Growing pains of a sort pushed the Richmond-based convenience store giant ARKO Corp.‘s first quarter into the red, the company reported.

A sharp, nearly 12% or $18.9 million increase in convenience store operating expenses helped cause a $2.6 million first quarter loss, compared with last year’s first quarter profit of $2.2 million.

Much of that cost increase was due to some $15.9 million of expenses related to its recent acquisition of the Pride convenience store chain in New England and its March 1 purchase of the Transit Energy Group with its 135 convenience stores, fuel supply business serving 192 dealers and transportation operation in the Southeast.

Overall, ARKO’s sales rose nearly 6% to $2.09 billion.

ARKO chairman and CEO Arie Kotler said the company will continue to expand its business through mergers and acquisition and that it has secured the financing — an expanded credit line and, separately, an extended term for a $1.5 billion borrowing program that shows investors have confidence in its approach.

In the current, second quarter, ARKO expects to complete its purchase of WTG, with its 24 Uncle’s Convenience Stores and fleet fueling business with 109 sites in Texas and New Mexico.

The company said it is seeing promising early results from its new loyalty app.

While it saw a rise in the cost of the fuel it sells at its convenience stores, wholesale operation and fleet fueling business — which increased 4.5% over last year’s level — revenue from fuel sales slightly outpaced that increase, rising 4.9%.

Most of the growth in costs and revenue was due to selling more gallons of fuel — volume was up 4% at its convenience stores, but by less than 1% at its wholesale business.

Its margin on fuel sales at its convenience stores declined to 35.4 cents a gallon in this year’s first quarter from 37.5 cents a year ago.