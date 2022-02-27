Commercial real estate highlights:

LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Southwest Plastic Binding Co. renewed 25,082 square feet at 6601 S. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.
- Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. leased 1,269 square feet at 5516 Falmouth St. in Richmond.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Shake Shack leased 3,200 square feet of retail space at Willow Place, 5400 W. Broad St., in Henrico.
- ARMS Software LLC leased 16,129 square feet of office space in the Fairfax Building, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.
- MCV Associated Physicians renewed its leases for a 7,400 square foot office suite, as well as a 4,096 square foot suite, at Stony Point Medical Office Building, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, in Richmond.
- Domoishi11440 Midlothian LLC leased 2,523 square feet of retail space at 11440 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Automotive Shop Equipment Inc. renewed its lease of 2,225 square feet of office space at Granite Springs Trade Center, 229 Granite Springs Road, in Chesterfield.
- Drybar leased 1,973 square feet of mixed-use space at Westhampton Commons, 5800 Patterson Ave, in Richmond.
- Apria Healthcare Inc. renewed its lease of 8,592 square feet of industrial space at Parham Forest, 2800-2852 E. Parham Road, in Henrico.
- Sheltering Arms Inc. renewed its lease of 6,000 square feet of retail space at 4722 S. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.
People are also reading…
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Robert Cooper leased 1,200 square feet of warehouse space at 10365 Wood Park Court in Hanover.
- Associated Scaffolding leased 0.617 acre at 2400 Anniston St. in Henrico.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Consolidated Delivery Co. leased 8,000 square feet at 1701 W. Hundred Road in Chesterfield.
- Consolidated Delivery Co. leased 8,000 square feet at 1701 W. Hundred Road in Chesterfield.
- New Virginia Majority leased 3,892 square feet at 9327 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
******
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- Fiber Network Services leased 10,152 square feet at 8615 Telegraph Road in Henrico.
- Richmond Patios leased 934 square feet at 4010 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
******
Taylor Long Properties report the following leases:
- VA ABC leased 4,969 square feet at 201 Stonebridge Plaza Ave. in Chesterfield.
- Spectrum Transformation Group LLC leased 3,706 square feet at 221 Stonebridge Plaza Ave. in Chesterfield.
******
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- ZNG Enterprises LLC, doing business as A & AAA Be Better Drivers, renewed its lease of 1,900 square feet at 7503-A Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
- Iron Gate Interiors by Christine Shepard LLC leased 1,369 square feet at 1915 Huguenot Road in Chesterfield.
- Angeral Williams leased 1,543 square feet at 2743 Hungary Spring Road in Henrico.
- Village Insurance Services Inc. renewed its lease of 1,008 square feet at 13700-13702 Village Mill Drive, Suite 100 in Chesterfield.
- Richmond Tattoo Club renewed its lease of 1,400 square feet at 300 E. Main St., Suite 1, in Richmond.
- Marvel Architects, Landscape Architects, Urban Designers PLLC leased 1,100 square feet at 300 E. Main St., Suite 2, in Richmond.
- Indacia Hunter leased 1,300 square feet at 11307 Polo Place, Suite E, in Chesterfield.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- Boyd Homes purchased 10.4 acres within Gateway Centre at 801 Gateway Centre Parkway in Chesterfield from Brandywine Realty Trust for $1.6 million and plans to develop an apartment community with 245 units to be marketed as Marcella at Gateway. David M. Smith handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- Mountanos Family Trust purchased 1.47 acres at 3820 Corporate Road in Petersburg from Amerigas Propane LP for $152,500. Dick Porter represented the buyer.
******
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following sale:
- Terrance Jones, Philip Dorn, and Rezaul Chowdhury purchased 2.46 acres at 2728 Hungary Road in Henrico from Robert Woodfin Hughes for $330,000. Tony Rolando and Scott White represented the seller.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sale:
- 3416 Stuart Avenue LLC purchased a 16,106-squaer-foot building with 11 apartments and commercial space at 306 E. Grace
St. in Richmond from 306 Grace LLC for $2.2 million. Tom Rosman and Justin Sledd represented the seller.
******
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following sales:
- 3416 Stuart Avenue LLC purchased a 16,016-square-foot multi-family building at 306 E. Grace St. in Richmond from 306 Grace LLC for $2.2 million. Madeleine Alderman and Brett McNamee represented the buyer.
- S&K Leasing LLC purchased a 4,680-square-foot office building at 611 Research Road in Chesterfield from EHC LLC for $520,000. John Madures represented the buyer.