange LLC for $1.25 million. Susan Jones represented the seller.