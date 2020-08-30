Commercial real estate highlights

LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Henrico Education Foundation Inc. expanded 1,146 square feet at 8401 Patterson Ave. in Henrico.
- VA Cardiovascular Specialists PC renewed 5,598 square feet at 5875 Bremo Road in Henrico.
- Royal Cup Inc. renewed 9,000 square feet at 5401 Lewis Road in Henrico.
- Johnny the Locksmith LLC leased 854 square feet at 7921-A W. Broad St. in Henrico.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Carl Jones renewed its lease of 1,025 square feet of office space at Parham East, 2201-2221 E. Parham Road, in Henrico.
- Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC renewed its lease of 5,161 square feet of office space at 15521 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- 7-Eleven Inc. completed a 1.6-acre ground lease at Cosby Village Shopping Center at 15930 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
- House of Hair leased 1,700 square feet of retail space at the Shoppes at Forest Hill, 7340 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond.
- Old Point National Bank of Phoebus leased 1,585 square feet of office space at Ironbridge Commons Building, 5601 Ironbridge Parkway, in Chesterfield.
- Coeco Office Systems Inc. leased 1,088 square feet of office space at Moorefield II, 808 Moorefield Park Drive, in Chesterfield.
- Hospice Partners of America LLC renewed its lease of 6,473 square feet of office space at One Holland Place, 2235 Staples Mill Road, in Henrico.
- Fuel Digital leased 3,030 square feet of office space at 4905 Dickens Road in Henrico.
- Kingdom Medical Institute LLC leased 1,793 square feet of office space at Premier Office Park, 300-310 Turner Road, in Chesterfield.
- Little House Green Grocery renewed its lease of 1,625 square feet of retail space at 1227 Bellevue Ave. in Richmond.
- Edward D. Jones & Co. L.P. renewed its lease of 1,500 square feet of retail space at Gayton Crossing Shopping Center, 9782 Gayton Road, in Henrico.
- Big Food Group Inc. leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at 1800 E. Main St. in Richmond.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Great Dane LLC leased 1 acre at 2021 Roane St. in Richmond.
- U.S. Merchants Financial Group leased 71,250 square feet of warehouse at 1700 Jefferson Davis Highway in Richmond.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Top Guard Inc. leased 1,650 square feet at 10100 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield.
- 2015 Brands LLC leased 2,967 square feet at 11930 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield.
- VenGott LC leased 2,782 square feet at 1100 Boulders Parkway in Chesterfield.
- R-Tec Services LLC leased 2,000 square feet at 2345 Lanier Road in Goochland.
- S.B. Ballard Construction Co. leased 1,519 square feet at 2819 N. Parham Road in Henrico.
******
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following lease:
- Lillian Jean Cox-Richard renewed its lease of 2,000 square feet of office space at 709 Dawn St. in Richmond.
******
Taylor Long Properties reports the following leases:
- Ardens HomeCare and Medical Staffing LLC and
- Kingdom Medical Institute LLC leased 1,793 square feet at 300 Turner Road in Chesterfield.
- Food For the Soul LLC leased 3,000 square feet at Hungary Brook Shopping Center, 1264 Concord Ave., in Henrico.
******
Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:
- Tamara Smart leased 560 square feet of office space at 2727 Enterprise Parkway in Henrico.
******
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following lease:
- Moving Made Easy LLC leased 3,150 square feet at 5631 Corrugated Road in Henrico.
******
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- Vaughan and Co. Inc. Realtors renewed its lease of 2,708 square feet at 9701 Gayton Road, Suite 1, in Henrico.
- Clifford Ellett leased 854 square feet at 9701 Gayton Road, Suite 3, in Henrico.