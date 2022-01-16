Commercial real estate highlights:

LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- ICONEX LLC expanded with a 68,742-square-foot industrial lease at Enterchange at Northlake, Building B, 11700-11768 N. Lakeridge Parkway, in Hanover.
- Patterson Dental Supply Inc. renewed its lease of 11,789 square feet of industrial space at Windsor Business Park II, 8570 Magellan Parkway, in Henrico.
- Proseal America Inc. leased 10,000 square feet of industrial space at 7640 Whitepine Road in Chesterfield.
- Anthony & Sylvan Pools Corp. leased 6,600 square feet of industrial space at Crescent Business Center I, 10408 Lakeridge Parkway, in Hanover.
- Custom RVA Inc. leased 4,086 square feet of retail space at 9011-9019 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Rusty Taco leased 3,500 square feet of retail space at Short Pump Crossing, 11521 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Maple Street Biscuit Co. leased 2,600 square feet of retail space at 2061 Huguenot Road at Huguenot Village in Chesterfield.
- Charles’ Kitchen leased 2,160 square feet of retail space at Parkside Marketplace, 10865 W. Broad St., in Henrico. Richard L. Thalhimer handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
***
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Southeast Connections LLC leased 4,000 square feet of office/warehouse space at 13201 Ramblewood Drive in Chesterfield.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- The Virginia Center for Policing Innovation leased 5,122 square feet at 413 Stuart Circle in Richmond.
- David Moore leased 1,877 square feet at 127 Richmond Highway in Richmond.
***
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:
- National Veterinary Assoc. Inc. leased 10,000 square feet of retail space at 12101 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
- Stripes Transportation leased 540 square feet of retail space in 360 West Shopping Center at 7206 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield
- AA Club Driving School leased 400 square feet of retail space in 360 West Shopping Center at 7206 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
***
Joyner Commercial reports the following leases:
- Richmond VA Caregiving LLC leased 1,000 square feet of office space at 1901 E. Franklin St. in Richmond.
***
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following lease:
- Servant Management Solutions Inc. leased 1,214 square feet at 301 Southlake Blvd. in Chesterfield.