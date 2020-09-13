Commercial real estate highlights

LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- La Frontera Mexican Restaurant and Bar LLC leased 1,575 square feet of retail space at Starling Plaza, 1412 Starling Drive, in Henrico.
- Marigold Thai renewed its lease of 1,440 square feet of retail space at Spring Centre, 7154 Mechanicsville Turnpike, in Hanover.
- Burger Brothers LLC leased 1,400 square feet of retail space at 1719 E. Main St. in Richmond.
- Tobacco Hut & Vape Village Inc. leased 1,300 square feet of retail space at Patriot’s Corner Shopping Center, 9280 Mechanicsville Turnpike, in Hanover.
- Focus Point Mental Health LLC leased 1,267 square feet of office space at Premier Office Park, 300-310 Turner Road, in Chesterfield.
- Marco’s Pizza leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at Laburnum Station, 4420 S. Laburnum Ave., in Henrico.
- Bee Charmed leased 6,000 square feet of retail space at Harbour Pointe Village Shopping Center, 13700 Hull Street Road, in Chesterfield.
- Iron Built Gym LLC leased 6,000 square feet of industrial space at 10975 Richardson Road in Hanover.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Erie Construction leased 3,810 square feet of office/warehouse at 11179 Hopson Road in Hanover.
- Enterprise Leasing Co. leased 2,000 square feet of retail space at 40 Broad Street Road in Goochland.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- N&B Ventures LLC leased 2,000 square feet at 135 Hill Carter Parkway in Hanover.
- Balvinder Singh leased 700 square feet at 1507 Huguenot Road in Chesterfield.
******
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- New American Arms LLC leased 5,750 square feet at 6017 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Terra Forge Communities Inc. leased 1,863 square feet at 4235 Innslake Drive in Henrico.
- Oasis Church leased 8,193 square feet at 1630 E. Parham Road in Henrico.
******
Taylor Long Properties reports the following leases:
- Tesla Inc. leased 3,672 square feet at 9201 Arboretum Parkway in Chesterfield.
***
SVN/Motleys reports the following lease:
- The Virginia Department of Emergency Management leased 125,000 square feet at 3310 Deepwater Terminal Road in Richmond.
******
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- Lawn and Landscape Richmond LLC leased 6,597 square feet at 7011 Calmar Road in Hanover.
- Music & Arts Center Inc. extended its lease of 6,000 square feet at 4701-4703 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Reguis Y. Bonilla Casado leased 875 square feet at 2906 Turner Road in Chesterfield.
- Lawrence Lindberg extended the lease of 1,188 square feet at 3001 W. Cary St. in Richmond.
- Alkat Electrical Contractors extended its lease of 7,000 square feet at 3301 W. Leigh St. in Richmond.