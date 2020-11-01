Commercial real estate highlights

SALES
Colliers International reports the following sales:
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- Virginia Credit Union purchased a 0.99-acre parcel at 14351 Winterfield Parkway in Chesterfield from Winterfield Crossing Land LLC for $1.8 million to develop a freestanding Virginia Credit Union location. L. Birck Turnbull handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.
- Southern Investment LLC purchased the 9,735-square-foot multitenant retail property at 10801 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield from Virginia Realty of Richmond for $1 million as an investment. James Ashby IV and Annie O’Connor handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
- Ark402 LLC purchased the 3,056-square-foot retail property at 1620 W. Main St. in Richmond from Pop Pop Pepsi LLC for $735,000 as an investment. Reilly Marchant handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.
- CONN-ONE LLC purchased the 20,000-square-foot building on 1.84 acres at 12700 Oak Lake Court in Chesterfield from SMW Warehouses LLC for $2.05 million for storage use. Gregg W. Beck handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
Dodson Commercial reports the following sale:
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- 1601 Overbrook Apartments LLC purchased a 61,000-square-foot building on 3.525 acres at 1601 Overbrook Road in Richmond from Hermitage Investment Group LLC for $4.2 million. Russell Wyatt and Ben Bruni represented the seller, and Ryan Fanelli represented the purchaser.
- The Bakery Studios LLC purchased a 12,042-square-foot building at 1710 Altamont Ave. in Richmond from Sound of Music Properties LLC for $1.175 million. Ben Bruni and Carl Blackwell represented the seller.
- Life Lessons Family Services LLC purchased a 1,183-square-foot building at 7834 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond from David H. and Lynne D. Gouger for $160,000. Eric Hammond represented the seller.
- Hermitage Investment Group LLC purchased a 19,376-square-foot building at 4300 Vawter Ave. in Henrico from Vawter Ave LLC for $1.5 million. Ben Bruni and Colton Konvicka represented the seller, and Russell Wyatt represented the tenant.
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following sale:
- Nicholson Properties LLC purchased the 15,600-square-foot former Salvation Army retail building at 11000 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield from The Salvation Army for $2.4 million. The owner-occupied property will be the site of the area’s first East Coast Appliance store. Read Goode and Cheryle Toy represented the buyer.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:
- IGO Properties LLC bought a 50,880-square-foot office/warehouse facility at 5851 Quality Way in Prince George County from 5851 Quality Way LLC for $2.35 million. Richard Porter represented the seller.
- Batton II LLC bought a 14,283-square-foot office/warehouse at 9701 Metropolitan Court in Chesterfield from FHS LLC for $1.15 million. Byron Holmes represented the buyer.
Joyner Commercial reports the following sale:
- ASA Real Estate Holdings LLC purchased a 6,000-square-foot office building on 0.11 acres at 4118 E. Parham Road in Henrico for $840,000 from MHH Builders Inc. Bill Phillips represented the buyer.
SVN/Motleys reports the following sale:
- Auerbach-Parc Short Pump purchased Parc Place at Short Pump, an 83,000-square-foot retail strip center at 11736 W. Broad St. in Henrico, from Colony Capital for $10.8 million. Phillip Baxter represented the seller.
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- 1501WW LLC purchased a 13,288-square-foot office building at 4015 Fitzhugh Ave. in Richmond from Heart of Virginia Council Inc. Boy Scouts of America for $1.55 million. Tom Rosman represented the purchaser.
- CMD Development LLC purchased 2.27 acres at 700 Cowardin Ave.; 701, 705 and 715 W. 19th St.; and 1701 Stonewall Ave. in Richmond from Riverhaus Richmond VA LLC for $4.15 million. Lory Markham and Tom Rosman represented the seller.
- 2400 Afton Avenue LLC purchased 1.8 acres at 2400 and 2420 Afton Ave. in Richmond from Larry S. Burton and Pamela L. Burton for $347,750. Tom Rosman represented the seller, and Lory Markham represented the purchaser.
- Ward Cabell LLC purchased a 5,276-square-foot building at 408-410 Dobson St. in Richmond from 408-410 Dobson LLC for $1.2 million. Justin Sledd and Tom Rosman represented the seller.
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following sales:
- Roane Atlantic LLC bought an 11,571-square-foot former Atlantic Auto Repair on 1.24 acres at 1801-1809 Roane St. in Richmond from Raffi’s Inc for $1.15 million. John Jay Schwartz represented the parties.
Dominion Commercial reports the following sale:
- Verdad Real Estate Inc. purchased 2.4 acres for a new 7-Eleven at 15840 Woods Edge Road in Chesterfield from SINA07 LLC for $825,000. Nathan Jones handled the negotiations on behalf of the seller.
LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Halperin Law Center LLC leased 4,748 square feet at 4435 Waterfront Drive in Henrico.
- 1-800-Pack-Rat LLC renewed 25,267 square feet at 6601 S. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.
- T-Mania RVA LLC leased 1,322 square feet at 4521-4571 Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Lokman’s Best Wings leased 1,596 square feet of retail space at Brookhill Azalea, 5300 Chamberlayne Road, in Henrico.
- A Step Forward Wellness Services LLC and
- Inner Self Counseling and Consulting LLC leased 1,359 square feet of office space at the Richmond Business and Medical Center at 2000-2010 Bremo Road in Henrico.
- Any Lab Test Now leased 1,100 square feet of retail space at 11400 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Boil Bay Cajun Seafood & Bar leased 13,300 square feet at Chesterfield Marketplace, 11110 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.
Dodson Commercial reports the following lease:
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Chandler Eye Care Specialists PC leased 2,902 square feet at 8266 Atlee Road in Hanover.
- Specialty Vehicle Solutions LLC leased 3,500 square feet at 262 and 266 N. Otterdale Road in Chesterfield.
- Critzer-Cardani PC leased 3,050 square feet at 12090 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- Luxury Furniture leased 5,400 square feet of industrial space at 2614 Lancelot Ave. in Richmond.
- Majed S. Muharam leased 3,200 square feet of retail space at 6305 Jefferson Davis Highway in Richmond.