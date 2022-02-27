Commercial real estate highlights:

LEASES

Colliers International reports the following leases:

Southwest Plastic Binding Co. renewed 25,082 square feet at 6601 S. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.

******

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

Shake Shack leased 3,200 square feet of retail space at Willow Place, 5400 W. Broad St., in Henrico.

******

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:

Robert Cooper leased 1,200 square feet of warehouse space at 10365 Wood Park Court in Hanover.

***

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

Consolidated Delivery Co. leased 8,000 square feet at 1701 W. Hundred Road in Chesterfield.

******

Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:

Fiber Network Services leased 10,152 square feet at 8615 Telegraph Road in Henrico.

******

Taylor Long Properties report the following leases:

VA ABC leased 4,969 square feet at 201 Stonebridge Plaza Ave. in Chesterfield.

******

Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:

ZNG Enterprises LLC, doing business as A & AAA Be Better Drivers, renewed its lease of 1,900 square feet at 7503-A Staples Mill Road in Henrico.

leased 1,100 square feet at 300 E. Main St., Suite 2, in Richmond. Indacia Hunter leased 1,300 square feet at 11307 Polo Place, Suite E, in Chesterfield.

SALES

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:

Boyd Homes purchased 10.4 acres within Gateway Centre at 801 Gateway Centre Parkway in Chesterfield from Brandywine Realty Trust for $1.6 million and plans to develop an apartment community with 245 units to be marketed as Marcella at Gateway. David M. Smith handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.

******

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:

Mountanos Family Trust purchased 1.47 acres at 3820 Corporate Road in Petersburg from Amerigas Propane LP for $152,500. Dick Porter represented the buyer.

******

Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following sale:

Terrance Jones, Philip Dorn, and Rezaul Chowdhury purchased 2.46 acres at 2728 Hungary Road in Henrico from Robert Woodfin Hughes for $330,000. Tony Rolando and Scott White represented the seller.

******

One South Commercial reports the following sale:

3416 Stuart Avenue LLC purchased a 16,106-squaer-foot building with 11 apartments and commercial space at 306 E. Grace

St. in Richmond from 306 Grace LLC for $2.2 million. Tom Rosman and Justin Sledd represented the seller.

******

Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following sales: