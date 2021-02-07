Commercial real estate highlights

LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- The Down’s Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond expanded and renewed 2,452 square feet at 1504 Santa Rosa Road in Henrico.
- DispatchHealth Management LLC expanded and renewed 2,346 square feet at 7200 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.
- Seven Pines Dental Group leased 5,405 square feet at 4501 S. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.
- Panda Express Inc. leased 2,000 square feet at 4521-4571 S. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.
- HandUp Community Center Inc. leased 3,908 square feet at 439 E. Belt Blvd. in Richmond.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Comcast of Richmond LLC renewed its lease of 7,235 square feet of office space at Westerre II, 3957 Westerre Parkway, in Henrico.
- Panda Express leased 2,000 square feet of retail space at White Oak Village Shopping Center, 4441 S. Laburnum Ave., in Henrico.
- Candy Valley Dessert Co. Inc. leased 1,800 square feet of industrial space at 3310 Rosedale Ave. in Richmond.
- Genetworx renewed its lease of 19,335 square feet at Park III, 4144 Innslake Drive, in the Innsbrook Corporate Center in Henrico.
- Microbac Laboratories Inc. renewed its lease of 4,050 square feet of industrial space at 2028 Dabney Road in Henrico.
- Teresa LaCour Davis renewed its lease of 2,400 square feet of industrial space at Oak Lake Business Center, 2900-2948 Oak Lake Blvd., in Chesterfield.
- Epic Partners LLC leased 2,228 square feet of office space at Premier Office Park, 300-310 Turner Road, in Chesterfield.
- Murry and Kuhn Dentistry leased 1,808 square feet of office space at 1210 Sycamore Square Drive in Chesterfield.
- Eastgate Tobacco & Vape leased 1,285 square feet of retail space at Eastgate Towne Center, Laburnum Avenue at Nine Mile Road, in Henrico.
- Fruit Fixed LLC renewed its lease of 1,200 square feet of retail space at Westchester Commons, 15786 Wc Main St., in Chesterfield.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Bounce Geeks LLC leased 1,800 square feet of warehouse space at 10385 Wood Park Court in Hanover.
- Quality Care @Home LLC leased 1,200 square feet of office at 559 Southlake Blvd. in Chesterfield.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Mario’s Italian Restaurant and Pizza leased 2,540 square feet at 9551 Kings Charter Drive in Hanover.
- Startup Chief LLC leased 925 square feet at 5935 Hopkins Road in Chesterfield.
- Heroes Moving & Storage LLC subleased 25,000 square feet at 2001 Dabney Road in Henrico.
- Dillon Supply Co. leased 4,500 square feet at 11424 Air Park Road in Hanover.
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- Dispatch Health Management renewed its lease for 1,279 square feet and expanded by 1,067 square feet of office space at 7200 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.
- Hospital Couriers Virginia renewed its lease for 1,114 square feet of office space in Fountain Park at 9327 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
Taylor Long Properties reports the following leases:
- Hamm Transport LLC leased 4,800 square feet at 2101 Decatur St. in Richmond.
- ION Solar LLC renewed its lease for 1,000 square feet at 3894 Old Williamsburg Road in Henrico.
Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:
- Joyner Fine Properties leased 5,448 square feet office space in the Westhampton Commons development at 5800 Patterson Ave in Richmond.
SALES
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- Marawah Satwant Kaur LLC purchased a 18,000-square-foot building with 18 units at 25 W. Bank St. in Petersburg from Studebaker B Street LLC for $1.575 million. Tom Rosman and Lory Markham represented the seller.
- Team N&N LLC purchased 4,954 square feet of space at 2507 E. Broad St., units A and B, and 2509 E. Broad St., in Richmond from K270 Landholdings LLC and J270 Landholdings LLC for $800,000. Justin Sledd represented the purchaser.
- Joyner Holdings LLC purchased a 3,824-square-foot mixed-use building at 1707 E. Main St. in Richmond from 1707 E Main LLC for $710,000. Tom Rosman and Lory Markham represented the seller.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- Richmond OZ LLC acquired 20,000 square feet of office/warehouse space on 6.2 acres at 2200 Gordon Lane in Henrico from Carlton M. Southworth for $1.1 million as an investment. Isaac DeRegibus handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- 5603 Staples Mill LLC purchased 1,277 square feet of space at 5603 Staples Mill Road in Henrico from Management Holdings LLC for $270,000. Ben Bruni represented the seller.
- 168 E. Belt Blvd LLC purchased a 1,380-square-foot building at 168 Belt Blvd. in Richmond from Orlando and Ann Orifice and Christopher Carper for $360,000. Ben Bruni represented the purchaser.
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following sales:
- Lee Hall Plaza LLC acquired the 4,928-square-foot former Applebee’s restaurant space at 10151 Brook Road in Henrico from 10151 Brook Glen Allen LLC for $2.4 million. Loretta Cataldi represented the seller.
- 122 Agency Avenue LLC purchased a 4,300-square-foot building at 122 Agency Ave. in Richmond from Daniel E. Warren and Susan E. Warren for $450,000. John Madures represented the seller.