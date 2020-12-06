Commercial real estate highlights

LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Property Investment Advisors Inc. leased 3,256 square feet at 7202 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.
- Roberts Home Medical LLC leased 5,000 square feet at 227-229 E German School Road in Richmond.
- Virginia Resources Authority renewed 8,334 square feet at 1111 E. Main St. in Richmond.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Backstage Salon leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at Cosby Village Shopping Center, 15930 Hull Street Road, in Chesterfield.
- The Country Vintner Inc. renewed its lease of 39,907 square feet at Lakeview Center, 4800 Cox Road, in Innsbrook Corporate Center, in Henrico.
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. renewed its lease of 10,099 square feet of office space at West Shore III, 301 Concourse Blvd., in Henrico.
- Francisco Garcia — Universal Builders renewed its lease of 7,652 square feet of industrial space at 2701 Goodes Bridge Road in Chesterfield.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Epic Partners LLC leased 2,228 square feet at 306 Turner Road in Chesterfield.
- Miles & Stockbridge PC leased 5,042 square feet at 919 E. Main St. in Richmond.
- X Factor Athletic Performance leased 4,500 square feet at 11301 Business Center Drive in Chesterfield.
Taylor Long Properties report the following leases:
- Body By Kee LLC leased 1,640 square feet at Oak Hill Plaza, 3101 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Ste 18 A, in Henrico.
- Salon Collective LLC leased 1,250 square feet at the Brandermill Professional Center, 5001 W. Village Drive Suite 209, in Chesterfield.
SALES
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following sale:
- R&F Properties Associates purchased a 3,000-square-foot building at 6200 Lakeside Ave in Henrico from Carson Properties LLC. for $480,500. Scott White handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- GMWTG Chesterfield LLC purchased a 13,000 square foot industrial/flex building at 12724 Oaklake Court in the Oaklake Business Park in Chesterfield from JBW Warehouses LLC for $1.144 million. Gregg W. Beck handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
- 3001 Cutshaw LLC purchased the 9,492 square foot office/retail building at 3013-3015 Cutshaw Ave. in Richmond from 3015 Cutshaw Ave LLC for $2.125 million. The owner/occupant will convert the building into an event center by Mosaic. Connie Jordan Nielsen handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser. Alex T. Wotring and Nicki Jassy represented the seller.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- 2350 Greystone LLC purchased 6.687 acres at 2350 Greystone Court in Goochland from Rockville Commerce Center LLC for $802,440. Ben Bruni and Joe Buhrman represented the purchaser.
- Carter Lumber of Virginia Inc. purchased 4.8 acres at 2801 Sprouse Drive in Henrico from BB&T Investors for $445,000. Ben Bruni and Joe Buhrman represented the seller.