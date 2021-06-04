Construction is underway on a $30 million free-standing emergency center in Chester

"It will enhance access to medical care in that area of Chesterfield," Wilkins said. "It is important for us to be there."

The closest hospitals - HCA Virginia's Chippenham Hospital and VCU Health - are about 14 miles away from the planned emergency center. The ED facility also is about 19 miles from Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and 16 miles from Bon Secours Southside Medical Center.

Chesterfield Fire & EMS approached Bon Secours a couple of years ago about opening an emergency health care services in the Chester area to improve access for residents who must travel extended distances to access services.

That area along U.S. 1 had the lowest five-year percentage of when an emergency transport unit such as an EMS or ambulance was available because of the amount of time spent transporting patients to hospitals, Wilkins said.

"A standalone ED in that area will allow them to better take care of that community," he said.

“Faced with anticipated increases in emergency medical services demands even before the COVID-19 pandemic, we knew we had to find a solution to ensure the Chester area had greater access to quality health care,” Edward “Loy” Senter Jr., chief of Chesterfield County Fire & EMS, said in a statement.