Commercial real estate highlights

SALES

Colliers International reports the following sales:

Maryland-based

Feldman Bergin Properties acquired a five-building medical office campus at 2000-2010 Bremo Road in Henrico from The Premier Companies for $12 million. Will Bradley and Mark Williford represented the seller.

Virginia Credit Union purchased a 0.99-acre parcel at 14351 Winterfield Parkway in Chesterfield from Winterfield Crossing Land LLC for $1.8 million to develop a freestanding Virginia Credit Union location. Peter Vick and Harrison Hall represented the seller, Blackwood Development.

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales: