Commercial real estate highlights

SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- 3424 West Cary LLC purchased the 2,247-square-foot retail property at 3424 W. Cary St. in Richmond from White Marietta for $400,000. The new owner is renovating the property to attract future retail tenants. James Ashby IV handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller, and Mark Douglas represented the purchaser.
- Hoa Xuan Phan purchased a 1,397-square-foot retail building at 6415 Rigsby Road in Henrico from Hung Thanh Nguyen for $207,500 as an investment. Annie O’Connor handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
Durham, N.C.-based investment group
***
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:
- Fort Darling Partners LLC acquired 4.5 acres at Cross Street in Chesterfield from Chesterfield Landco LLC for $233,900. Dick Porter represented the seller.
- Langhorne Properties LLC acquired a 12,135-square-foot office/flex at 5901 and 5905 School St. in Richmond from Sealpac USA LLC for $1,400,066. Wilson Flohr and Robert Porter III represented the buyer.
***
Taylor Long Properties reports the following sale:
- Kam Chan and
- Jianwei Tang purchased the 5,400-square-foot building at 2705 W. Broad St. in Richmond from Chan Investments LLC for $494,000. Michael Weisberg and Rebecca von Meister represented the seller.
***
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- Icculus LLC purchased a 2,912-square-foot mixed use/owner occupant at 1821 E. Main St. in Richmond from Kathleen Campbell for $435,000. Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the seller, and Lory Markham represented the buyer.
- Geoff Lawrence purchased a quad at 2602 Barton Ave. in Richmond from JRT Virginia Properties LLC for $399,000. Justin Sledd represented the seller.
LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Vibe Dance Complex LLC leased 5,650 square feet at 4600-5000 Commonwealth Center Parkway in Chesterfield.
- Lansing Building Products Inc. expanded 8,509 square feet at Holland Tower, 2221 Edward Holland Drive, in Henrico.
- Negril Inc. leased 3,506 square feet at 1921 Westmoreland St. in Richmond.
***
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Focused Outreach Richmond Inc. renewed its lease of 4,100 square feet of office space at 400 Commerce Road in Richmond.
- Goats Studio LLC leased 2,800 square feet of industrial space at 6800-6840 Atmore Drive in Richmond.
- Commonwealth Home Health Care Inc. renewed its lease of 2,500 square feet of industrial space at 231 E. German School Road in Richmond.
- Great Aspirations Scholarship Program Inc. leased 1,947 square feet of office space at the ChildFund Building, 2821 Emerywood Parkway, in Henrico.
- The New Y-Capp Inc. leased 1,663 square feet of office space at Premier Office Park, 300-310 Turner Road, in Chesterfield.
- Clifton Frames LLC leased 1,500 square feet of retail space at 2145 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Vibe Dance Complex LLC leased 5,650 square feet at 5000 Commonwealth Centre Parkway in Chesterfield.
- Phil Cunningham leased 1,053 square feet at 10100 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield.
***
Taylor Long Properties reports the following lease:
- M.H. Braiding leased 900 square feet at Laburnum Park shopping Center, 4382 S. Laburnum Ave. Suite 1A, in Henrico.
***
Joyner Commercial reports the following leases:
- Al’s Guns leased 1,130 square feet of retail space at 4501 Williamsburg Road in Henrico.
- Ramon Andrews Insurance Agency leased 2,087 square feet of office space at 2727 Enterprise Parkway in Henrico.