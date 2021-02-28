 Skip to main content
Commercial real estate highlights
Commercial Notes

Commercial real estate highlights

LEASES

Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:

  • Crater Community Hospice leased 9,460 square feet of retail space at 11401 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
  • Ruth’s Chris Steak House renewed its lease for 9,205 square feet in The Shoppes at Bellgrade located at 3011-3099 Polo Parkway in Chesterfield.
  • Ameris Bank leased 2,768 square feet of space at 5703 Patterson Ave. in Richmond.

***

Colliers International reports the following leases:

  • National Delivery Systems Inc. renewed 78,232 square feet at 4840 Eubank Road in Henrico.
  • Two Guys Pizza leased 1,671 square feet at 11500 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
  • Airrosti Rehab Centers leased 1,438 square feet at 4900 Libbie Mill R Boulevard in Henrico.

******

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • Worth Moving LLC leased 40,000 square feet of industrial space at Maury Street Warehouses, 2601 Maury St., in Richmond.
  • Hook And Reel leased 5,100 square feet of retail space at the Shops at Stratford Hills, 7101 Forest Hill Ave., in Richmond.
  • Les Crepes leased 3,340 square feet of retail space at Gayton Crossing Shopping Center, 9782 Gayton Road, in Henrico.
  • Read to Them renewed its lease of 2,975 square feet of office space at the Bookbindery, 2201 W. Broad St., in Richmond.
  • Five Stars Flooring LLC leased 1,900 square feet of industrial space at 4795 Bethlehem Road in Henrico.
  • Community Cardiology leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at Pinehill Plaza, 3333 S. Crater Road, in Petersburg.
  • Locke Supply Co. leased 35,000 square feet of retail space at Colonial Square Shopping Center, 3107 Boulevard, in Colonial Heights.
  • Fresenius Kidney Care leased 6,467 square feet at 406 and 324 Cowardin Ave. in Richmond.

******

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:

  • Marc Jones Construction LLC, doing business as Sunpro Solar, leased 12,000 square feet of office/warehouse at 11106 Air Park Road in Hanover.
  • Hanover Powder Coating Inc. leased 3,600 square feet of warehouse at 10375 Wood Park Court in Hanover.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

  • JSC of Richmond leased 854 square feet at 7921 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
  • Gladson Inc. leased 21,600 square feet at 5200 Anthony Road in Henrico.
  • Affinity Care of Virginia LLC leased 2,350 square feet at 3736 Winterfield Road in Powhatan.
  • Friedman Law Firm PC leased 7,015 square feet at 9401 Courthouse Road in Chesterfield.

******

CBRE reports the following leases:

  • Dominion Eye Associates PC leased 300 square feet at 2006 Bremo Road in Henrico.
  • DSR Holdings LLC leased 1,982 square feet at 3521 Ellwood Ave. in Richmond.
  • Dunkin’ Donuts leased 2,000 square feet at 10392 Washington Highway in Hanover.

******

Taylor Long Properties report the following leases:

  • Tobacco Club & Gifts Inc., doing business as Carytown Tobacco, leased 1,725 square feet at 10459 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
  • BBQ Chicken Carytown LLC, doing business as BBQ Chicken & Beer, leased 3,100 square feet at 3300 W. Cary St. in Richmond.
  • Saif Salim, doing business as TBD tobacco shop, leased 1,000 square feet at Hungarybrook Shopping Center, 1282 Concord Ave., in Henrico.
  • Enroute Cleaners LLC leased 1,295 square feet at The Diamond Plaza, 270 N. Washington Highway, Suite D, in Hanover.

******

Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:

  • BRITRE Inc., doing business as On Hold Marketing, leased 1,915 square feet of office space at 2727 Enterprise Parkway in Henrico.

SALES

One South Commercial reports the following sales:

  • Marwaha Sarup Singh LLC purchased the 28,496-square-foot, 24-unit building at 230 N. Sycamore St. in Petersburg from 230 N Sycamore St LLC for $2.85 million. Tom Rosman, Lory Markham and Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the seller.
  • 1303/1305 LLC purchased 3,352 square feet at 1827 W. Main St. in Richmond from Castlewood Holdings LLC for $560,000. Justin Sledd represented the purchaser.

******

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:

  • Ministerio Mitra purchased the 15,580-square-foot retail building at 100 N. Providence Road in Chesterfield from Yiasou LLC for $975,000 with plans to maintain the church location at this site. Michael A. Shaia handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:

  • 168 E. Belt Blvd LLC purchased the 1,380-square-foot building at 168 Belt Blvd. in Richmond from Lee Ann Orifice and Orlando Orifice Jr. and Christopher Carper for $360,000. Ben Bruni represented the purchaser.
  • Northlake Properties LLC purchased 15.45 acres in the Northlake subdivision in Hanover from the commonwealth of Virginia for $1.1 million. Ryan Fanelli and Ben Bruni represented the purchaser.

******

Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following sales:

  • Nayar Healthcare LLC acquired 2.122 acres at 318-322 Ashcake Road in Ashland from MediCorp Properties Inc. for $195,000. Read Goode represented the seller.
******

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:

  • 168 E Belt Blvd LLC acquired the 1,280-square-foot building at 168 E. Belt Blvd. from Lee Ann Orifice and Orlando Orifice Jr. and Christopher Carper for $360,000. Wilson Flohr represented the seller.

******

Taylor Long Properties reports the following sales:

  • EJ Richmond LLC purchased 0.11 acres, including a 3,836-square-foot building, at 927 W. Grace St. in Richmond from The Lawrence M. Yoffy Disclaimer Trust for $1.125 million. Brian Glass represented the seller.
  • Cortex Duo LLC purchased a 2,816-square-foot condo at 10138 W. Broad St. in Henrico from 10138 West Broad Street LLC for $460,000. Ellen Long represented the seller.
Tags

