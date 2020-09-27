Commercial real estate highlights

SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- CapCenter purchased a Class A three-story office building, comprised of approximately 70,000 square feet, at 4461 Cox Road in Henrico in the Innsbrook Corporate Center from Banks Bros. Building LLC for $5.85 million to accommodate their growth. Evan M. Magrill and N. Dean Meyer represented the seller.
- Talley Prop. Old Stage Road LLC purchased about 24.5 acres fronting along 11600 Old Stage Road in Chesterfield from Old Stage Road LLC for $919,100 as an investment. David M. Smith and Graham Stoneburner handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- Project Homes Properties IV LLC purchased 7.656 acres at 12329 and 12331 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield from J&J Equities LLC for $1.95 million. Chip Louthan represented the purchaser.
- Hayden Enterprises LLC purchased 18,364 square feet at 9204 Center Oak Court in Hanover from T.L. Hunt LLC for $1.45 million. Tucker Dowdy and Russell Wyatt represented the seller.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:
- SIFI Real Estate LLC bought a 9,034-square-foot retail building at 501 E. Nine Mile Road in Henrico from Kenneth and Yvonne Germain for $475,000. Robert Porter III represented the seller.
- Blue Investments LLC bought a 1,140-square-foot retail building at 4708 Jefferson Davis Highway in Richmond from 4708 Jeff Davis LLC for $330,000. Kevin Cox and Byron Holmes represented the seller.
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- 321 N 2nd LLC purchased a 4,086-square-foot multifamily redevelopment at 1109 Bainbridge St. in Richmond from Manchester Opportunity Zone LLC for $279,000. Justin Sledd represented the seller.
- 333 Oliver Hill LLC purchased 20,300 square feet (or 24 units) at 17th Street Lofts, 331-333 Oliver Hill Way in Richmond, from Seventeenth Street Lofts LP for $3.2 million. Tom Rosman represented the seller.
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following sale:
- Hayden Enterprises LLC acquired the 18,364-square-foot building at 9204 Center Oak Court, Units 1, 2 and 3, in Hanover from T.L. Hunt LLC for $1.45 million. John Jay Schwartz represented the buyer.
Dominion Commercial reports the following sales:
- Michael and Helen Standing purchased a 2,955-square-foot 7-Eleven at 5201 Chamberlayne Ave. in Richmond from Azalea 18 LLC for $3.99 million. Gardner King handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the buyer.
- Six Sigma Realty Inc. purchased an 11,170-square-foot building at 4710 Puddledock Road in Prince George from MMAC 150 Ortho VA III LLC for $3.85 million. Kay Pangraze handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the buyer.
LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Oasis Church leased 8,000 square feet at 1630 E. Parham Road in Henrico.
- TerraForge Communities Inc. signed a new lease for 1,800 square feet at 4235 Innslake Drive in Henrico.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Herndon Law P.C. renewed its lease of 2,017 square feet of office space at Innsbrook Commons, 4121 Cox Road in Henrico.
- Michaels Stores Inc. renewed its lease of 26,723 square feet of retail space at Broad Street Plaza, 9864-9900 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- AGG Redesigns leased 2,100 square feet of office/warehouse at 6829 Atmore Drive in Richmond.
- I.M. Manufacturing Corp. leased 6,994 square feet of office/warehouse at 4300 Eubank Road in Henrico.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Surrounding Counties Explorers Club leased 1,500 square feet at 8801 Three Chopt Road in Henrico.
One South Commercial reports the following leases:
- 4 Pillars Performance LLC leased 2,500 square feet of retail space at 7610 Left Flank Road in Hanover.
- BOA BJJ LLC leased 2,000 square feet of retail space at 8324 Bell Creek Road in Hanover.
NewLink Management Group reports the following leases:
- Your Town Treasures LLC and
- Watch, Pen, & Pencil LLC leased 9,100 square feet at 11114 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
- Alliance Physical Therapy leased 1,528 square feet at 11130 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following lease:
- Richmond Integrative Psychiatric & Nutrition Services LLC leased 1,357 square feet at 5206 Markel Road, Suite 102, in Henrico.