Construction is underway on a $30 million free-standing emergency center in Chester

A $30 million free-standing emergency room is under construction in the Chester area.
Bon Secours is building the 24,000-square-foot, free-standing ER at U.S. 1 and Moore’s Lake Road, about a quarter-mile north of state Route 10. The new facility will be in front of the entrance to the Moore’s Lake Apartment complex and across the street from Cinema Cafe, which is just north of the Food Lion-anchored Bermuda Crossroads shopping center.
The 11-bed emergency department is slated to open in the summer of 2022.
When it opens as the Bon Secours Chester Emergency Center, it will be the health care system’s fourth such facility in the Richmond region. The company held a ceremonial ground breaking in late May.
It will be open 24 hours a day and 365 days a year for walk-in or emergency medical services.
The center will have the same capabilities as the emergency department within a hospital, such as a separate ambulance entrance, private treatment rooms and on-site medical imaging including CT, MRI and ultrasound for emergency room patients and for scheduled outpatients. It will also have occupational health services.
The facility will be affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center.
Bon Secours decided to build the new ER in that part of Chesterfield to help meet the needs of the rapidly growing community with health care services in what Joe Wilkins, president of Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, called a "underserved community from a medical standpoint.”
"It will enhance access to medical care in that area of Chesterfield," Wilkins said. "It is important for us to be there."
The closest hospitals - HCA Virginia's Chippenham Hospital and VCU Health - are about 14 miles away from the planned emergency center. The ED facility also is about 19 miles from Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and 16 miles from Bon Secours Southside Medical Center.
Chesterfield Fire & EMS approached Bon Secours a couple of years ago about opening an emergency health care services in the Chester area to improve access for residents who must travel extended distances to access services.
That area along U.S. 1 had the lowest five-year percentage of when an emergency transport unit such as an EMS or ambulance was available because of the amount of time spent transporting patients to hospitals, Wilkins said.
"A standalone ED in that area will allow them to better take care of that community," he said.
“Faced with anticipated increases in emergency medical services demands even before the COVID-19 pandemic, we knew we had to find a solution to ensure the Chester area had greater access to quality health care,” Edward “Loy” Senter Jr., chief of Chesterfield County Fire & EMS, said in a statement.
Bon Secours bought the 6 acres for $1.96 million in March to develop the free-standing emergency department. The health system received state approval in 2019 to build the facility in the Chester area.
Bon Secours operates two emergency centers south of the James River - one in Watkins Centre in western Chesterfield, which opened in 2011, and the other in Colonial Heights, which the company acquired in early 2020 as part of its purchase of Southside Medical Center.
The third emergency center is near the West Broad Marketplace in western Henrico County, which opened in 2018.
Bon Secours, HCA Virginia and VCU Health have opened or planned free-standing emergency centers in the Richmond region in recent years.
HCA’s centers are on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield, off Chamberlayne Road at Atlee Road in Hanover County, off state Route 288 in the West Creek office park in Goochland County, and on Temple Parkway in Prince George County.
VCU Health opened an emergency center at 2495 Pocahontas Trail in New Kent County last year.
