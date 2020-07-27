The Commonwealth Center for Advanced Manufacturing, a research center in Prince George County, has hired a 20-year veteran of manufacturing research and development as its new president and chief executive.
CCAM, which is operated by a consortium of businesses, universities and government agencies, said its board of directors has appointed John Milton-Benoit as its president and CEO effective Aug. 20.
Milton-Benoit succeeds William T. Powers, who retires in August after serving four years as CCAM's president and CEO and as a member of the board since the research center was established in 2011.
Milton-Benoit brings 20 years of experience in research including as a senior director for the United Technologies Research Center, a research unit of the Connecticut-based multinational company United Technologies Corp. He was responsible for the research group's strategic technology development in additive manufacturing, robotics, autonomous manufacturing, human-machine interface, data analytics, machine learning and cyber physical security.
He was founding director of the company's $75 million Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence, and in 2010, he was the founding general manager of the company's European hub for research, starting a research center in Ireland.
Milton-Benoit said he was drawn to the CCAM job for the opportunity to work with the 34 companies, universities and government agencies that are members of the research consortium.
"They already have a great foundation in place, a great facility and a great staff," he said. "You have all the key elements for a fantastic manufacturing innovation ecosystem in the state. One of the areas I am excited about is the application of machine learning to manufacturing processes."
Milton-Benoit and his family live in Connecticut and are making plans to move to the Richmond region.
CCAM has a 62,000-square-foot facility that opened in 2013. The center conducts research aimed at developing innovative manufacturing processes and technologies.
