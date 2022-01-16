 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Commercial real estate highlights:
Commercial Notes

LEASES

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • ICONEX LLC expanded with a 68,742-square-foot industrial lease at Enterchange at Northlake, Building B, 11700-11768 N. Lakeridge Parkway, in Hanover.
  • Patterson Dental Supply Inc. renewed its lease of 11,789 square feet of industrial space at Windsor Business Park II, 8570 Magellan Parkway, in Henrico.
  • Proseal America Inc. leased 10,000 square feet of industrial space at 7640 Whitepine Road in Chesterfield.
  • Anthony & Sylvan Pools Corp. leased 6,600 square feet of industrial space at Crescent Business Center I, 10408 Lakeridge Parkway, in Hanover.
  • Custom RVA Inc. leased 4,086 square feet of retail space at 9011-9019 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
  • Rusty Taco leased 3,500 square feet of retail space at Short Pump Crossing, 11521 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
  • Maple Street Biscuit Co. leased 2,600 square feet of retail space at 2061 Huguenot Road at Huguenot Village in Chesterfield.
  • Charles’ Kitchen leased 2,160 square feet of retail space at Parkside Marketplace, 10865 W. Broad St., in Henrico. Richard L. Thalhimer handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the landlord.

***

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:

  • Southeast Connections LLC leased 4,000 square feet of office/warehouse space at 13201 Ramblewood Drive in Chesterfield.
  • Mind of a K9 leased 2,215 square feet of office/warehouse space at 11139 Air Park Road in Hanover.

    • ***

    Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

    • The Virginia Center for Policing Innovation leased 5,122 square feet at 413 Stuart Circle in Richmond.
    • David Moore leased 1,877 square feet at 127 Richmond Highway in Richmond.

    ***

    S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:

    • National Veterinary Assoc. Inc. leased 10,000 square feet of retail space at 12101 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
    • Stripes Transportation leased 540 square feet of retail space in 360 West Shopping Center at 7206 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield
    • AA Club Driving School leased 400 square feet of retail space in 360 West Shopping Center at 7206 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.

    ***

    Joyner Commercial reports the following leases:

    • Richmond VA Caregiving LLC leased 1,000 square feet of office space at 1901 E. Franklin St. in Richmond.

    ***

    Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following lease:

    • Servant Management Solutions Inc. leased 1,214 square feet at 301 Southlake Blvd. in Chesterfield.
