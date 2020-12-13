Commercial real estate highlights

LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Iron Mountain Information Management LLC renewed 33,555 square feet at 6601 S. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.
- Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority leased 17,313 square feet at 9953 Ironbridge Road in Chesterfield.
- H&R Block Eastern Enterprises Inc. leased 1,734 square feet at 2363 Roux St. in Richmond.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- VA Institute of Pastoral Care Inc. renewed its lease of 4,447 square feet of office space at Richmond Medical Park, 2000-2012 Bremo Road, in Henrico.
- Legacy Builders Apprenticeship Academy leased 3,800 square feet of retail space at Brookhill Azalea shopping center at 5300 Chamberlayne Road in Henrico.
- Balance Gym Richmond West LLC leased 1,937 square feet of retail space at 2035 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
- Raad Audio renewed its lease of 1,587 square feet of retail space at Cloverleaf Shoppes, 6856 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.
- Boost renewed its lease of 1,125 square feet of office space at Cloverleaf Shoppes, 6856 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following lease:
- American Marketing Counsel leased 1,450 square feet office at 711 Moorefield Park Drive in Chesterfield.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Gentry Locke Rakes & Moore LLP renewed its lease for 7,455 square feet at 919 E. Main St. in Richmond.
- Patricia Johnson leased 1,860 square feet at 4906 Cutshaw Ave. in Henrico.
- Old Dominion Brush Co. Inc. leased 157,000 square feet at 5118 Glen Alden Drive in Henrico.
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following lease:
- Studio D Yoga leased 1,660 square feet of office space in Fountain Park at 9321-9327 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
Taylor Long Properties report the following leases:
- Pagano Wellness Clinic LLC leased 2,600 square feet at Parham Park, 8527 Maryland Drive, Suite 108, in Henrico.
- The Rick Cox Realty Group LLC leased 1,052 square feet located at the Fox Chase Professional Center, 2913 Fox Chase Lane, in Chesterfield.
Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:
- ACES RVA LLC leased 5,757 square feet of retail space at 110 N. 18th St. in Richmond.
Dominion Commercial reports the following leases:
- America’s Best Wings & Pizza leased 1,400 square feet in Oaklawn Plaza at 5201 Plaza Drive in Hopewell.
- City of Hopewell leased 3,000 square feet at 106 N. Main St. in Hopewell.
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- The Clockshop of Richmond leased 2,520 square feet at 6000 W. Broad St., Suite A, in Henrico.
- Kicks Boomin LLC leased 3,312 square feet at 914 W. Grace St. in Richmond.
Breeden Realty reports the following leases:
- Plaza Azteca renewed its lease for 6,507 square feet in the Towne Center West Shopping Center in Henrico.
- Couture Eyewear renewed its lease for 1,448 square feet in the Towne Center West Shopping Center in Henrico.