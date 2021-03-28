Commercial real estate highlights:

LEASES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Regina Powell, doing business as Mary Kay, leased 528 square feet at 4915 Radford Ave. in Henrico.
- Compass Family Medicine PLLC leased 1,500 square feet at 8201 Atlee Road in Hanover.
- Brandon Cunningham LP leased 2,233 square feet at 725 W. Hundred Road in Chesterfield.
- Shanco Companies Inc. leased 2,922 square feet at 11551 Nuckols Road in Henrico.
******
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Clean Eatz leased 2,800 square feet at 11801 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Concentric Wealth Partners leased 1,836 square feet at 4101 Cox Road in Henrico.
- General Vascular and Transplant Consultants of Virginia LLC leased 4,400 square feet at 7611 Forest Ave. in Henrico.
******
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Caprin Asset Management LLC renewed 4,337 square feet at 1802 Bayberry Court in Henrico.
- Data Management Processing Inc. leased 7,203 square feet at 2810 N. Parham Road in Henrico.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Clean Eatz leased 2,800 square feet of retail space at The Corner at Short Pump, at West Broad Street and Lauderdale Drive, in Henrico.
- Linwood Jones Jr. renewed the lease of 2,754 square feet of office space at 3617 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Henrico.
- Hec Construction Inc. renewed its lease of 2,520 square feet of industrial space at Park Place of Hanover, 10403 S. Leadbetter Road, in Hanover.
- RGI General Contractors renewed its lease of 2,496 square feet of industrial space at Gaskins Centre, 3801-27 Gaskins Road, in Henrico.
- Branshel Inc. renewed its lease of 2,490 square feet of office space at 3800 Jefferson Davis Highway in Richmond.
- Automotive Shop Equipment Inc. renewed its lease of 2,225 square feet of office space at Granite Springs Trade Center, 229 Granite Springs Road, in Chesterfield.
- Knowledge Works Global Ltd. leased 2,061 square feet of office space at West Shore Office Park, 100, 201 and 301 Concourse Blvd., in Henrico.
- Old Dominion Asset Management Inc. leased 1,850 square feet of office space at West Shore Office Park, 100, 201 and 301 Concourse Blvd., in Henrico.
- Labrecque Family Partners LLC leased 1,825 square feet of industrial space at 14328-32 Justice Road in Chesterfield.
******
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following lease:
- Surplus Freight Furniture Store leased 16,361 square feet of retail space at Park South Shopping Center in Colonial Heights.
******
Taylor Long Properties reports the following leases:
- Planet Hair Inc. leased 1,200 square feet at 2208 John Rolfe Parkway in Henrico.
- Environmental Alliance Inc. leased 800 square feet at 8750 Landmark Road in Henrico.
******
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following lease:
- Allan Myers VA Inc. leased 2,750 square feet in the 1102 Welborne Ave. office building in Henrico.
******
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- Sogno Corporation LLC renewed its lease of 5,900 square feet at 1223-1225 Bellevue Ave. in Richmond.
- Art Tailors renewed its lease of 693 square feet at 100 S. Sheppard St. in Richmond.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center bought 6 acres at the corner of U.S. 1 at Moore’s Lake Road in Chesterfield from Americana Park LLC and Trollingwood Land LLC for $1,958,775 for the development of a free-standing emergency clinic. David M. Smith handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- Kimberly and
- Nicholas Macauley purchased a 4,344-square-foot space at 14 S. 15th St. in Richmond from S 15th 14 Property LLC for $575,000. Lory Markham and Tom Rosman represented the purchaser.
- Lombardy Alley Holdings LLC purchased one commercial space and eight apartments at 1421 Lombardy Alley from Mountaineer Properties LLC for $1.875 million. Justin Sledd and Tom Rosman represented the seller.
******
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following sale:
- Roseneath Associates LLC purchased 1.08 acres at 2601 Magnolia St. in Richmond from William C. Ellen for $245,000. Read Goode represented the buyer.