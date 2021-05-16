Commercial real estate highlights:

LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- AES Consulting Engineers renewed its lease of 3,921 square feet of retail space at Hondo Shoppes at Innsbrook, 4120 Cox Road, in Henrico.
- Buff City Soap leased 2,417 square feet of retail space at The Shops at Willow Lawn, 1601 Willow Lawn Drive, in Henrico.
- Shadi Khalaifeh leased 2,169 square feet of retail space at 4001 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
- PITSA Corp. leased 1,900 square feet of retail space at Virginia Center Station, 1080 Virginia Center Parkway, in Henrico.
- Dwayne Morris Photography leased 1,400 square feet of industrial space at 6800-40 Atmore Drive in Richmond.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Tycon Medical Systems Inc. leased 3,279 square feet at 2034 Dabney Road in Richmond.
- Two Compadres Taqueria Bar & Grill Inc. leased 1,159 square feet at 13826 Village Place Drive in Chesterfield.
- Chesterfield Fencing and More LLC leased 4,692 square feet at 710 Perry St. in Richmond.
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:
- Unique Foot Relaxing leased 2,400 square feet in Huguenot Village Shopping Center at 11529 Robious Road in Chesterfield.
- Five Star Bath leased 2,100 square feet of retail space at 11311 Business Center Drive, Suite B, in Chesterfield.
- Caro Studio leased 1,599 square feet of retail space at 71138 Hull Street Road, Suite 15, in Chesterfield.
Taylor Long Properties reports the following lease:
- David Dunlap, doing business as
- Midlothian Chef’s Kitchen, leased 1,680 square feet at 11548 Busy St. in the Courthouse Crossing shopping center in Chesterfield.
- Complete Care For Kids PLLC leased 2,785 square feet at 13204 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Randolph Square IP LLC renewed 2,137 square feet at 7204 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.
- H&L Roofers LLC leased 1,961 square feet at 3304 N. Parham Road in Henrico.