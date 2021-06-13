Commercial real estate highlights:

LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Diversified Gas & Oil Corp. expanded with an additional lease of 4,142 square feet of office space at Moorefield I, 812 Moorefield Park Drive, in Chesterfield.
- Virginia Physicians for Women Ltd. leased 4,049 square feet of office space at Winchester Building, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.
- Jesus Lopez & Hariond Reyes renewed its lease of 3,150 square feet of industrial space at Bells Road Office/Warehouse, 2930-2954 Bells Road, in Richmond.
- Glass America Midwest LLC leased 3,000 square feet of industrial space at 10197-10201 Maple Leaf Court in Ashland.
- Benchtop Brewing Co. LLC leased 2,640 square feet of retail space at The Current at 400 Hull Street in Richmond.
- Assurance Financial Group LLC renewed its lease of 2,335 square feet of office space at Westerre II, 3957 Westerre Parkway, in Henrico.
- Vine and Fig Holdings LLC leased 1,625 square feet of retail space at 1227 Bellevue Ave. in Richmond.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Showbest Fixture Corp. leased a 14,075-square-foot warehouse at 13101 North Enon Church Road in Chesterfield.
- Blackops Auto Pro leased a 3,600-square-foot warehouse at 10385 Wood Park Court in Hanover.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Dr. Kenneth Qiu, doing business as
- Eudoc PLLC, leased 1,204 square feet at 1520 Huguenot Road in Chesterfield.
- Jeffrey Lane leased 700 square feet at 1321½ E. Main St. in Richmond. Eric Hammond represented the landlord.
- Abbott’s Auto Service renewed its lease for 4,596 square feet at 11008-F and 11008-M W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Macemedia Inc. leased 1,803 square feet at 11551 Nuckols Road in Henrico.
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Aaron’s leased 17,650 square feet at 826 Southpark Blvd. in Colonial Heights.
- Cienfuegos Law leased 1,356 square feet at 8100 Three Chopt Road in Henrico.
- Glacier Health and Development Center leased 1,692 square feet at 2008 Bremo Road in Henrico.
Taylor Long Properties reports the following lease:
- Big Chile MX LLC, doing business as Big Chile, leased 2,008 square feet at 10184 W. Broad St. in the Lexington Commons in Henrico.
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- Meredith Branch LLC leased 1,290 square feet at 4613 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- A Plus Home Health Care renewed its lease of 844 square feet at 2317 Westwood Ave., Suite 100-A, in Henrico.
- Nu-Tech Janitorial Services renewed its lease of 1,056 square feet at 2317 Westwood Ave., Suite 112, in Henrico.
- Cabinetry & Construction Inc. renewed its lease of 5,200 square feet at 1806 Currie St. in Richmond.
- Turning Point Mental Health Services LLC renewed its lease of 1,862 square feet at 4605 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
SALES
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- Momo’s Rook LLC and
- Cary Street Investors LLC purchased a 25,842-square-foot building at 1208-1212 E. Cary St. from Shockoe Properties LLC and Sidney and Ann Richmon for $3.25 million. Tom Rosman, Lory Markham and Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the seller.
- Spa Development LLC purchased a 0.119-acre of vacant land at 515-517 E. 29th St. in Richmond from Sandra R. Brooks for $45,500. Lory Markham represented the purchaser.
- 916 West Broad Street LLC purchased a 2,720-square-foot mixed-use space at 916 W. Broad St. in Richmond from Jay and Bonne Leffingwell for $606,250. Ann Schweitzer Riley and Isaac Weintz represented the seller.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- RMT Investments LLC purchased 2,932 square feet at 611 Moorefield Drive, Suite D, in Chesterfield from W&M Investments LLC for $277,000. Colton Konvicka and Ben Bruni represented the seller.
- Matthew Richardson purchased 8,500 square feet at 2050 Valpark Drive in Goochland from John D. Joyce Jr. for $750,000. Ben Bruni represented the purchaser, and Tucker Warren represented the seller.