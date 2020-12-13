 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Commercial real estate highlights
0 comments
Commercial Notes

Commercial real estate highlights

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
for Commercial Notes
Creatas

LEASES

Colliers International reports the following leases:

  • Iron Mountain Information Management LLC renewed 33,555 square feet at 6601 S. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.
  • Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority leased 17,313 square feet at 9953 Ironbridge Road in Chesterfield.
  • H&R Block Eastern Enterprises Inc. leased 1,734 square feet at 2363 Roux St. in Richmond.

******

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • VA Institute of Pastoral Care Inc. renewed its lease of 4,447 square feet of office space at Richmond Medical Park, 2000-2012 Bremo Road, in Henrico.
  • Legacy Builders Apprenticeship Academy leased 3,800 square feet of retail space at Brookhill Azalea shopping center at 5300 Chamberlayne Road in Henrico.
  • Balance Gym Richmond West LLC leased 1,937 square feet of retail space at 2035 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
  • Raad Audio renewed its lease of 1,587 square feet of retail space at Cloverleaf Shoppes, 6856 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.
  • Boost renewed its lease of 1,125 square feet of office space at Cloverleaf Shoppes, 6856 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.

******

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following lease:

  • American Marketing Counsel leased 1,450 square feet office at 711 Moorefield Park Drive in Chesterfield.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

  • Gentry Locke Rakes & Moore LLP renewed its lease for 7,455 square feet at 919 E. Main St. in Richmond.
  • Patricia Johnson leased 1,860 square feet at 4906 Cutshaw Ave. in Henrico.
  • Old Dominion Brush Co. Inc. leased 157,000 square feet at 5118 Glen Alden Drive in Henrico.

******

Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following lease:

  • Studio D Yoga leased 1,660 square feet of office space in Fountain Park at 9321-9327 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.

******

Taylor Long Properties report the following leases:

  • Pagano Wellness Clinic LLC leased 2,600 square feet at Parham Park, 8527 Maryland Drive, Suite 108, in Henrico.
  • The Rick Cox Realty Group LLC leased 1,052 square feet located at the Fox Chase Professional Center, 2913 Fox Chase Lane, in Chesterfield.

******

Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:

  • ACES RVA LLC leased 5,757 square feet of retail space at 110 N. 18th St. in Richmond.

******

Dominion Commercial reports the following leases:

  • America’s Best Wings & Pizza leased 1,400 square feet in Oaklawn Plaza at 5201 Plaza Drive in Hopewell.
  • City of Hopewell leased 3,000 square feet at 106 N. Main St. in Hopewell.

******

Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:

  • The Clockshop of Richmond leased 2,520 square feet at 6000 W. Broad St., Suite A, in Henrico.
  • Kicks Boomin LLC leased 3,312 square feet at 914 W. Grace St. in Richmond.

******

Breeden Realty reports the following leases:

  • Plaza Azteca renewed its lease for 6,507 square feet in the Towne Center West Shopping Center in Henrico.
  • Couture Eyewear renewed its lease for 1,448 square feet in the Towne Center West Shopping Center in Henrico.
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News