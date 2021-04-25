Commercial real estate highlights:

LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- eXp Realty leased 1,907 square feet at 3736 Winterfield Road in Chesterfield.
- GrayCo Inc. renewed 9,672 square feet at 1700 Bayberry Court in Henrico.
- The Harvey Law Office PLC renewed 667 square feet at 5516 Falmouth St. in Henrico.
- Tasty Crab leased 7,483 square feet at 5726 Hopkins Road in Chesterfield.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Tobacco Hut leased 1,368 square feet of retail space at 9853 Brook Road in Henrico.
- RE Brokerages of America LLC leased 1,080 square feet of office space at West Broad Village III, Old Brick Road, in Henrico.
- MBS Production Services leased 12,500 square feet of industrial space at 1800 W. Marshall St. in Richmond.
- Woodmark Designs Inc. renewed its lease of 5,400 square feet of industrial space at Eubank Center, 4200-C Eubank Road, in Henrico.
- The Twisted Crab leased 5,012 square feet of retail space at Chesterfield Towne Center in Chesterfield.
- TDM Mfg Inc. renewed its lease of 3,230 square feet of office space at 7430 Brandy Creek Drive in Hanover.
- TFA Associates LLC expanded to a total of 2,995 square feet of office space at the Winchester Building, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Smokers leased 1,936 square feet of retail space at Short Pump Village, 11400 W. Broad St., in Henrico.
- Five Star Car & Truck leased 1,865 square feet of industrial space at 7305 Brook Road in Henrico.
- CHC Automotive leased 1,800 square feet of industrial space at 7305 Brook Road in Henrico.
- Cricket Wireless leased 1,520 square feet of retail space at Brookhill Azalea, 5300 Chamberlayne Road, in Henrico.
- Go Wireless Inc. leased 1,390 square feet of retail space at Chesterfield Crossing, 12216 Chattanooga Place, in Chesterfield.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Interstate Shellfish Sanitation Conference leased 1,120 square feet of office space at 4801 Hermitage Road in Henrico.
- Creative Flooring Solutions of Virginia LLC leased 32,600 square feet of office/warehouse space at 5701 Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Fence Me In & Decks Too LLC leased 8,400 square feet at 8502 Brook Road in Henrico.
- Go Bird LLC leased 1,525 square feet at 6801 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond.
- R&N Imported Service leased 6,000 square feet at 2514 Grenoble Road in Henrico.
- James River Law Group PLC leased 1,440 square feet at 1710 E. Franklin St. in Richmond.
******
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Aclara Smart Grid Solutions LLC renewed its lease for 12,000 square feet at 1401 Carter Creek Road in Richmond.
- G2 Orthopedics and Sports Medicine renewed its lease for 5,006 square feet at 301 Concourse Blvd. in Henrico.
- Central Virginia Gymnastics LLC leased 4,200 square feet at 1564 Oakbridge Drive in Powhatan.
- American Health Associates renewed its lease for 552 square feet at 2008 Bremo Road in Henrico.
******
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:
- Ocean Spa & Massage leased 1,137 square feet of retail space in Oxbridge Square Shopping Center at 9901 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
******
Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:
******
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following lease:
- Happy Trees Agricultural Supply leased 5,000 square feet at 1809 Roane St., Suite A, in Richmond.
******
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- Scott Simmons Law PC leased 1,100 square feet at 116-B Walton Park Lane in Chesterfield.
- LUVI Stations Inc. leased 2,400 square feet at 8430 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- John A. Whiting renewed its lease of 1,000 square feet at 4036 MacArthur Ave. in Richmond.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- Waterford Knox LLC purchased 9 acres, located within Waterford Corporate Park in Chesterfield, from Waterford Business Center LC for $585,000 as an investment. Isaac DeRegibus handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- Southlake Boulevard LLC acquired a 3,213-square-foot office/warehouse at 537 Southlake Blvd. in Chesterfield from J.O.L. Enterprises LLC for $325,000. Byron Holmes represented the seller.
******
Joyner Commercial reports the following sale:
- Virginia Kachin Baptist Church purchased a 3,872-square-foot special-purpose building on 1.3 acres at 131 Walton Park Lane in Chesterfield from Walton Park Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses for $550,000. Susan Haas represented the seller.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sale:
- Chester Apts LLC purchased 52 apartments at 11240 and 11402 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield from Maisonettes Inc. for $3.225 million. Tom Rosman and Lory Markham of One South Commercial and Andrew Gibb with 7 Hills Advisors Commercial Real Estate represented the seller.