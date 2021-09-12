Commercial real estate highlights:

SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- Breez-In Associates LC purchased the 2,133-square-foot former convenience store at 4105 S. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico from SHB Properties LLC for $1.175 million. Pete Waldbauer handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
- Evans Leasing Co. LLC purchased the 2,400-square-foot retail building at 10150 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield from Realty Income Corp. for $755,000 as an investment. Alex T. Wotring and Bruce Bigger handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller; James Ashby IV represented the purchaser.
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- Jacob Kamieniak purchased a duplex on 0.16 acre at 14-16 Overbrook Road in Richmond from Richard Darryl Foreman for $465,000. Justin Sledd and Isaac Weintz represented the seller.
- HIAJW LLC purchased a 7,155-square-foot building with five apartments and one commercial space at 210 E. Clay St. in Richmond from 210 E Clay Street LLC for $997,500. Tom Rosman, Lory Markham and Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the seller.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- Old Washington Highway LLC purchased a 32,000-square-foot building on 5.32 acres at 10441 Washington Highway in Hanover from G&G Motorcycles Inc. for $2.9 million. Ben Bruni and David Williams represented the seller.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:
- HMSS Realty Co. LLC acquired 17 acres at 3201 Shaw Lane in Richmond from Charles, Christopher and Donald Koch for $475,000. Bob Porter represented the seller, and Byron Holmes represented the buyer.
- C & J 83 LLC acquired the 30,000-square-foot office/warehouse building at 622 S. Sixth St. in Hopewell from trustees James Alan Carter and Rebecca Kite for $650,000. Robert Porter III represented the buyer.
Colliers International reports the following sales:
- 104 E 2nd St LLC acquired the Caravati’s building at 104 E. Second St. in Richmond from Recent Ruins LLC for $2.025 million. Charles Wentworth, Garrison Gore, Hank Hankins, Victoria Pickett and Matt Anderson represented the seller.
- HWHL LLC purchased the 5,217-square-foot building at 5316 Patterson Ave. in Richmond from LLC MCR for $1.16 million. Marc Allocca, Harrison McVey and John Moore handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.
CBRE reports the following sale:
- Clay Street Station LLC purchased 0.4 acres at 1120 W. Clay St. in Richmond from Dominion Energy for $1.6 million. Chris Wallace, Andrew Ferguson and Jason Hetherington represented the seller.
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following sale:
- Pinnacle Property Management LLC purchased a 6,374-square-foot office property on 0.606 acre at 3314 N. Parham Road in Henrico from MJP Real Estate LLC for $850,000. Nathan Shor represented the seller.
LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Art Tobacco and Vape leased 1,920 square feet of retail space at The Shops at Lucks Lane, 1100-1108 Courthouse Road, in Chesterfield.
- Technology Integration Group renewed 21,573 square feet, and also expanded by 12,667 square feet, for a total of 34,240 square feet of industrial space at Villa Park I, 8040 Villa Park Drive, in Henrico.
- Spirit Halloween Superstores LLC renewed its lease of 16,155 square feet of retail space at Broad Street Plaza, 9864-9900 W. Broad St., in Henrico.
- Belle Isle Craft Spirits Inc. renewed its lease of 14,400 square feet of industrial space at Manchester Leaf, 615 Maury St., in Richmond.
- Green Leaf Medical of Virginia LLC leased 5,636 square feet of retail space at 3100 W. Cary St. in Richmond.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Blanchard Strategy LLC leased 528 square feet at 4915 Radford Ave. in Henrico.
- D&S Motorsports leased 3,600 square feet at 6290 Old Warwick Road in Richmond.
CBRE reports the following leases:
- CorroHealth leased 2,080 square feet at 9900 Independence Park Drive in Henrico.
- Mental Health America of Virginia renewed 1,027 square feet at 2008 Bremo Road in Henrico.
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:
- Quilter’s Corner renewed its lease of 7,700 square feet in Sycamore Square Shopping Center at 1245 Sycamore Square in Chesterfield.
- Rancho Latino renewed its lease of 4,557 square feet in the 360 West Shopping Center at 7206 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
- Sassy Bee renewed its lease of 2,100 square feet of retail space in The Shoppes at Bellgrade at 11400 W. Huguenot Road, Suite 114, in Chesterfield.
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- B & B Alterations renewed its lease of 1,117 square feet at 2749 Hungary Spring Road in Henrico.
- The Answer Brewpub Co. renewed its lease of 3,864 square feet at 6002 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- The Answer Brewpub Co. renewed its lease of 12,567 square feet at 6008 W. Broad St.
- Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant renewed its lease of 800 square feet at 2904 Turner Road in Chesterfield.