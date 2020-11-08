Commercial real estate highlights

LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Kiewit Infrastructure South Co. leased 5,075 square feet at 4192 Innslake Drive in Henrico.
- VCU Health leased 9,320 square feet at 3400 Hayden Park Lane in Henrico.
- Grant Massie Land Co. Ltd. renewed 1,989 square feet at 8100 Three Chopt Road in Henrico.
- The Stables Market leased 2,536 square feet at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd. in Henrico.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Harbour Point Family Physicians renewed its lease of 12,336 square feet at 13520 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
- Woodcraft renewed its lease of 10,000 square feet at Broad Street Plaza, 9864-9900 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Metal Supermarkets Richmond renewed its lease of 5,200 square feet of industrial space at 1728 Arlington Road in Richmond.
- Plato’s Closet leased 5,000 square feet of retail space at Westpark Shopping Center, 9645 W. Broad St., in Henrico.
- The Playhouse Academy LLC renewed its lease of 4,950 square feet of retail space at The Shoppes at Staples Mill, 8300 Staples Mill Road, in Henrico.
- Sleep Disorders Center renewed its lease of 3,645 square feet of office space at 13520 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
- Groups Recover Together leased 2,975 square feet of office space at Premier Office Park, 300-310 Turner Road, in Chesterfield.
- Beale, Davidson, Etherington & Morris P.C. leased 2,049 square feet of office space at Moorefield II, 808 Moorefield Park Drive, in Chesterfield.
- Marco’s Pizza leased 1,875 square feet at Westpark Shopping Center, 9645 W. Broad St., in Henrico.
- Keiko Co. renewed their lease of 1,280 square feet of office space at Grove Park Square, 11543 Nuckols Road, in Henrico.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Sunshine Cline Inc., doing business as
- Rage RVA, leased 5,245 square feet at 2403 W. Main St. in Richmond.
- Qui Thi Nguyen leased 900 square feet at 13541 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Drs. Kaugers & Miller PLC leased 2,580 square feet at 5700 Old Richmond Avenue in Henrico.
- The Wood Law Firm PLC leased 836 square feet at 6720 Patterson Ave. in Richmond.
- Mechanicsville Hardware LLC leased 19,841 square feet at 7026 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Hanover.
- Virginia Dental & Anesthesia Associates leased 2,832 square feet at 11551 Nuckols Road in Henrico.
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- 7th District Republican Committee leased 2,000 square feet of space in the Victorian Square at 10801 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
- Marla Renee Beauty & Co. leased 1,200 square feet of retail space in Victorian Square at 11021 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:
- XP Marketing Agency leased 1,072 square foot office condo at 400-C Southlake Court in Chesterfield.
SVN/Motleys reports the following lease:
- Stellar Automotive LLC leased 5,550 square feet at 3800 Deepwater Terminal Road in Richmond.
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- The Smith Cos. Inc. leased 1,457 square feet at 4907-A and 4907-B Augusta Ave in Henrico.
- Body by Maria LLC leased 1,000 square feet at 7004 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
- Lew & Associates Inc. leased 777 square feet at 2317 Westwood Ave., Suite 202, in Henrico.
- StoneCraft LLC leased 2,400 square feet at 10354 Leadbetter Road in Hanover.
Dodson Commercial reports the following leases:
- Boil Bay Seafood & Bar leased 13,300 square feet of retail space at Chesterfield Marketplace Shopping Center, 11110 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- 13600 Permilla Springs LLC purchased the 20,000-square-foot industrial property on 7.0 acres at 13600 Permilla Springs Drive in Chesterfield from 423 Third Street Associates L.P. for $1.3 million as an investment. Isaac DeRegibus handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- Hermitage Holdings Brook Road LLC purchased 3,312-square-foot building at 7430 Brook Road in Henrico from George T. Lee and Angela Y. Lee for $410,000. Ben Bruni and Russell Wyatt represented the purchaser.
- SR Ellen Road LLC purchased 34,635-square-foot building on 2.892 acres at 1900 Ellen Road in Richmond from Sampson Coatings Inc. for $2.7 million. Ben Bruni and Ryan Fanelli represented the seller.
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following sale:
- Auerbach-Parc Short Pump LLC purchased Parc Place at Short Pump, an 83,000-square-foot retail strip center at 11736 W. Broad St. in Henrico, from London Reo Retail-VA LLC for $10.8 million. Loretta Cataldi and Sara Goodall represented the buyer.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- Southern Investment LLC acquired 9,735-square-foot retail building at 10801 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield from Virginia Realty of Richmond LLP for $1 million. Byron Holmes represented the buyer.
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- Ninety Three LLC purchased 9,000-square-foot building at 520 N 25th St. in Richmond from the Richmond Association of Masonic Lodges for $950,000. Tom Rosman represented the purchaser.
- VA Holding Group LLC purchased 2,088-square-foot building at 804 N. 22nd St. in Richmond from Multibecks Investment Group I LLC for $425,000. Justin Sledd and Tom Rosman represented the seller.
- Robert Daniel Halloran Jr. purchased 1,971-square-foot duplex at 2211 3rd Ave. in Richmond from JRT Virginia Properties LLC for $216,000. Justin Sledd and Tom Rosman represented the seller.
Have Site Will Travel Ltd. and The Man With Square Feet reports the following sale:
- ETC Holdings LLC purchased 6,600-square-foot building at 2600 E. Parham Road in Henrico from Inv LLC Hazzard and Millmare Holdings LLC for $800,000. John Jay Schwartz represented the seller.
Dominion Commercial reports the following sale:
- Waukeshaw Development Inc. purchased 100,492-square-foot building on 8.4 acres at 1501 W. Washington St. in Petersburg from Bottling Group LLC for $785,000. Nathan Jones handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the buyer.
Dodson Commercial reports the following sale:
- CONN-ONE LLC purchased 20,000-square-foot building at 12700 Oak Lake Court in Chesterfield from SMW Warehouses LLC for $2.05 million. Palmer Wilkins represented the buyer.