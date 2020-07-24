A Reston-based developer expects to start construction in comings weeks on a project to build 59 town homes behind the Stony Point Shopping Center in South Richmond.
Stanley Martin is building the two- and three-story condominium units that will be housed in 13 buildings at 9230 Forest Hill Ave.
Gary Collins, Stanley Martin's director of sales for Richmond, said work on the Stony Point Commons project should be finished by early 2022.
Stony Point Commons will be right behind the Stony Point Shopping Center, a commercial hub on Huguenot Road that's right on the border of Richmond and the northern Chesterfield County community of Bon Air. A new Trader Joe's is coming to the shopping center.
Having a grocery store nearby would be a draw for residents at the new town home community, Collins said.
"I also believe it will attract more retail and restaurant opportunities to that shopping center by having [Trader Joe's] there," Collins said.
The Stony Point Shopping Center is not the same as the Stony Point Fashion Park, an outdoor mall that's a three-mile drive to the north off the Chippenham Parkway.
The town homes at Stony Point Commons will each have a garage and a driveway, Collins said. The units will have three bedrooms although some may be converted to four bedrooms, he said.
The units also have 9-foot ceilings, spacious closets, an open floor plan and updated kitchens, Collins said.
The condominiums are expected to sell in the mid-to-high $200,000 range, Collins said.
Potential buyers for the units include those who recently graduated college as well as empty nesters, Collins said.
"It's also a very affordable location," Collins said. "So it's great for buyers that are looking to get into the housing market, purchase their first home."
Work has already been done to clear the site. Collins said that the project has received its site plan approval from the city but still needed its building permits.
Stanley Martin is developing other multifamily housing throughout the Richmond region.
In Henrico County, the company is developing West Broad Landing at West Broad Street and Willard Road on what had been part of the former Lawrence Dodge dealership and the wooded area behind it. Plans call for 200 condominiums there.
It also is building the 136-unit Wistar Glen condominiums on Wistar Road. And the company is developing Lakeside Landing on Brook Road near the Brook Run shopping center in Henrico, where it plans 84 condos and 42 town homes.
In the Carver neighborhood in Richmond, Stanley Martin has been seeking approvals to build 90 condominiums at a spot across from Maggie L. Walker Governor's School.
