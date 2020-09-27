 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Commercial real estate highlights
0 comments
Commercial Notes

Commercial real estate highlights

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SALES

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:

  • CapCenter purchased a Class A three-story office building, comprised of approximately 70,000 square feet, at 4461 Cox Road in Henrico in the Innsbrook Corporate Center from Banks Bros. Building LLC for $5.85 million to accommodate their growth. Evan M. Magrill and N. Dean Meyer represented the seller.
  • Talley Prop. Old Stage Road LLC purchased about 24.5 acres fronting along 11600 Old Stage Road in Chesterfield from Old Stage Road LLC for $919,100 as an investment. David M. Smith and Graham Stoneburner handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:

  • Project Homes Properties IV LLC purchased 7.656 acres at 12329 and 12331 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield from J&J Equities LLC for $1.95 million. Chip Louthan represented the purchaser.
  • Hayden Enterprises LLC purchased 18,364 square feet at 9204 Center Oak Court in Hanover from T.L. Hunt LLC for $1.45 million. Tucker Dowdy and Russell Wyatt represented the seller.

******

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:

  • SIFI Real Estate LLC bought a 9,034-square-foot retail building at 501 E. Nine Mile Road in Henrico from Kenneth and Yvonne Germain for $475,000. Robert Porter III represented the seller.
  • Blue Investments LLC bought a 1,140-square-foot retail building at 4708 Jefferson Davis Highway in Richmond from 4708 Jeff Davis LLC for $330,000. Kevin Cox and Byron Holmes represented the seller.

******

One South Commercial reports the following sales:

  • 321 N 2nd LLC purchased a 4,086-square-foot multifamily redevelopment at 1109 Bainbridge St. in Richmond from Manchester Opportunity Zone LLC for $279,000. Justin Sledd represented the seller.
  • 333 Oliver Hill LLC purchased 20,300 square feet (or 24 units) at 17th Street Lofts, 331-333 Oliver Hill Way in Richmond, from Seventeenth Street Lofts LP for $3.2 million. Tom Rosman represented the seller.

******

Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following sale:

  • Hayden Enterprises LLC acquired the 18,364-square-foot building at 9204 Center Oak Court, Units 1, 2 and 3, in Hanover from T.L. Hunt LLC for $1.45 million. John Jay Schwartz represented the buyer.

******

Dominion Commercial reports the following sales:

  • Michael and Helen Standing purchased a 2,955-square-foot 7-Eleven at 5201 Chamberlayne Ave. in Richmond from Azalea 18 LLC for $3.99 million. Gardner King handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the buyer.
  • Six Sigma Realty Inc. purchased an 11,170-square-foot building at 4710 Puddledock Road in Prince George from MMAC 150 Ortho VA III LLC for $3.85 million. Kay Pangraze handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the buyer.

LEASES

Colliers International reports the following leases:

  • Oasis Church leased 8,000 square feet at 1630 E. Parham Road in Henrico.
  • TerraForge Communities Inc. signed a new lease for 1,800 square feet at 4235 Innslake Drive in Henrico.

******

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • Herndon Law P.C. renewed its lease of 2,017 square feet of office space at Innsbrook Commons, 4121 Cox Road in Henrico.
  • Michaels Stores Inc. renewed its lease of 26,723 square feet of retail space at Broad Street Plaza, 9864-9900 W. Broad St. in Henrico.

******

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:

  • AGG Redesigns leased 2,100 square feet of office/warehouse at 6829 Atmore Drive in Richmond.
  • I.M. Manufacturing Corp. leased 6,994 square feet of office/warehouse at 4300 Eubank Road in Henrico.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

  • Surrounding Counties Explorers Club leased 1,500 square feet at 8801 Three Chopt Road in Henrico.
  • I.M. Manufacturing Corp. leased 6,994 square feet of office/warehouse at 4300 Eubank Road in Henrico.

******

One South Commercial reports the following leases:

  • 4 Pillars Performance LLC leased 2,500 square feet of retail space at 7610 Left Flank Road in Hanover.
  • BOA BJJ LLC leased 2,000 square feet of retail space at 8324 Bell Creek Road in Hanover.

******

NewLink Management Group reports the following leases:

  • Your Town Treasures LLC and
  • Watch, Pen, & Pencil LLC leased 9,100 square feet at 11114 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
  • Alliance Physical Therapy leased 1,528 square feet at 11130 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.

******

Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following lease:

  • Richmond Integrative Psychiatric & Nutrition Services LLC leased 1,357 square feet at 5206 Markel Road, Suite 102, in Henrico.
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News