Cost of care for nursing home and long-term care still rising, affected by COVID, Genworth's annual survey shows

Some providers have offered increased hazard pay of up to 50% for employees to work if they might face COVID-19 exposure.

"We have heard from providers that attracting skilled labor is very much a challenge," Saunders said. "If you have these types of skills, you are very much in demand. I do believe that is going to continue to be a challenge."

Lew Spelgatti, owner of the Home Instead franchise in the Richmond and Tappahannock areas, said his business, which provides home care services, has tried to absorb as many costs associated with the pandemic as possible.

"COVID has affected everyone," he said. "For us, being a small business, we have decided that we are providing all the protective equipment for caregivers. We don't want it to come out of their pockets, and we want to stay competitive as well, so we don't want to pass those fees to our clients as well."

The company, which employs about 150 caregivers, provides homemaker and basic personal care services to clients but has been planning to expand more into providing healthcare such as administering medications for clients. That plan had to be put on hold this year because of COVID-19, but Spelgatti said he is planning to move forward with it in 2021.